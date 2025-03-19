Dovre Group Plc Inside information March 19, 2025, at 2:05 pm

DOVRE GROUP PLC’S SHAREHOLDERS' PROPOSAL FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON APRIL 29, 2025

Dovre Group Plc has received a proposal from shareholders representing over fourteen (14) percent of the company's shares that the Annual General Meeting on April 29, 2025, resolve to pay a dividend of 0,06 euros per share.

Accordingly, two different dividend proposals for dividend payout will be presented in the notice of the Annual General Meeting and at the general meeting itself. The first is the proposal published by the company's Board of Directors on March 17, 2025, not to distribute a dividend. The second proposal is the 0,06 euros dividend presented above. The Annual General Meeting will vote between these two proposals.

For further information, please contact:

Dovre Group Plc

Ilari Koskelo

Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors

Tel. +358 40 510 8408

ilari.koskelo@navdata.fi

DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Major media

www.dovregroup.com