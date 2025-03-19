InitVerse 2nd Anniversary Celebration — Full Breakdown of 500,000 $INI, Limited NFTs, and Exclusive Benefits

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InitVerse, the next-generation Web3 SaaS platform, has rapidly expanded its footprint across nine countries, including Japan, Vietnam, France, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Turkey, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Thailand. With over 20 localized Telegram and Discord communities, InitVerse now boasts a global user base exceeding 400,000 users.

On March 17th, InitVerse celebrates its 2nd anniversary, marking an exciting Web3 carnival where technology, profitability, and exclusivity converge. To express gratitude to the global community, InitVerse is generously distributing 500,000 $INI tokens through various activities, including NFT minting, on-chain tasks, staking and mining, and community KOL recruitment. Each activity incorporates limited-edition elements and high-reward mechanisms, creating a thrilling event that blends innovation with financial rewards.

Tech at the Core: How INIChain Redefines Blockchain with Privacy Computing and Dynamic Block Partitioning

From its inception to the upcoming 2025 mainnet launch, INIChain has established a foundational privacy computing infrastructure. Coupled with the InitVerse SaaS platform, which provides streamlined developer tools, the ecosystem covers the entire lifecycle of blockchain application development—from core privacy infrastructure to rapid dApp deployment. Together, INIChain and InitVerse have built a comprehensive ecosystem catering to miners, developers, and blockchain builders. At the core of this vibrant InitVerse ecosystem lies INIChain’s innovative technology, transforming traditional Proof-of-Work (PoW) from an "energy-intensive competition" into a collaborative privacy-computing infrastructure. The recent 2nd-anniversary event prominently showcased these groundbreaking technical capabilities:

TfhEVM: The "Invisibility Cloak" for Private Smart Contracts Technology Overview : TfhEVM integrates Fully Homomorphic Encryption (TFHE) with Ethereum’s EVM, enabling real-time computations on encrypted data. Input data is transformed into randomized polynomial ciphertexts, ensuring results are verifiable without decrypting sensitive information.

: TfhEVM integrates Fully Homomorphic Encryption (TFHE) with Ethereum’s EVM, enabling real-time computations on encrypted data. Input data is transformed into randomized polynomial ciphertexts, ensuring results are verifiable without decrypting sensitive information. Developer Advantages: Through the InitVerse SaaS platform, Ethereum developers can easily deploy or migrate dApps with just one click, significantly reducing costs while providing robust privacy protection. DDA Mechanism: The "Hash Power Regulator" for Miners Dynamic Block Partitioning : Blocks are segmented into high-privacy blocks (requiring TFHE computation) and standard blocks (traditional PoW). High-privacy blocks offer higher rewards but have a higher computational barrier, whereas standard blocks enable participation from regular CPU miners.

: Blocks are segmented into high-privacy blocks (requiring TFHE computation) and standard blocks (traditional PoW). High-privacy blocks offer higher rewards but have a higher computational barrier, whereas standard blocks enable participation from regular CPU miners. VersaHash Algorithm : A more equitable mining approach that dynamically adjusts computational difficulty, ensuring balanced earnings across miners of varying capabilities.

: A more equitable mining approach that dynamically adjusts computational difficulty, ensuring balanced earnings across miners of varying capabilities. Miner Rewards Model : Base Reward : Each block consistently yields 727.39 $INI, distributed proportionally based on mining contributions. Privacy Computing Bonus : Miners participating in high-privacy block validation receive an additional 15% reward boost.



Earn 500,000 $INI Risk-Free: Events You Shouldn't Miss!

The anniversary event offers a series of mini-challenges that caters to users of all levels, allowing you to get high returns and unique rewards. Participate via the official event page.

Event 1: Limited NFT Minting – Guaranteed 5 $INI for First 10,000 Participants + Exclusive Epic Cards!

Total Rewards : 50,000 $INI + Limited Edition INIBoo NFTs

: 50,000 $INI + Limited Edition INIBoo NFTs Event Period : From March 1 7th to April 13th. Split into 4 batches, each batch lasting 7 days (the first batch ends on March 13th).

: From March 7th to April 13th. Split into 4 batches, each batch lasting 7 days (the first batch ends on March 13th). Participation Steps: Log in to the Candy platform → Complete verification → Select the batch → Pay 0.5 $INI → Mint NFT and claim $INI.



How It Works:

Step-by-Step Participation : Follow InitVerse on X, join the Telegram and Discord groups—this grants eligibility for a free NFT mint. $INI back immediately — even after deducting the 0.5 $INI mint cost, yielding a net profit of 4.5 $INI per mint.

: Guaranteed Earnings :

Each mint directly returns rewards—every user will profit at least 4.5 $INI per NFT minted.

: Each mint directly returns rewards—every user will profit at least 4.5 $INI per NFT minted. Scarcity and Benefits : The NFT collection "INIBoo" is limited, featuring epic cards whose availability decreases daily. NFT holders get perks such as merchandise, early testing access, whitelist airdrops, exclusive event tickets, VIP privileges, and governance rights, with benefits expanding alongside ecosystem growth.



Event 2: Earn 10 $INI + Mining Rewards in 4 Easy Steps!

Prize Pool : 100,000 $INI

: 100,000 $INI Event Window: March 28 – April 16 (UTC), limited to the first 10,000 participants.

Step-by-Step Guide:

Follow the InitVerse X account and retweet the pinned tweet. Join the Telegram and Discord communities. Perform 10 mainnet transactions (e.g., token transfers between your addresses). Mine on C-Mining Pool via provided tutorials (only 5 hours required).

After completing these tasks, claim your guaranteed 10 $INI reward.

Extra Benefits: Double your earnings by stacking mining rewards and the 10 $INI task reward.

Event 3: High-Yield Staking—Earn up to 50% APR!

Total Prize Pool: 300,000 $INI

300,000 $INI Event Duration: March 28–April 16 (UTC). The staking period is fixed at 20 days, after which participation closes.

March 28–April 16 (UTC). The staking period is fixed at 20 days, after which participation closes. Eligibility: Must first complete Event 2.



Participation Details:

Stake at least 10 $INI on the event page.

Rewards released after completing a 20-day staking period.

Open to all, making it accessible even to small token holders.



Dynamic Reward:

If ≥50,000 participants join, staking rewards increase to 50%, encouraging collective community participation.

Guaranteed Minimum: Even if fewer than 20,000 users join, participants will still earn a guaranteed 10% return, far exceeding typical DeFi standards.

Low Barrier to Entry: Participation starts from just 10 $INI, with straightforward staking rules, ensuring inclusivity for small-scale holders.



Ideal for: Long-term holders, community governance participants, and those seeking to maximize returns.

Event 4: 50,000 $INI Partnership Program

Details:

Seeking partnerships and influencers who can bring additional traffic and collaborate with InitVerse.

Application:

Directly message on Telegram: @samylmz



Final Thoughts:

InitVerse's 2nd anniversary emphasizes universal community engagement, attractive rewards, and unique privileges, distributing 450,000 $INI directly to participants, with an additional 50,000 $INI allocated to strategic partnerships. This celebration isn’t just about rewards—it’s a decentralized initiative showcasing the power of community-driven innovation, paving the way for blockchain’s future.

About InitVerse:

InitVerse is an automated Web3 SaaS platform designed for streamlined DApp development and deployment, backed by INIChain and INICloud. It simplifies blockchain app creation, enhancing development efficiency through comprehensive, user-friendly tools.

