Party Supply Rental Market to Double in Size by 2030, Reaching Revenues of $37.5 Billion, Led by CORT Party Rental, Big D Party Rentals, A Classic Party Rental, All City Rentals, and Eventective

Dublin, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Party Supply Rental Market by Product Type (Decorations Rental, Entertainment Equipment, Furniture Rental), Event Type (Charity Events, Corporate Events, Festivals), Rental Duration, Customer Type, Distribution - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Party Supply Rental Market grew from USD 16.22 billion in 2024 to USD 18.65 billion in 2025. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 14.98%, reaching USD 37.50 billion by 2030.



The party supply rental market is undergoing transformative shifts fueled by evolving consumer expectations, technological advances, and an increased focus on sustainability. Companies in the sector are rethinking traditional approaches by integrating modern digital strategies and innovative operational processes.

Shifts in consumer behavior have prompted suppliers to reassess legacy methods and adopt more agile, flexible service models that cater to a wider range of event preferences. As venues increasingly turn to streamlined online booking systems, enhanced customer support, and augmented reality previews of themed setups, the industry is capitalizing on digital technology to create immersive and personalized experiences. Simultaneously, a renewed focus on sustainability has led to the adoption of eco-friendly materials and energy-efficient equipment.

The emphasis on customization demands that suppliers innovate rapidly and tailor solutions not only based upon event size or type, but also taking into account regional cultural influences and shifting consumer demographics. The wave of technological enhancements, coupled with the necessity to reduce operational footprints, is reshaping supply chain management, pricing strategies, and customer engagement. As a result, market leaders have realigned their strategic priorities to harness these changes, ensuring that they deliver value in a competitive and fast-paced environment while setting new benchmarks for industry excellence.

Key Regional Insights Impacting the Party Supply Rental Ecosystem



Geographic dynamics significantly influence the party supply rental market, with diverse regional insights shaping strategies and operations. In the Americas, a blend of cultural festivity and modern consumer demand drives a robust market where traditional event experiences converge with modern service expectations. The dynamism in this region is further accentuated by a proven track record of tech adoption and an increasing shift towards eco-conscious event setups.

In the region comprising Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, a complex interplay of historical traditions and contemporary event solutions sets the stage for a market that balances heritage with innovation. These regions showcase extensive customization and localized services that cater to culturally rich celebrations and corporate events alike.

Moving across to the Asia-Pacific, rapid urbanization and evolving disposable incomes foster a surge in demand for premium and customized party equipment and services. The vibrant culture coupled with high digital penetration makes this region a hotbed for innovative event management solutions.

Each of these regions presents distinct challenges and opportunities, with varying consumer behaviors, regulatory considerations, and competitive landscapes. The in-depth examination of regional variables underscores the necessity for providers to adopt flexible strategies that address localized preferences while maintaining global operational excellence.



Key Companies Shaping the Party Supply Rental Industry



Several key players have distinguished themselves in the party supply rental landscape through a legacy of service excellence and an ability to innovate in a dynamic market. Companies such as A Classic Party Rental, All City Rentals, and All Occasions Party Rental have long been at the forefront, building reputation through a combination of reliable service and diverse product portfolios. American Party Rental, alongside Avalon Tent and Party, BabyQuip, and Baker Party Rentals, has redefined customer engagement in this sector, leveraging technology and creative design principles to enhance event experiences.

Furthermore, Big D Party Rentals, Bright Event Rentals, LLC, Celebration Party Equipment Rentals, Inc., and Cheers Party Rentals continue to push the envelope in service scalability and market responsiveness. CORT Party Rental, Diamond Event & Tent, and Eventective, Inc. have centered their strategies on innovation and operational efficiency, while firms like J&S Party Rental, Jump Monkey's Party Rental, Karlorent, and KM Party Rental have carved niches with specialized offerings and localized expertise.

Companies such as La Pinata Party Rental, Inc, Montana Party Rentals, ONE STOP PARTY STORE, Party Reflections, Inc., Party Rentals, Inc., and Pico Party Rents have further contributed to raising industry benchmarks. Meanwhile, Pleasanton Rentals, Premiere Events, Reventals Event Rentals, Sainath Decorators, Taylor Rental, and Ventura Rental Center stand out as dynamic examples of market leaders who continue to evolve their service portfolios, ensuring a sustained competitive advantage across diverse market segments.



The report delves into recent significant developments in the Party Supply Rental Market, highlighting leading vendors and their innovative profiles. These include:

A Classic Party Rental

All City Rentals

All Occasions Party Rental

American Party Rental

Avalon Tent and Party

BabyQuip

Baker Party Rentals

Big D Party Rentals

Bright Event Rentals, LLC

Celebration Party Equipment Rentals, Inc.

Cheers Party Rentals

CORT Party Rental

Diamond Event & Tent

Eventective, Inc.

J&S Party Rental

Jump Monkey's Party Rental

Karlorent

KM Party Rental

La Pinata Party Rental, Inc

Montana Party Rentals

ONE STOP PARTY STORE

Party Reflections, Inc.

Party Rentals, Inc.

