Automotive Textiles Market Analysis Report 2025: Growth Trends and Regional Forecasts to 2030, Featuring Profiles of Key Players Lear Corporation, Johnson Controls, Acme Mills & More

The Automotive Textiles Market was valued at USD 31.75 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 38.47 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 3.30%. Growth in automobile production coupled with the increasing focus on safety devices is expected to propel market growth.







Composite textiles led the global automotive textiles industry with the highest revenue share of 39.2% in 2024.

The upholstery application segment led the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 55.7% in 2024.

The safety devices application segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period.

Automotive textiles refer to the materials used in the interior and exterior components of vehicles, including seating, upholstery, and safety systems like airbags and seat belts.

Asia-Pacific automotive textiles market dominated the global market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 48.4% in 2024.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $31.75 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $38.47 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.3% Regions Covered Global





Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Information Procurement

1.3.1. Purchased Database

1.3.2. Internal Database

1.3.3. Secondary Sources & Third-Party Perspectives

1.3.4. Primary Research

1.4. Information Analysis

1.4.1. Data Analysis Models

1.5. Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.6. Data Validation & Publishing



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Insights

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Outlook



Chapter 3. Automotive Textiles Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Global Automotive Textiles Market Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Regulatory Framework

3.3.1. Policies and Incentive Plans

3.3.2. Standards and Compliances

3.3.3. Regulatory Impact Analysis

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.4.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.4.3. Industry Challenges

3.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.6. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Automotive Textiles Market: Type Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

4.1. Automotive Textiles Market: Type Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030

4.1.1. Woven

4.1.2. Non-Woven

4.1.3. Composites

4.1.4. Others

Chapter 5. Automotive Textiles Market: Application Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

5.1. Automotive Textiles Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030

5.1.1. Upholstery

5.1.2. Tires

5.1.3. Safety devices

5.1.4. Engine Components

5.1.5. Others

Chapter 6. Automotive Textiles Market Regional Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

6.1. Regional Snapshot

6.2. Automotive Textiles Market: Regional Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030

6.3. North America

6.4. Europe

6.5. Asia-Pacific

6.6. Latin America

6.7. Middle East & Africa

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

7.2. Vendor Landscape

7.2.1. Company Categorization

7.2.2. List of Key Distributors and Channel Partners

7.2.3. List of Potential Customers/End Users

7.3. Competitive Dynamics

7.3.1. Competitive Benchmarking

7.3.2. Strategy Mapping

7.3.3. Heat Map Analysis

7.4. Company Profiles/Listing

7.4.1. Lear Corporation

7.4.2. Johnson Controls

7.4.3. Acme Mills

7.4.4. Aunde SA

7.4.5. Toyota Boshoku Corporation

7.4.6. International Textile Group

7.4.7. Borgers AG

7.4.8. DuPont

7.4.9. Autotech Nonwovens

7.4.10. Suminoe Textile Co. Ltd.

7.4.11. CMI Enterprises Inc.

7.4.12. ASGLAWO Technofibre GmbH

7.4.13. Sage Automotive Interiors, Inc.

7.4.14. Baltex Inc.

7.4.15. Reliance Industries Limited

7.4.16. Auto Textiles S.A.

7.4.17. Global Safety Textile GmbH

7.4.18. SMS Auto Fabrics

7.4.19. Autoliv Inc.

