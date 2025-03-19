Scienture Holdings Announces Draw on ELOC, Temporarily Suspends Further Draws Until Reaching $10/Share or 30 Trading Days

TAMPA, FL, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCIENTURE HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ: SCNX), a holding company for existing and planned pharmaceutical operating companies focused on providing enhanced value to patients, physicians and caregivers through developing, bringing to market, and distributing novel specialty products to satisfy unmet market needs, today announced it has completed a draw on its Equity Line of Credit (ELOC) to support the commercial launch of Arbli™ (losartan potassium) Oral Suspension, while simultaneously announcing a temporary suspension of further ELOC draws for the next 30 trading days or until the company's stock reaches $10 per share, whichever occurs first.

The strategic financial decision comes on the heels of today's announcement that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Scienture's New Drug Application (NDA) for Arbli™, the first and only FDA-approved ready-to-use oral liquid losartan in the U.S. market. The draw will provide immediate capital to support pre-launch activities for this novel antihypertensive medication.

"Following the momentous FDA approval of Arbli™ today, we have strategically accessed our Equity Line of Credit to ensure adequate capitalization for our commercial launch preparations," said Suren Ajjarapu, Chairman of the Board of Scienture Holdings, Inc. "Simultaneously, we believe it is in our shareholders' best interest to temporarily pause further draws from the ELOC as we navigate this exciting period in our company's growth trajectory."

The company has committed to refraining from additional draws on the ELOC for either 30 trading days or until its share price reaches $10, demonstrating confidence in its near-term business prospects. Scienture Holdings retains the right to reassess this decision once either condition is met.

"With the FDA approval of Arbli™, we have reached a transformative milestone that positions us to address significant unmet needs for patients requiring a liquid formulation of losartan," said Narasimhan Mani, President of Scienture, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Scienture Holdings. "This strategic financial approach balances our capital requirements for launching Arbli™ with our commitment to shareholder value."

The company expects to commercially launch Arbli™ and make it available to patients in the U.S. in Q3 2025. Arbli™ is indicated for the treatment of hypertension in patients greater than 6 years old, for the reduction of risk of stroke in patients with hypertension and left ventricular hypertrophy, and for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy in certain patients with type 2 diabetes.

About Arbli™

Arbli™ is the first and only oral liquid formulation of losartan approved by the U.S. FDA. It comes in a 165 mL bottle as a peppermint flavored suspension that does not require refrigeration and has been approved for a shelf life of 18 months from the date of manufacture when stored at room temperature.

About Scienture Holdings, Inc.

SCIENTURE HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ: “SCNX”), through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Scienture, LLC and Integra Pharma Solutions, LLC, is a comprehensive pharmaceutical product company focused on providing enhanced value to patients, physicians and caregivers by offering novel specialty products to satisfy unmet market needs. Integra Pharma Solutions, LLC, is a licensed pharmaceutical wholesaler and sells brand, generic and non-drug products to healthcare markets including government organizations, hospitals, clinics and independent pharmacies nationwide. Scienture, LLC is a branded, specialty pharmaceutical company consisting of a highly experienced team of industry professionals who are passionate about developing and bringing to market unique specialty products that provide enhanced value to patients and healthcare systems. The assets in development at Scienture are across therapeutics areas, indications and cater to different market segments and channels. For more information please visit www.scienture.com .

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be “forward-looking statements” within the federal securities laws, including the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance or future financial condition. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our company, our industry, our beliefs and our assumptions. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our or our management team’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, including for the products we may launch and the success those products may have in the marketplace. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. These risks include risks relating to agreements with third parties; our ability to raise funding in the future, as needed, and the terms of such funding, including potential dilution caused thereby; our ability to continue as a going concern; security interests under certain of our credit arrangements; our ability to maintain the listing of our common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market; claims relating to alleged violations of intellectual property rights of others; the outcome of any current legal proceedings or future legal proceedings that may be instituted against us; unanticipated difficulties or expenditures relating to our business plan; and those risks detailed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Scienture Holdings, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as otherwise provided by law.

Contact: