Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) Contract Manufacturing Market Research Report 2025: Growth Trends and Regional Forecasts to 2030 with Details on Segmental and Player Shares

The Antibody Drug Conjugates Contract Manufacturing Market was valued at USD 8.87 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 16.55 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 10.99%. The factors driving the industry growth include the complex nature of antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) contributing to the demand for contract manufacturing, the increasing number of research on antibody therapies, and the rise in cancer incidence.







Antibody Drug Conjugates Contract Manufacturing Market Report Highlights

Based on condition, the market includes myeloma, lymphoma, breast cancer and others. The myeloma segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 49.61% in 2024. The lymphoma segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on linker, the market is segmented into cleavable linkers and non-cleavable linkers. The cleavable linkers segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 56.1% in 2024.

The antibody drug conjugates contract manufacturing market in North America is expected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific antibody drug conjugates contract manufacturing market dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 40.93% in 2024. The regional growth is primarily owing to supportive regulatory reforms, especially in countries such as India & China, and low-cost labor.

Chapter 1. Research Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADC) Contract Manufacturing Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Rising Incidence of Cancer

3.2.1.2. High Cost of Manufacturing ADC and Challenges Associated With Manufacturing Contributing to the Demand for Contract Manufacturing

3.2.1.3. Increasing R&D Activities on ADCs

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. Quality Issues While Outsourcing

3.2.2.2. Limited Outsourcing Opted by Big Biopharma Companies

3.3. Technology Landscape

3.4. Pricing Model Analysis

3.5. Industry Ecosystem Analysis

3.6. Market Analysis Tools

3.6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.6.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.6.3. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 4. Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADC) Contract Manufacturing Market: Condition Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADC) Contract Manufacturing Market, by Condition: Segment Dashboard

4.2. Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADC) Contract Manufacturing Market, by Condition: Movement Analysis

4.3. Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADC) Contract Manufacturing Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Condition, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

4.4. Myeloma

4.5. Lymphoma

4.6. Breast Cancer

4.7. Others

Chapter 5. Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADC) Contract Manufacturing Market: Linker Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADC) Contract Manufacturing Market, by Linker: Segment Dashboard

5.2. Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADC) Contract Manufacturing Market, by Linker: Movement Analysis

5.3. Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADC) Contract Manufacturing Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Linker, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

5.4. Cleavable Linker

5.5. Non-Cleavable Linker

Chapter 6. Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADC) Contract Manufacturing Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030

6.2. Regional Market Dashboard

6.3. Global Regional Market Snapshot

6.4. North America

6.5. Europe

6.6. Asia-Pacific

6.7. Latin America

6.8. MEA

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Market Participant Categorization

7.1.1. Market Leaders

7.1.2. Emerging Players

7.2. Company Market Share/Assessment Analysis, 2024

7.3. Company Profiles

7.3.1. Sterling

7.3.2. Recipharm AB

7.3.3. Lonza

7.3.4. Catalent Inc.

7.3.5. Sartorius AG

7.3.6. Wuxi Biologics

7.3.7. Samsung Biologics

7.3.8. Piramal Group (Piramal Pharma Solutions)

7.3.9. AbbVie Inc. (AbbVie Contract Manufacturing)

7.3.10. Merck KGaA

