Fermented Milk Market to Reach USD 457.67 Billion by 2032 | DuPont, Nestlé SA, Glanbia plc

United States, New York, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Introspective Market Research is pleased to announce the publication of its latest report, Fermented Milk Market. This in-depth analysis shows that the Global Fermented Milk Market, valued at USD 292.50 Billion in 2023, is set for substantial growth and is projected to reach USD 457.67 Billion by 2032. This anticipated expansion reflects a strong CAGR of 5.1% from 2024 to 2032.

The marketplace for fermented milk is regularly growing because human beings pay extra attention to consuming probiotic merchandise and the overall well-being of people in the international is continuously growing. Yogurt, kefir, and other cultured milk merchandise are nicely regarded for their digestion-enhancing characteristics and this is boosting the sales. These products comprise quite a few useful bacteria that are so important in the enhancement of intestine fitness, the immune device, and digestion. As know-how at the advantages of probiotics receives out within the marketplace, more and more people are ingesting products from fermented dairy meals and this visibly propels the boom of the worldwide market.

Key Industry Insights

Drivers:

Rising Demand for Probiotic-Rich Dairy Products:

Consumers are increasingly prioritizing gut fitness, mainly due to a surge in calls for probiotic-rich fermented milk products such as yogurt and kefir. These products help improve digestion, boost immunity, and beautify overall well-being. With growing cases of digestive problems and lactose intolerance, fermented milk serves as a herbal and practical opportunity. The growing impact on health-aware tendencies, mixed with clinical studies helping probiotics' advantages, has fueled market growth. Additionally, consumers are actively in search of clean-label and naturally fermented merchandise, further using improvements in formulations, flavors, and added purposeful ingredients to beautify health blessings and appeal to a broader target audience.

Restraints:

Fluctuating Raw Material Costs:

The costs of milk, the primary raw material for fermented dairy products, fluctuate due to seasonal versions, feed fees, and international supply chain disruptions. These fee inconsistencies immediately impact production charges, making it tough for producers to hold stable pricing and income margins. Additionally, improved fees of packaging, transportation, and power in addition stress profitability. While top-class fermented dairy products have a devoted patron base, price-touchy markets may additionally shift towards less expensive options, including plant-primarily based or non-dairy probiotic products. Manufacturers have to undertake fee-green sourcing strategies and streamline production to mitigate the impact of unstable uncooked material pricing on the market.

Challenges:

Maintaining Probiotic Viability and Stability:

Ensuring the survival and efficacy of probiotic cultures for the duration of a product's shelf life is an enormous assignment. Probiotics are exceptionally sensitive to heat, oxygen, and storage situations, which could reduce their potency earlier than intake. Processing strategies such as pasteurization or extended refrigeration can also negatively affect bacterial viability. Consumers count on excessive probiotic counts for health advantages, making it essential for producers to spend money on advanced encapsulation, freeze-drying, and fermentation strategies. Moreover, regulatory bodies impose strict hints on probiotic claims, requiring scientific validation in their effectiveness, further complicating product formula and advertising techniques in the aggressive fermented milk market.

Opportunities:

Growth in Plant-Based and Lactose-Free Fermented Milk:

The rising adoption of plant-based totally diets and increasing lactose intolerance cases gift big opportunities for fermented dairy options. Plant-based fermented milk merchandise made from almond, soy, oat, and coconut is gaining traction among fitness-conscious and vegan consumers. These products provide comparable probiotic blessings at the same time as catering to nutritional restrictions and moral worries. Innovation in texture, flavour, and nutrient fortification complements their appeal, making them competitive against conventional dairy. Additionally, major dairy manufacturers are increasing into this segment to fulfil evolving purchaser preferences, making sure long-time period marketplace sustainability and catering to a broader international audience looking for dairy-loose probiotic-wealthy options.

Key Players to Watch:

DSM (Netherlands)

DuPont (U.S.)

Amway Corp. (U.S.)

The Nature's Bounty Co. (U.S.)

Nestlé SA (Switzerland)

Premier Nutrition Corporation (U.S.)

NOW Foods (U.S.)

Glanbia plc (Ireland)

Herbalife International of America, Inc. (U.S.)

Bionova (India), and Others Active Player

Recent Development

In September 2024, DairyX Foods Ltd. announced a major advancement in creating authentic milk proteins without cows, using precision fermentation. The food-tech start-up has developed a method to produce casein proteins that can self-assemble into micelles. Micelles are the primary building blocks of dairy products, such as cheese and yogurt.

In October 2024, Lifeway Foods, Inc. a leading U.S. supplier of kefir and fermented probiotic products that support the microbiome, announced the release of 10 new innovative flavours to its on-the-go 8-ounce line of organic kefir. Lifeway is known for creating trends and recognizing consumers' evolving tastes and needs, and these new flavor combinations represent a fresh offering in the dairy space, inspired by global flavor insights and market research. The entire line is lactose-free, as consumer demand for lactose-free dairy products is predicted to grow rapidly over the next five years.

Key Segments of Market Report

By Type

Cheese

Yogurt

Butter

Sour Cream

Others



By Distribution Channel

Specialty Stores

Supermarket and Hypermarket

Online Stores

Others

By Region:

North America is anticipated to contribute a chief percentage inside the fermented milk marketplace throughout the duration due to rising fitness-aware buyers and better preference for meals products that have healthy bacteria to enhance digestion. The dominant flavors for the enterprise encompass yogurt and kefir, and outstanding markets which include America and Canada are predicted to pressure boom because of their big dairy industries and increasing recognition of health. Also, increasing the call for plant-based fermented milk products, and the improvement of the latest, enriched, and various flavors of fermented milk beverages are also contributing to the local marketplace’s expansion. The nicely evolved grocery retail and sturdy availability of the product portfolio of fermented milk products in supermarkets and online stores also contributed to North America’s main position.

