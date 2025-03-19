NexGold Announces C$10 Million Bought Deal Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexGold Mining Corp. (TSXV: NEXG; OTCQX: NXGCF) (“NexGold” or the “Company”) announces that it has entered into an agreement with National Bank Financial Inc. as sole bookrunner, on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the “Underwriters”), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase on a bought deal private placement basis 13,889,000 units of the Company (“Units”) at a price of C$0.72 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of C$10,000,080 (the “Offering”). Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (each a “Common Share”) and one common share purchase warrant (each a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one Common Share of the Company for a period of 36 months at an exercise price of C$1.05 from the Closing Date (as defined below).

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for the continued advancement of the Company’s mineral properties and for general corporate purposes.

The Offering is expected to close on or about April 9, 2025 or such other date as agreed between the Company and the Underwriters (the “Closing Date”), and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals including the conditional approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”). The securities issued pursuant to the Offering shall be subject to a four-month plus one day hold period commencing on the Closing Date under applicable Canadian securities laws.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About NexGold Mining Corp.

NexGold Mining Corp. is a gold-focused company with assets in Canada and Alaska. NexGold’s Goliath Gold Complex (which includes the Goliath, Goldlund and Miller deposits) is located in Northwestern Ontario and its Goldboro Gold Project is located in Nova Scotia. NexGold also owns several other projects throughout Canada, including the Weebigee-Sandy Lake Gold Project JV, and grassroots gold exploration property Gold Rock. In addition, NexGold holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Niblack copper-gold-zinc-silver VMS project, located adjacent to tidewater in southeast Alaska. NexGold is committed to inclusive, informed and meaningful dialogue with regional communities and Indigenous Nations throughout the life of all our Projects and on all aspects, including creating sustainable economic opportunities, providing safe workplaces, enhancing of social value, and promoting community wellbeing.

Further details about NexGold, including the Prefeasibility Study for the Goliath Gold Complex and a Feasibility Study for the Goldboro Gold Project, are available under the Company’s issuer profile on www.sedarplus.ca and on NexGold’s website at www.nexgold.com .

Contact:

Kevin Bullock

President & CEO

(647) 388-1842

kbullock@nexgold.com Orin Baranowsky

Chief Financial Officer

(647) 697-2625

obaranowsky@nexgold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains or incorporates by reference “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities laws. Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Company, certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking information including, but not limited to statements regarding the Offering, including the intended Closing Date, the intended use of proceeds and the receipt of regulatory approvals including the approval of the TSXV, and future prospects for development of the Project. Generally, forward-looking information is characterized by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “is projected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “believes”, “targets”, or variations of such words and phrases. Forward-looking information may also be identified in statements where certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “might”, “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”.

Forward-looking information involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those projected by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, risks and uncertainties include, among others: potential unforeseen delays in closing the Offering, the use of proceeds of the Offering being applied differently than anticipated, ability to timely receive requisite regulatory approvals, including approval of the TSXV, reliance on third-parties, including contactors, local communities and governmental entities, for development and mining activities; the ability of the Company to obtain required approvals; and those factors described in the Company’s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2023 and in the Company’s most recent disclosure documents filed under the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is presented to assist shareholders in understanding the Company’s plans and objectives and may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information contained herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.