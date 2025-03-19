ZAGG Unveils New Productivity Hubs & Pro Dock for Effortless Connectivity

SALT LAKE CITY, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZAGG® , a global leader in accessories and technologies that empower mobile lifestyles, today announced the launch of four new products designed to simplify and enhance work and play environments: the 4-Port Hub with Wireless Charging , the 6-Port Media Hub , the 9-Port Hub , and the Pro Dock . These products address the growing need for seamless connectivity, productivity, and organization for tablets, laptops, and other devices, whether in the office, at home, or on the go.

“In a fast-paced world, our new line of productivity solutions helps people stay ahead by transforming their laptop or tablet into a powerful workstation,” said Brad Bell, senior vice president of global marketing for ZAGG. “ZAGG hubs and docs enhance functionality and help people bridge the gap between their devices and the diverse connectivity needs of today’s mobile users.”

4-Port Hub with Wireless Charging

With the 4-Port Hub with wireless charging, you can turn that one USB-C port on your device into four ports: USB-C PD, USB-C, USB-A, and HDMI. Use the USB-C and USB-A ports to plug in devices and transfer data. Use the HDMI port to connect a second screen. And charge your laptop and other devices through the 4-Port Hub with up to 100W of pass-through power, and your phone and other wireless charging devices through the integrated 10W wireless charging pad. The small, compact 4-Port Hub fits neatly in your bag so you can set up a workstation wherever you go.

Key Features and Benefits:

Instantly adds four ports to your laptop or tablet HDMI supports a 4K 60HZ screen for mirroring or to extend your display USB-C provides up to 100W pass-through charging The USB-C PD 3.0 20W port supports up to 10Gbps of bandwidth for fast data transfer between devices. USB-A 3.0 supports up to 10 Gbps

Built-in 10W wireless charging pad powers all your wireless devices powered.

An integrated USB-C cable folds flush with the cube, so it doesn’t stick out.

Compact size fits easily in your bag so it’s great for travel.

Durable aluminum exterior and a soft-grip bottom that prevents slipping and sliding.

Compatible with laptops or tablets with a USB-C connection.

6-Port Media Hub

The 6-Port Media Hub takes tablet usage to the next level by combining expanded connectivity with user-friendly design to create a full workstation. Featuring an integrated tablet stand, the 6-Port Media Hub adds six essential ports, including HDMI, USB-C PD, USB-A, SD and microSD card readers, and an audio jack for effortless connectivity and data transfers between devices. Large media shortcut keys on the front of the hub allow users to play, pause, or skip media without interrupting their workflow.

Key Features and Benefits:

Adds 6 connectivity ports to your tablet HDMI supports a 4K 60HZ screen USB-C PD provides up to 100W pass-through charging USB-A 3.2 supports up to 10 Gbps SD card reader microSD card reader Audio jack

to your tablet Supports an additional 4K display to mirror or extend your tablet’s display.

to mirror or extend your tablet’s display. Includes a built-in tablet stand for ergonomic angles.

for ergonomic angles. Easy-to-use media buttons for convenient control.

for convenient control. Durable materials ensure long-lasting performance.

Compact size that fits easily in your bag.

Compatible with tablets with a USB-C connection.



Whether connecting an external monitor, expanding storage, or integrating with existing setups, the 6-Port Media Hub offers a versatile and streamlined solution.

9-Port Hub

The 9-Port Hub is the ultimate product for creating a powerful multi-device workstation with a compact, travel-friendly design. With an integrated, flush-molded USB-C cable and a durable aluminum exterior, this hub turns a single USB-C port into nine essential connections while also supporting multiple displays.

Key Features and Benefits:

Provides 9 extra connectivity ports for laptops or tablets 2 USB-C: Connect multiple devices like your phone or tablet 2 HDMI: Connect multiple monitors (one at 60Hz 4K, one at 30Hz 4K) 1 USB-A: Connect flash drives, hard drives, cables, and USB-A devices SD card reader: transfer data from mobile devices, gaming consoles, etc. Micro SD card reader: transfer data from mobile devices Ethernet port: for faster internet Audio jack: plug in speaker and headphones

for laptops or tablets Add a Crisp, Clear 4K Display: The HDMI port supports a 4K resolution 60HZ screen so you can mirror or extend your device’s display.