Pico Party Rents

Pleasanton Rentals

Premiere Events

Reventals Event Rentals

Sainath Decorators

Taylor Rental

Ventura Rental Center

Actionable Strategic Recommendations for Industry Leaders



Industry leaders seeking to strengthen their market position must prioritize a blend of innovation, adaptability, and customer-centric strategies. Providers are advised to continuously diversify their service portfolios by embracing new product offerings and innovative design concepts that resonate with a rapidly evolving clientele. The integration of digital technologies across operational functions is paramount, particularly to optimize the online booking experience and real-time customer interactions, which have become crucial in today's competitive environment.

Enhancing inventory management systems and developing robust supply chain mechanisms can improve efficiency, reduce downtime, and meet the ever-changing event requirements. Leaders are encouraged to strengthen partnerships with key stakeholders across the event planning ecosystem, including vendors, logistics partners, and local influencers, to create a synergistic value chain that delivers seamless customer experiences.

Tailoring marketing strategies to reflect regional tastes and specific event types is equally important, especially as market segmentation reveals the nuanced needs of diverse customer groups. Investing in staff training and technology-driven analytics can foster a more agile organization that is responsive to real-time market shifts and customer feedback. Above all, maintaining a sustainable operational framework by focusing on eco-friendly practices and innovative product usage will not only enhance brand credibility but also align with the global push towards responsible business practices.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 196 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $18.65 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $37.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Rising number of corporate events and office gatherings increases the demand for large-scale equipment rentals

5.1.1.2. Increasing disposable income fuels demand for premium party supply rentals for special occasions

5.1.1.3. Growing popularity of outdoor celebrations increases need for versatile and durable rental items

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Seasonal fluctuations in demand for rental items

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Developing an online reservation system for seamless and convenient party supply rental experiences

5.1.3.2. Leveraging social media marketing to capture millennial preferences in party supply rentals

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Issues in managing the wear and tear of supplies and maintaining them in rentable condition

5.2. Market Segmentation Analysis

5.2.1. Product Type: Rising adoption of entertainment equipment for enhancing guest engagement and ensuring memorable experiences

5.2.2. Customer Type: Growing demand of party supply rentals in government & municipalities

5.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.3.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.3.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.5. Industry Rivalry

5.4. PESTLE Analysis

5.4.1. Political

5.4.2. Economic

5.4.3. Social

5.4.4. Technological

5.4.5. Legal

5.4.6. Environmental



6. Party Supply Rental Market, by Product Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Decorations Rental

6.2.1. Centerpieces

6.2.2. Floral Arrangements

6.2.3. Lighting

6.3. Entertainment Equipment

6.3.1. Dance Floors

6.3.2. Photo Booths

6.3.3. Sound Systems

6.4. Furniture Rental

6.5. Tableware Rental

6.5.1. Casual Sets

6.5.2. Themed Sets

6.6. Tent Rentals

6.6.1. Clear Span Tents

6.6.2. Frame Tents

6.6.3. Pole Tents



7. Party Supply Rental Market, by Event Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Charity Events

7.2.1. Auctions

7.2.2. Fundraisers

7.2.3. Gala Dinners

7.3. Corporate Events

7.3.1. Conferences

7.3.2. Product Launches

7.3.3. Seminars

7.4. Festivals

7.4.1. Cultural Festivals

7.4.2. Food Festivals

7.4.3. Music Festivals

7.5. Private Parties

7.5.1. Anniversary Celebrations

7.5.2. Birthday Parties

7.5.3. Graduation Parties

7.6. Weddings

7.6.1. Destination Weddings

7.6.2. Traditional Weddings



8. Party Supply Rental Market, by Rental Duration

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Monthly Rentals

8.3. One Day Rentals

8.4. Weekly Rentals



9. Party Supply Rental Market, by Customer Type

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Caterers & Hospitality Providers

9.3. Corporate Customers

9.4. Event Organizers

9.5. Government & Municipalities

9.6. Individual Consumers

9.7. Nonprofit Organizations



10. Party Supply Rental Market, by Distribution

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Offline

10.3. Online



11. Americas Party Supply Rental Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Argentina

11.3. Brazil

11.4. Canada

11.5. Mexico

11.6. United States



12. Asia-Pacific Party Supply Rental Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Australia

12.3. China

12.4. India

12.5. Indonesia

12.6. Japan

12.7. Malaysia

12.8. Philippines

12.9. Singapore

12.10. South Korea

12.11. Taiwan

12.12. Thailand

12.13. Vietnam



13. Europe, Middle East & Africa Party Supply Rental Market

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Denmark

13.3. Egypt

13.4. Finland

13.5. France

13.6. Germany

13.7. Israel

13.8. Italy

13.9. Netherlands

13.10. Nigeria

13.11. Norway

13.12. Poland

13.13. Qatar

13.14. Russia

13.15. Saudi Arabia

13.16. South Africa

13.17. Spain

13.18. Sweden

13.19. Switzerland

13.20. Turkey

13.21. United Arab Emirates

13.22. United Kingdom



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024

14.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024

14.3. Competitive Scenario Analysis

14.3.1. Element Event Solutions emerges as Canada's major unified event rental platform by Chair-man Mills Corp

14.3.2. Logistic Events Corporation acquires Diamonette Party Rental to become a one-stop event solution powerhouse

14.3.3. Jump Monkey's Party Rental Is Offering Safe and Affordable Party Rentals in and Around Houston, TX

14.4. Strategy Analysis & Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lxzrj6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment