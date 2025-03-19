Hona Introduces AI-Powered Voice Assistant to Juggle Incoming Calls and Client Intake for Law Firms

LEHI, Utah, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hona , the leading innovator in client engagement software for law firms, today announced the launch of Hona’s Voice AI . The advanced voice AI solution is uniquely designed to tackle some of the legal industry’s most persistent challenges: managing client communications and client intake without dropping inbound leads. With its unique features, Hona’s Voice AI enables law firms to respond to clients swiftly, prevent leads from reaching out to competitors and deliver a positive experience.

Research found that nearly half of clients struggle to reach law firms by phone and the majority expect a response outside of standard business hours. Hona’s Voice AI is a new AI-powered voice assistant that manages calls, qualifies potential clients, answers questions and seamlessly integrates call data into the firm’s CRM for instant record creation and follow-up. Trained by legal industry experts, Hona’s Voice AI helps law firms capture every lead while significantly reducing staff workload, freeing lawyers and their teams from repetitive tasks.

Hona, the top client communication portal software for law firms, supports firms nationwide across personal injury, family, immigration, criminal defense and bankruptcy practices. Hona’s Voice AI expands the company’s suite of tools, which includes a step-by-step visual case tracking system, all built to address gaps in client communication and improve the client experience in the legal industry.

“Managing client communication is a full-time job for lawyers, making it challenging to dedicate time to capture new leads. Even missing a single lead can significantly impact a law firm’s bottom line, potentially costing thousands in lost revenue, and they’re often lost simply because the first call isn’t answered,” said Manny Griffiths, Co-Founder and CEO of Hona. “With Hona’s Voice AI, firms can ensure every lead is immediately captured and qualified, eliminating manual data entry, saving time and capturing potential revenue opportunities for the firm while improving the client experience.”

Statistics reveal that one in three calls to law firms goes unanswered, and 67% of potential clients move on to another firm if no one picks up. Hona’s Voice AI is already proving to be a successful solution to these challenges with firms experiencing up to 20% higher conversion rates due to faster lead engagement, while also reducing costs per acquisition. This ensures that every potential case is viable before it reaches the intake team.

Hona’s Voice AI is designed for legal professionals, addressing the pain points that directly impact firm growth and efficiency:

Smart Call Qualification : Identifies the caller type as a lead, current client or referral and gathers intake details using firm-defined qualification criteria.

: Identifies the caller type as a lead, current client or referral and gathers intake details using firm-defined qualification criteria. 24/7 Coverage for Overflow & After-Hours Calls : During high call volumes, Hona’s Voice AI answers 100% of calls and routes them appropriately.

: During high call volumes, Hona’s Voice AI answers 100% of calls and routes them appropriately. Automated Lead Documentation & CRM Sync : Eliminates manual data entry by instantly generating detailed case records with complete call transcriptions.

: Eliminates manual data entry by instantly generating detailed case records with complete call transcriptions. Customizable Call Outcomes: Depending on firm needs, Hona’s Voice AI transfers high-value calls to live intake teams, schedules consultations or sends follow-up messages based on firm needs.

In addition to the general availability of Hona’s Voice AI, Hona announced it will host the first annual DISRUPT Legal Summit in May, where legal tech leaders and industry innovators will explore AI’s role in modern law firm operations. Attendees will gain exclusive insights into how firms leverage AI to abandon outdated processes, reduce intake inefficiencies, improve client retention and maximize revenue. Registration is open at hona.com/disrupt-legal-summit .

Hona’s Voice AI is now available generally to all law firms. For more information, please visit hona.com .

