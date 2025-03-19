Food & Beverages Coding and Marking Equipment Market Report 2025: Set to Reach $2.66 Billion by 2033 Driven by Mandated Regulations and Tech Innovations

Dublin, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food and Beverages Coding and Marking Equipment Market Report by Type, Technology, Application, and Region 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global food and beverages (F&B) coding and marking equipment market size reached USD 1.74 billion in 2024. Looking forward, the market is forecast to reach USD 2.66 billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.59% during 2025-2033.



In recent years, the increasing number of counterfeit products has encouraged the governments of various nations to implement stringent regulations mandating F&B manufacturers to print detailed product information on the packaging. These regulations have created a positive impact on the demand for up-to-date coding and marking equipment in the industry. Moreover, a rise in health and safety concerns has encouraged consumers to look for products with regulatory certificates and traceability tags.

Apart from this, the global F&B coding and marking equipment market has witnessed a series of technological advancements which have maximized efficiency and flexibility. For instance, manufacturers are introducing printers that recycle any unused ink to reduce waste and production costs. They are also developing equipment with lower replacement requirements to reduce downtime.



Market Segmentation



This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global food and beverages (F&B) coding and marking equipment market report, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2025-2033. The report has categorized the market based on type, technology and application.



Breakup by Type

Primary Packaging Coding

Secondary Packaging Coding

Primary packaging coding currently accounts for the highest share.



Breakup by Technology

Continuous Inkjet

Laser

Thermal Transfer Overprinting

Print and Apply Labeling Machine

Piezoelectric Inkjet

Valve Inkjet

Thermal Inkjet

Continuous inkjet currently represents the biggest segment.



Breakup by Application

Food Industry

Beverage Industry

Food Industry accounts for the majority of the global market share.



Regional Insights

Europe

Asia Pacific

North America

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

At present, North America holds the leading position in the market.



Competitive Landscape



The global food and beverages (F&B) coding and marking equipment market consists of numerous small and large manufacturers. Some of the leading players operating in the market are:

Danaher Corporation

Domino Printing Sciences plc

Hitachi Ltd.

Diagraph Corporation

ID Technology (Pro Mach, Inc.)

Superior Case Coding, Inc.

Universal Labeling Systems

SATO America

Durable Technologies

Jantech Marking Equipment

Brother Industries, Ltd.

Dover Corporation

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report



1. What was the size of the global food and beverages (F&B) coding and marking equipment market in 2024?

2. What is the expected growth rate of the global food and beverages (F&B) coding and marking equipment market during 2025-2033?

3. What are the key factors driving the global food and beverages (F&B) coding and marking equipment market?

4. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global food and beverages (F&B) coding and marking equipment market?

5. What is the breakup of the global food and beverages (F&B) coding and marking equipment market based on the type?

6. What is the breakup of the global food and beverages (F&B) coding and marking equipment market based on the technology?

7. What is the breakup of the global food and beverages (F&B) coding and marking equipment market based on application?

8. What are the key regions in the global food and beverages (F&B) coding and marking equipment market?

9. Who are the key companies/players in the global food and beverages (F&B) coding and marking equipment market?



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 147 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.74 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $2.66 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8% Regions Covered Global

