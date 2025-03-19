R-V Industries’ to Participate in Several Upcoming Industry Events

HONEY BROOK, Pa., March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R-V will be participating in several upcoming industry events. Ackley, Beta Star, Genesis, and R.W. Hartnett will be exhibitors at the Interphex trade show April 1-3 in New York City. Ackley and R.W. Hartnett will be exhibiting at the CPHI show October 28-30 in Frankfurt, Germany. Having four of its brands at the world's biggest pharma-centric trade shows demonstrates R-V’s emergence as a significant player across the pharmaceutical landscape and is indicative of a company-wide commitment to manufacturing excellence, regardless of the industry.

Market and product diversity has been a key differentiator of R-V Industries over its 51-year history. Fabricated steel products established R-V as an innovator in the Customer Fabrication, ASME Code Pressure Vessel, Nuclear, Paper, and Power markets since its founding in 1974.

“Our vision is to grow and diversify end markets and find specific niches where our innovative products, facilities, quality, and service create value for customers and growth opportunities for our employees,” said Kirk A. Putt, president and CEO of R-V. The Pharmaceutical market was one the company had been targeting.

The opportunity to enter the Pharmaceutical, Life Science, and University Research markets materialized with the acquisition of Beta Star Life Science Equipment in 2007, a former customer of R-V’s. This acquisition expanded the identity of R-V, from a successful small business focused on industrial processing equipment to a global brand.

​R-V and Beta Star were a natural fit, for many years R-V manufactured the ASME pressure chambers utilized on Beta Star autoclaves. R-V’s ASME Code division continues to manufacture chambers, reactors, tanks, and other stainless steel pressure vessels for pharmaceutical clients. By bringing Beta Star in-house, it allowed R-V to engineer new products while optimizing manufacturing processes.

A series of acquisitions in the pharmaceutical industry followed, starting with Genesis Packaging Technologies (2017), now widely recognized as a worldwide leader in high-speed vial capping and residual seal force testing.

“Genesis is a great example of how we operate as a series of small companies outperforming larger competitors by providing the highest performing equipment in the industry and dynamic customer service,” said Putt.

​MBC Aerosol (Elgin, IL) was acquired in 2022. MBC provides aerosol/bag-on-valve filling and packaging lines for pharmaceutical and consumer goods.

In June of 2023, R-V acquired Ackley Machine Corporation (Moorestown, NJ), a leader in pharmaceutical printing, laser marking, and laser drilling. This deal expanded R-V’s international customer base with the opportunity to work with leading global pharmaceutical brands.

Less than a year later, R-V would acquire the longest tenured company in the pharmaceutical printing and laser marking market, R.W. Hartnett (Philadelphia), founded in 1880.

R-V now features six divisions working in pharmaceutical and ancillary markets, generating over 30% of its $100mm annual revenue. These groups collaborate and share resources to innovate and service customer needs.

About R-V Industries

Founded in 1974, R-V Industries is a leading industrial equipment supplier. R-V’s industrial equipment solutions help produce many well-known consumer products and services, creating a better life for people around the world. With over 350 employees, R-V serves a diverse set of customers across biotechnology, chemical, consumer goods, food & beverage, life sciences, nuclear waste, oil & gas, paper & pulp, pharmaceutical, and power generation industries.

R-V Industries is a portfolio company of Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC), a publicly traded business development company with $7.2 billion of total assets as of December 31, 2024. Prospect has provided capital to help complete R-V’s recent acquisitions.

For further information, contact:

Kirk A. Putt (KirkP@rvii.com)