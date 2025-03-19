Tectum and PropChain Bring Fee-Free Real Estate Investing

Tectum and PropChain announce a strategic partnership to integrate high-speed blockchain solutions for tokenized real estate investments

PropChain will deploy Tectum’s Layer 1 blockchain for faster, more efficient transactions in its PropYield DeFi platform

SoftNote Bills will be integrated as a fee-free payment method, enhancing escrow solutions and user experience

The collaboration aims to democratize access to real-world asset investments and drive blockchain adoption in traditional finance

Dubai, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tectum , the high-performance blockchain innovator, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with PropChain , a trailblazer in tokenized real estate investments. This collaboration represents a monumental leap in merging traditional finance (TradFi) with blockchain innovation, introducing Real-World Assets (RWA) to Tectum’s high-speed Layer 1 blockchain network.

PropChain is set to integrate Tectum’s high-speed Layer 1 blockchain into its PropYield section. This powerful network ensures low-cost, secure, and instantaneous transactions, significantly enhancing the distribution of staking rewards to participants by capitalizing on Tectum’s exceptional transaction speeds and scalability.

In a bold move to enhance accessibility, PropChain will also adopt Tectum’s SoftNote Bills as a payment method. This fee-free crypto payment gateway will power escrow solutions, delivering instant, cost-free transactions that elevate the efficiency and global reach of real estate investments. Together, these integrations position the partnership at the forefront of blockchain-driven financial innovation.

"PropChain’s achievements in tokenizing over $50 million in real estate assets and attracting thousands of investors globally are a testament to their leadership in the RWA sector,” said Alexander Guseff, Founder & CEO of Tectum. “Their vision aligns perfectly with Tectum’s mission to bridge the gap between traditional assets and blockchain technology. By working together, we can unlock new possibilities for fractionalized ownership, liquidity, and transparency in real estate investments. This partnership is a significant step toward making blockchain-based financial solutions accessible to everyone.”

The collaboration comes at a pivotal moment for tokenized real estate, with the market projected to grow significantly in the coming years. PropChain has already tokenized and attracted thousands of investors worldwide, showcasing its leadership in the RWA sector. By pairing this expertise with Tectum’s high-performance blockchain, the partnership sets a new standard for transparency, fractionalized ownership, and liquidity in real estate markets.

Robin Ubaghs, Co-Founder and CEO of PropChain, added, "Partnering with Tectum is a game-changer for PropChain and our PropYield DeFi platform. By integrating with Tectum 4.0 blockchain and its advanced smart contract capabilities, we can offer our users faster, more efficient, and cost-effective real estate-backed investments. Additionally, the integration of SoftNote, Tectum’s feeless crypto payment solution, into our escrow system ensures seamless and instant transactions for our global user base. This collaboration not only enhances the user experience but also solidifies our position as a leader in tokenized real estate innovation."

This partnership is set to drive the future of blockchain-powered RWAs, leveraging Tectum’s high-speed transaction capabilities and PropChain’s next-generation asset tokenization platform to revolutionize real estate investment.





About Tectum

Tectum is transforming digital payments with Tectum 4.0, its high-performance Layer-1 blockchain, designed for scalability and real-world adoption.

Built on Tectum 3.0, SoftNote enables zero-fee, instant peer-to-peer crypto transactions, eliminating network confirmations and gas fees. The SoftNote ecosystem includes the SoftNote Wallet for secure storage, the SoftNote Merchant Terminal for seamless point-of-sale transactions, and the SoftNote Pay App for simplified everyday payments.

Tectum empowers Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies to become truly spendable, breaking barriers to adoption and enabling seamless micropayments. Its ecosystem includes the Tectum Emission Token ($TET) for SoftNote minting and quantum-proof authentication (XFA) for enhanced security.

A subsidiary of Crispmind Ltd., Tectum is committed to scalable, secure, and inclusive blockchain solutions that redefine global transactions. To learn more, visit www.tectum.io .

About PropChain

PropChain is a leading digital real estate investment platform that leverages blockchain to democratize access to real estate markets. By offering fractionalized ownership of properties, PropChain enables investors to participate in high-value real estate with lower capital requirements. This innovative approach allows users to diversify their portfolios and earn returns from rental income, property appreciation, and other revenue streams, making real estate investment accessible to a broader audience.