Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) Contract Manufacturing Market Research Report 2025: Growth Trends and Regional Forecasts to 2030 with Details on Segmental and Player Shares

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antibody Drug Conjugates Contract Manufacturing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Linker (Cleavable, Non-Cleavable), Condition (Myeloma, Lymphoma, Breast Cancer), and Region with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Antibody Drug Conjugates Contract Manufacturing Market was valued at USD 8.87 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 16.55 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 10.99%. The factors driving the industry growth include the complex nature of antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) contributing to the demand for contract manufacturing, the increasing number of research on antibody therapies, and the rise in cancer incidence.



Antibody Drug Conjugates Contract Manufacturing Market Report Highlights

  • Based on condition, the market includes myeloma, lymphoma, breast cancer and others. The myeloma segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 49.61% in 2024. The lymphoma segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.
  • Based on linker, the market is segmented into cleavable linkers and non-cleavable linkers. The cleavable linkers segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 56.1% in 2024.
  • The antibody drug conjugates contract manufacturing market in North America is expected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.
  • Asia Pacific antibody drug conjugates contract manufacturing market dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 40.93% in 2024. The regional growth is primarily owing to supportive regulatory reforms, especially in countries such as India & China, and low-cost labor.

This report addresses:

  • Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making.
  • Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030.
  • Growth opportunities and trend analyses.
  • Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment.
  • Competition strategy and market share analysis.
  • Product innovation listings for you to stay ahead of the curve.

Why Should You Buy This Report?

  • Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the market across major regions and segments.
  • Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players.
  • Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the market.
  • Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.

Key Attributes

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages100
Forecast Period2024-2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024$8.87 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$16.55 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate10.9%
Regions CoveredGlobal

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Research Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADC) Contract Manufacturing Market Variables, Trends & Scope
 3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook
3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.2.1.1. Rising Incidence of Cancer
3.2.1.2. High Cost of Manufacturing ADC and Challenges Associated With Manufacturing Contributing to the Demand for Contract Manufacturing
3.2.1.3. Increasing R&D Activities on ADCs
3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.2.2.1. Quality Issues While Outsourcing
3.2.2.2. Limited Outsourcing Opted by Big Biopharma Companies
3.3. Technology Landscape
3.4. Pricing Model Analysis
3.5. Industry Ecosystem Analysis
3.6. Market Analysis Tools
3.6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.6.2. PESTEL Analysis
3.6.3. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 4. Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADC) Contract Manufacturing Market: Condition Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADC) Contract Manufacturing Market, by Condition: Segment Dashboard
4.2. Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADC) Contract Manufacturing Market, by Condition: Movement Analysis
4.3. Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADC) Contract Manufacturing Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Condition, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
4.4. Myeloma
4.5. Lymphoma
4.6. Breast Cancer
4.7. Others

Chapter 5. Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADC) Contract Manufacturing Market: Linker Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADC) Contract Manufacturing Market, by Linker: Segment Dashboard
5.2. Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADC) Contract Manufacturing Market, by Linker: Movement Analysis
5.3. Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADC) Contract Manufacturing Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Linker, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
5.4. Cleavable Linker
5.5. Non-Cleavable Linker

Chapter 6. Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADC) Contract Manufacturing Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030
6.2. Regional Market Dashboard
6.3. Global Regional Market Snapshot
6.4. North America
6.5. Europe
6.6. Asia-Pacific
6.7. Latin America
6.8. MEA

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape
7.1. Market Participant Categorization
7.1.1. Market Leaders
7.1.2. Emerging Players
7.2. Company Market Share/Assessment Analysis, 2024
7.3. Company Profiles
7.3.1. Sterling
7.3.2. Recipharm AB
7.3.3. Lonza
7.3.4. Catalent Inc.
7.3.5. Sartorius AG
7.3.6. Wuxi Biologics
7.3.7. Samsung Biologics
7.3.8. Piramal Group (Piramal Pharma Solutions)
7.3.9. AbbVie Inc. (AbbVie Contract Manufacturing)
7.3.10. Merck KGaA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/irazqs

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                Antibody Drug Conjugates Contract Manufacturing Market
                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Antibodies Drug
                            
                            
                                Antibody Drug Conjugate
                            
                            
                                Antibody Drug Conjugates
                            
                            
                                Contract Manufacturing
                            
                            
                                Drug Conjugates
                            
                            
                                Drugs Conjugates
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data