Image-Guided Surgery (IGS) Devices Market to Reach USD 21.39 Billion by 2035, Growing at 8.7% CAGR | Fact.MR Report

Rockville, MD, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, The global image-guided surgery (IGS) devices market was valued at USD 8,543 million in 2024 and is forecast to expand at a noteworthy CAGR of 8.7% to reach USD 21,386 million by 2035.

The implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning features in imaging systems led to more precise surgical operations. The technology allows live picture analysis in surgery rooms which delivers precise operational insights to surgeons in real time.

Medical procedures have increased because chronic disease incidents including cancer and cardiovascular conditions have become more widespread. The use of image guided surgery devices enables the performance of minimally invasive surgeries which leads to quick recoveries with superior patient results.

The rising choice of minimally invasive surgery among patients together with physicians stems from the benefits which include reduced hospital time and minor postoperative discomfort in addition to accelerated recovery periods. Strategic navigation systems work as fundamental instruments to enable surgical procedures which achieve precise outcomes.

For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4814

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global image guided surgery (IGS) devices market is projected to grow at 7% CAGR and reach USD 21,386 million by 2035

CAGR and reach by 2035 The market created an opportunity of USD 12,100 million growing at a CAGR of 3% between 2020 to 2024

growing at a CAGR of between 2020 to 2024 North America is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 5% in 2035

in 2035 Neurosurgery under application is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6% creating an absolute $ opportunity of USD 4,161 million between 2025 and 2035

creating an absolute $ opportunity of between 2025 and 2035 North America and East Asia are expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of USD 7,046 million collectively

“Intelligent surgery devices continue to develop because medical professionals maintain their dedication to enhancing surgical results. Patron healthcare advances from integrated artificial intelligence systems and superior image robots continue establishing standards that elevate medical treatments” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Image-Guided Surgery (IGS) Devices Market:

GE Healthcare; Medtronic Plc.; Olympus Corporation; Siemens Healthineers; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Analogic Corporation; Brainlab AG; Karl Storz Gmbh & Co. KG; Stryker Corporation; Varian Medical Systems Inc.; Ziehm Imaging; Johnson Johnson; Fujifilm Holdings; Asahi Intecc; Canon Medical Systems; Boston Scientific; Brainlab; Nikon; Carl Zeiss Meditec; Other Prominent Players.

Market Development

Organizations focus on entering markets with developing healthcare foundations to market sophisticated surgical technologies. The global adoption of image guided surgery devices will expand through adoption of this strategy.

A diverse product portfolio extension with surgical devices intended for different specialties allows companies to expand their market penetration. A strategic move to create solutions for orthopedics, neurosurgery and cardiology allows businesses to reach multiple groups of customers. Forming alliances with research institutions and healthcare providers fosters innovation. Partnerships between different entities bring about innovative solutions while allowing the exchange of most effective operational practices.

The FDA granted Zeta Surgical the authorization to market its Zeta Cranial Navigation System which utilizes AI algorithms with computer vision to provide real-time surgical navigation. The approval indicates a major advancement toward achieving better precision in neurosurgical procedures.

The current imaging systems market integrates artificial intelligence technology at increasing rates. These systems provide critical real-time assistance for making better surgical decisions thus improving operational accuracy and efficiency.

The market experiences constant growth through robotic-assisted surgical systems that provide heightened surgical precision together with increased control during operations. The emerging technology helps accelerate the market acceptance of image guided surgery devices.

Surgical precision along with patient care have experienced significant developments in the industry.

Medtronic launched the Advanced Navigation System which enhances accuracy in neurosurgical operations through latest advances in healthcare technology. The system integrates perfectly with current surgical operations by providing improved visualization while delivering real-time operational data to medical professionals.

Brainlab launched Loop-X Imaging Robot during the North American Spine Society (NASS) meeting in Chicago as its mobile intraoperative imaging robot. The technological device provides flexible imaging abilities and high precision so it can work effectively across multiple surgical practices.

Image-Guided Surgery (IGS) Devices Industry News:

Medtronic introduces AI-powered surgical navigation system in March 2024 improving precision in minimally invasive surgeries

Stryker expands image-guided robotics portfolio in January 2024, introducing next-gen platforms with enhanced intraoperative imaging capabilities.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4814

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global image guided surgery (IGS) devices market, presenting historical data for 2020 to 2024 and forecast statistics for 2025 to 2035.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of the product (image guided surgery devices {CT scanners, ultrasound systems, MRI system, endoscopes, X-ray fluoroscopy devices, positron emission computed tomography (PET) devices, single photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) devices}), image guided surgery software, application (neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, cardiac surgery, oncology surgery, others (ENT, dental, pulmonary surgery)), end user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), specialty clinics, academic & research institutes, and others) across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and Pacific, Middle East & Africa).

Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

The global electrosurgery devices industry reached US$ 5.20 Billion in valuation as of FY 2021. The market is projected to be valued at US$ 5.40 Billion in 2022. Across the 2022 to 2032 forecast period, the market is scheduled to embark on a positive trajectory, registering a CAGR of 4% to reach US$ 8 Billion.

In FY 2021, the anti-snoring devices and snoring surgery market reached a valuation of US$ 21.32 Billion, and is likely to register a Y-o-Y growth rate of 6.0% in 2022, closing at US$ 22.92 Billion. Furthermore, across the 2022 to 2032 period of assessment, growth is expected to accelerate at a whopping 7.5% CAGR, reaching US$ 47.23 Billion.

Breast Surgery Retractors Market Product Type (Single-arm Retractors, Double-arm Retractors), By Usage Type (Disposable Retractors, Reusable Retractors), By Breast Surgery Procedure (Mastectomy, Lumpectomy, Plastic Surgery) & By Region - Global Market Insights 2020 to 2025

The global hydrosurgery systems market is valued at US$ 119 million in 2023 and is extrapolated to secure a revenue of US$ 287 million by the end of 2033. This Fact.MR study predicts global demand for hydrosurgery systems to rise swiftly at 9.2% CAGR over the next ten years.

About Us:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Sales Team : sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog