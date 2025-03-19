Commercial and Military Satellite Communications (SatCom) Market Research 2024-2033: Technology Roadmap, Procurement Trends, Secure Communications and Surveillance Innovations, Regional Opportunities

Dublin, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial and Military Satellite Communications (SatCom) - Market and Technology Forecast to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Satellite communications are a cornerstone of the global telecommunications network, transmitting analog and digital signals that carry voice, video, and data across the globe.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the satellite communication (SatCom) market with detailed projections from 2025 to 2033. The market size is meticulously segmented by region, type, application, and end-user, providing a granular view of the industry's evolution. It includes in-depth technology roadmaps that outline the technological progression within the SatCom sector, pinpointing anticipated challenges and significant breakthroughs for various applications. These insights offer a deep dive into the future capabilities and innovations expected in this space.

In this study an overview is provided of satellite communication (SatCom) systems, focusing on both commercial and military applications. It explores the historical development of satellite technology, its key components and operational principles. Various types of satellites are examined, used for communication purposes including geostationary, low Earth orbit, and medium Earth orbit satellites, and discusses their advantages and disadvantages. It delves into the key applications of satellite communication in the commercial sector, such as broadcasting, telecommunications, internet access, and navigation. Furthermore, the study analyses the critical role of satellite communication in military operations, including secure communication, intelligence gathering, surveillance, and command and control.

Additionally, the report examines procurement strategies and trends in both the commercial and military sectors, offering forecasts that highlight upcoming changes in purchasing patterns and requirements. A thorough regional analysis sheds light on distinct regulatory environments, infrastructure developments, and market opportunities, tailored to specific geographic areas.

Finally, a competitive landscape review provides a snapshot of key players, innovators, and new market entrants, illustrating the dynamic nature of the SatCom industry and predicting how these actors might influence the market's trajectory in the coming years.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Trends and Insights

1.2 Main Findings

1.3 Key Conclusions

2 Introduction

2.1 Scope

2.2 Methodology

2.3 Who will benefit from this study?

3 Technologies and Developments

3.1 Technology overview

3.2 Types of SatCom

3.3 Satellite Communication (SatCom) Technologies

4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Assessment for Business Development Managers

4.3 Market Assessment for Government and Commercial Buyers

4.4 Commercial and Military SatCom market volume distribution over forecast period by Region

4.5 Competitive landscape

4.5.1 Market Overview and Key Players

4.5.2 Product Portfolio Analysis

4.5.3 Contract Landscape and Customer Base

4.5.4 Innovative and Strategic Partnerships

4.5.5 Supply Chain and Raw Materials

4.5.6 Technology Assessment

5 Market Dynamics and Forecast Factors

5.1 Market Segmentation

5.2 Drivers

5.3 Trends

5.4 Opportunities

5.5 Challenges

6 Country Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 North American countries

6.3 European Countries

6.4 Asia-Pacific Countries

6.5 Middle Eastern and African Countries

6.6 Latin American Countries

7 Market Forecast to 2033 by Region

7.1 Commercial and Military Satellite Communications (SatCom) Market by Region overview

7.2 Commercial and Military Satellite Communications (SatCom) market Region by Type overview

7.2.1 North America market by Type overview

7.2.2 Europe market by Type overview

7.2.3 Asia-Pacific market by Type overview

7.2.4 Middle-East & Africa market by Type overview

7.2.5 Latin America market by Type overview

7.3 Commercial and Military Satellite Communications (SatCom) market Region by Application overview

7.4 Commercial and Military Satellite Communications (SatCom) market Region by End-User overview

8 Market Forecast to 2033 by Type

8.1 Commercial and Military Satellite Communications (SatCom) Market by Type overview

8.2 Commercial and Military Satellite Communications (SatCom) market Type by Region overview

8.2.1 Voice market by Region overview

8.2.2 Data market by Region overview

8.2.3 Video market by Region overview

8.2.4 Combined market by Region overview

8.3 Commercial and Military Satellite Communications (SatCom) market Type by Application overview

8.4 Commercial and Military Satellite Communications (SatCom) market Type by End-User overview

9 Market Forecast to 2033 by Application

9.1 Commercial and Military Satellite Communications (SatCom) Market by Application overview

9.2 Commercial and Military Satellite Communications (SatCom) market Application by Region overview

9.2.1 Telecommunications market by Region overview

9.2.2 Commercial broadcasting market by Region overview

9.2.3 Navigation and GPS market by Region overview

9.2.4 Military and Defence market by Region overview

9.2.5 IoT and Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Communication market by Region overview

9.2.6 Transportation including Aviation market by Region overview

9.2.7 Scientific Research market by Region overview

9.3 Commercial and Military Satellite Communications (SatCom) market Application by Type overview

9.4 Commercial and Military Satellite Communications (SatCom) market Application by End-User overview

10 Market Forecast to 2033 by End-User

10.1 Commercial and Military Satellite Communications (SatCom) Market by End-User overview

10.2 Commercial and Military Satellite Communications (SatCom) market End-User by Region overview

10.2.1 Commercial market by Region overview

10.2.2 Defence market by Region overview

10.2.3 Transportation market by Region overview

10.3 Commercial and Military Satellite Communications (SatCom) market End-User by Type overview

10.4 Commercial and Military Satellite Communications (SatCom) market End-User by Application overview

11 Impact Analysis

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Forecast factors and Market Impact

12 Leading Companies

12.1 Inmarsat PLC

12.1.1 Introduction

12.1.2 SatCom - Products and Services

12.1.3 Recent Developments and Contracts

12.1.4 SWOT Analysis

12.2 Viasat Inc.

12.3 SES S.A

12.4 Eutelsat Communications

12.5 Intelsat Corporation

12.6 Hughes Network Systems

12.7 Iridium Communications

12.8 China Satellite Communications Co. Ltd

12.9 Other Companies of Interest

12.9.1 Airbus Group

12.9.2 Boeing

12.9.3 Northrop Grumman

12.9.4 SpaceX

12.9.5 Gilat Satellite Network

12.9.6 Comtech Telecommunications Corp

12.9.7 Deutsche Telekom

12.9.8 OneWeb Technologies

12.9.9 Lockheed Martin Corporation

12.9.10 Satcom Direct

12.9.11 SMX

12.9.12 Spire Global

12.9.13 Shanghai Spacecom Satellite Technologies

12.9.14 Voltpost

12.9.15 York Space Systems

12.9.16 Thales

12.9.17 General Dynamics Corporation

12.9.18 Honeywell Aerospace

12.9.19 Leonardo Defence

12.9.20 RTX (formerly Raytheon)

13 Results and Conclusions

