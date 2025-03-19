Behr Paint Company Reveals its 2025 Exterior Stain Colour of the Year, “Cedar,” Alongside Annual Curb Appeal Collection

The announcement comes as 76% of Canadian homeowners plan to tackle exterior home renovations in 2025, according to a new study by Behr1

TORONTO, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Behr Paint Company has selected Cedar , a warm, earthy hue inspired by the natural tones of cedarwood, as the 2025 Exterior Stain Colour of the Year. The launch comes as 66% of homeowners are choosing to update their home's exterior instead of selling this year, according to a new Behr study.

“As the spring season turns consumer attention to outdoor projects, Cedar is the perfect choice for homeowners looking to apply an inviting shade to exterior wood surfaces,” said Andy Lopez, Senior Vice President, Head of Marketing at Behr Paint Company. “Cedar not only reflects the current consumer desire for natural, earthy tones, but it also combines classic characteristics with durable performance that will stand the test of time.”

Alongside the Exterior Stain Colour of the Year, Behr is also unveiling its second annual Curb Appeal Collection to help homeowners simplify the colour selection process and amplify the exterior aesthetics of their homes. In fact, 78% of homeowners say they would consider painting the exterior of their home a different colour, but nearly half (48%) of homeowners believe there are too many factors when making an exterior paint choice. That is why Behr curated a collection of 45 on-trend exterior paint colours to take the guesswork out of the painting journey — whether a homeowner is planning a full home exterior transformation or tackling smaller projects like refreshing their front door or window trim. The colours draw inspiration from emerging trends shaping home exterior environments today and showcase a range of hues from natural, earthy tones to vibrant pops of colour. As the desire for more personalized home design grows, the collection blends timeless elegance with contemporary vitality to meet diverse tastes.

“Cedar is a warm and earthy light golden-brown. It holds a richness and depth that enhances the natural beauty of wood for an elevated experience,” said Erika Woelfel, Vice President of Colour and Creative Services at Behr Paint Company. “Its tonality complements a variety of architectural styles, from minimalist modern to casual craftsman, and pairs perfectly with our latest Curb Appeal Collection.”

Homeowners can seamlessly pair Cedar with the Curb Appeal Collection colours to achieve a cohesive look when updating their decks, pergolas, porches, fences, doors and more. In fact, Behr has further simplified your colour exploration by providing four sub-palettes within the Curb Appeal Collection that reflect different design styles:

Classic Haven: Blends soft neutrals like whites and beiges with bold hues like deep greys, blues, and reds, including the BEHR® Colour of the Year, Rumors. This sophisticated palette creates a timeless, refined curb appeal for heritage or classic-style homes.

Modern Escape: Features bold, lively hues like yellow, teal, and orange, paired with subtle whites and greys. This palette creates a fresh, modern, and inviting look that is perfect for sleek, contemporary homes.

Casual Oasis: Offers a laid-back, tranquil atmosphere with soft greys, creamy whites, and gentle blues. This coastal-inspired palette creates a light, airy exterior, perfect for a relaxed and inviting curb appeal.

Artisan Retreat: Showcases earthy neutrals, warm browns, and subtle greys, accented by vibrant oranges and reds. This grounding, textured palette evokes the handcrafted beauty of homes, creating a warm, welcoming exterior.

As the most trusted paint brand in Canada*, BEHR® offers its 2025 Exterior Stain Colour of the Year exclusively at The Home Depot Canada in a variety of products including BEHR PREMIUM® Solid Colour Waterproofing Exterior Stain, BEHR PREMIUM® Semi-Transparent Waterproofing Exterior Stain, BEHR PREMIUM® ADVANCED DECKOVER®, BEHR® Solid Colour House & Fence Wood Stain, and BEHR® DECKPLUS®.

To learn more about Cedar and the Curb Appeal Collection, visit behr.ca/2025staincoty .

About Behr Paint Company

Founded in 1947, Behr Paint Company is one of the largest manufacturers of paints, primers, decorative finishes, stains, surface preparation and application products for do-it-yourselfers and professionals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Santa Ana, Calif.-based company, and maker of BEHR®, KILZ® and WHIZZ® brands, is dedicated to meeting the project needs of DIYers, designers and professional paint contractors with an unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and value. For more information, visit Behr.ca . Professional paint contractors and designers can visit BehrPro.ca to learn about products, colour tools and services. Behr Paint Company is a subsidiary of Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS).

*Based on the 2025 BrandSpark® Canadian Trust Study. Visit www.BrandSparkMostTrusted.com.

Behr and the Behr logo are registered trademarks of Behr Process LLC.

1 Behr Paint commissioned an online survey among n=1,000 Canadian homeowners 18 years of age and older. Data is balanced across age, gender, race/ethnicity, and region. The survey was fielded between February 20-26, 2025. The margin of error (MOE) for the total sample is +/- 3 percentage points