The HDMI port supports a 4K resolution 60HZ screen so you can mirror or extend your device’s display. Includes a USB-C port with up to 100W pass-through charging so you don’t need to sacrifice a port to attach a charger

so you don’t need to sacrifice a port to attach a charger Fast Data Transfer : The USB-C PD 3.0 20W port supports up to 10Gbps of bandwidth for fast data transfer between devices.

: The USB-C PD 3.0 20W port supports up to 10Gbps of bandwidth for fast data transfer between devices. Device compatibility includes laptops or tablets that support a USB-C connection.

Designed to optimize desk space while delivering professional-grade performance, the 9-Port Hub is the ideal solution for office setups, home workstations, and travel.

Pro Dock

With the ZAGG Pro Dock, you can turn your laptop or tablet into an entire digital ecosystem for up to nine connected devices. The stand holds your laptop or tablet at eye level and allows users to plug in additional screens, an Ethernet cable, USB-A and USB-C devices, and audio accessories. The Pro Dock has nine ports including 2 HDMI ports and an audio jack. It even has an SD card reader so you can transfer data from cameras, gaming consoles, smartphones, and more.

The Pro Dock also organizes and smartens up your workspace. Its satellite hub has five ports, so you can plug in devices and then move their cords out of the way of your workspace. Pro Dock has minimalist lines and a space-efficient design.

Key Features and Benefits:

Eliminate Cable Clutter: Pro Dock and its attached satellite hub allow you to plug in your devices and position cables away from your workspace and keep them out of sight.

Pro Dock and its attached satellite hub allow you to plug in your devices and position cables away from your workspace and keep them out of sight. Stand Supports Laptops and Tablets: Set your laptop on the stand to see it at eye level or use the attached folding stand to support a tablet at two angles.

Set your laptop on the stand to see it at eye level or use the attached folding stand to support a tablet at two angles. Extend Your Workstation: Pro Dock has nine ports, so you can attach additional screens, devices, and accessories to your workstation. 3 USB-C: Connect multiple devices like your phone or tablet One USB-C 3.1 Gen 2 PD 20W Two USB-C 3.1 Gen 2 PD 7.5W 2 HDMI: Connect up to two monitors (one at 60Hz 4K, one at 30Hz 4K) 2 USB-A: Connect flash drives, cables, and USB-A devices One USB-A 3.1 Gen 2 One USB-A 2.0 1 audio jack: Attach your headphones or speakers with the 3.5mm audio jack 1 Ethernet: Surf the web even faster by connecting an Ethernet cable

Pro Dock has nine ports, so you can attach additional screens, devices, and accessories to your workstation. Includes a 150W power supply to charge connected devices

to charge connected devices Keeps your desk space clean and organized while raising your device for better viewing

The Pro Dock is designed for those who need advanced connectivity without sacrificing workspace aesthetics, offering a powerful, streamlined solution for professionals and tech enthusiasts alike.

Pricing and Availability:

The 4-Port Hub with Wireless Charging ($89.99) , 6-Port Media Hub ($99.99) , 9-Port Hub ($149.99) , and Pro Doc ($399.99) are available today on ZAGG.com and at select retail stores globally. Visit ZAGG’s website or your nearest retailer to enhance your productivity today.

About ZAGG

As a global leader and innovator in screen protection, protective cases, tablet keyboards, and power management solutions for mobile devices, ZAGG delivers 360-degree protection and portable and wireless charging under the ZAGG and mophie brands. ZAGG draws inspiration from those who passionately seek active, creative, and share-worthy lives and empowers them to fearlessly enjoy their mobile devices. ZAGG is based in Utah and has operations in the United States, Ireland, and China. With more than 400 million devices protected globally, ZAGG mobile accessories are available worldwide and can be found at leading retailers including Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Best Buy, Walmart, Target, Currys, and MediaMarkt. For more information, please visit the company’s website at ZAGG.com and follow us on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

