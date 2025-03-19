In-Vitro Diagnostics Technology and Global Market Report 2025-2029: Rise in Home Care Testing Devices, Demand for POC Testing Units, and Growing Demand for AI & IoT

Dublin, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "In Vitro Diagnostics: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The In Vitro Diagnostics Market was valued at USD 94.7 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 141.9 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 8.40%.

This report covers the in vitro diagnostic (IVD) technologies as well as in vitro diagnostic devices used in hospitals and point-of-care (POC) facilities to diagnose diseases. It also details the current and future market potential of in vitro diagnostic technology and includes an analysis of this market's competitive environment. The report covers market drivers, restraints, opportunities, product approvals, regulatory scenario assessments and emerging technologies. It features market projections and estimates of the market shares of key players through 2029.





The immunochemistry segment was valued at $31.1 billion in 2023 and is estimated to grow at 5.5% CAGR during the forecast period. This segment's market share of 35.5% in 2023 and its medium growth rate are attributed to factors such as the growth of the use of diagnosis procedures in clinics and the rise in demand for technologies to analyze blood samples for infections and disorders. The increase in virus or bacterial infection rates among different age groups has also increased the demand for immunochemistry procedures.

In-vitro diagnostics (IVD), of the utmost importance in the global healthcare industry, are the highest revenue segment of the medical device market, valued in the multi-billion-dollar range. IVD includes analyzers, reagents, disposable and reusable products, and accessory software products used by both clinical and research laboratories around the world. IVDs range from simple self-use tests to state-of-the-art genomic tests performed in laboratories and can be used in the diagnosis of infectious and chronic diseases, as well as for preventive care and drug therapy monitoring.

IVDs are of significant value to the general public, as they are deemed not only as indispensable tools of medical diagnoses but also as decision-making aids for disease prevention and timely treatment to enhance well-being and keep healthcare costs under check. In addition, IVDs are also one of the vital aids that address the needs of governments, payers and patients by delivering optimal, individualized and affordable treatments.

These factors and rapid technological developments should drive the growth of the IVD market in the next five years. The market is also expected to be driven by the aging demographics of the developed world, the rising demand and improving healthcare infrastructure in the developing world and, most importantly, the shift from curative to preventive healthcare for both infectious and chronic diseases such as diabetes. Further, two emerging segments of IVDs companion diagnostics and next-generation sequencing techniques - are expected to contribute to the market growth of IVDs through the decade.

Global Market Trends

The most significant market trend during 2020 was the origin and global spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Originating in late 2019 in China, the virus quickly became a global pandemic. Global health organizations and diagnostic manufacturers quickly developed and approved tests for the virus. This effort overwhelmed all other trends in 2020. One effect of this activity was a complete halt of merger and acquisition activity among major diagnostic manufacturers in 2020.

Because of its large population and its position as a medical technology innovation hub, North America is the global leader in terms of IVD utilization. It remains the largest market. The emerging markets of India, China, Russia and Brazil are poised to grow at double-digit growth rates due to rising incomes, growing healthcare budgets and heightened health awareness among the population.

The report includes:

41 data tables and 54 additional tables

Analysis of global market trends, with data from 2021-2023, estimates for 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029

Estimates of the size of the market for in vitro diagnostics (IVD) technologies, revenues, and market shares by technology, product, application, end user and region

Assessment of market dynamics such as drivers, restraints and opportunities

Discussion of how the rise in the number of respiratory infections, hospital acquired infections (HAIs), and sexually transmitted diseases are creating a constant need for IVD testing in hospitals and laboratories

Discussion of IVD for neglected infectious diseases, chemistry-based portable analysis and microfluidic platform-based POC tests

A discussion on ESG challenges and practices in the industry

Assessment of the competitive landscape, including the market shares of key companies, their product portfolios and financial overviews

Information on recent mergers, acquisitions, expansions, collaborations, investments, divestments and product launches

Profiles of the leading companies, including F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Abbott, Sysmex Corp., Danaher, BD, and Siemens Healthineers AG

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 159 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $94.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $141.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.4% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Chapter 2 Market and Technology Background

Introduction

In vitro Diagnostics Technology

Overview

Classification of In Vitro Diagnostic Elements

Importance of In Vitro Diagnostics Technologies and Quality Control

Difference Between In Vitro and In Vivo Diagnostics

Regulations in the IVD Industry

Regulation of IVD Products in Different Countries

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Overview

Market Drivers

Rise in Population of Older Adults: Dependence on Diagnosis Procedures

Integration of Artificial Intelligence in Vitro Diagnostics

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Improving the Quality of Point-of-Care Testing (POCT)

Market Restraints

Challenges Associated with Technologies Product Packaging

Increases in Shipping Costs or Service Issues

Laboratory Assistant's Inability to Handle Laboratory Equipment and Consumables

Market Opportunities

Rise in Home Care Testing Devices

Demand for Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Units

Growing Demand for AI and the Internet of Things

Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Emerging Technologies in the IVD Market

Artificial Intelligence

Modified Old IVD Techniques

Liquid Biopsy

Automated In Vitro Diagnostic Devices

Emerging Developments in In Vitro Diagnostics

FDA Approval

Rise in Demand for Personalized Medicine

Lab Automation and Digital Health Platform

Portability Option in IVD Devices

Home Care Kits for Cancer Diagnosis

FDA Approved In Vitro Diagnostic Devices: AI Enabled

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Market Analysis by Technology

Immunochemistry

POC Testing

Hematology

Molecular Diagnostics

Tissue Diagnostics

Clinical Microbiology

Market Analysis by Application

Diabetes

Nephrology

Blood Glucose Evaluation and Monitoring (BGEM)

Oncology

Cardiology

Infectious Diseases

Other Applications

Market Analysis by End User

Diagnostic Laboratory

Hospitals and Clinics

Point-of-Care (POC) Centers

Other End Users

Geographical Breakdown

Market Analysis by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

Introduction

Global Analysis of Company Market Ranking

Glimpse of Leading In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Companies in China

Agreements, Collaborations and Partnerships

bioMerieux Agreements

Siemens Healthineers and Sysmex Enter into a Global Agreement

Roche Enters into Agreement with Path AI

Quidel Corp. Signs Agreement to Acquire Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

In Vitro Diagnostics Companies and Start-Ups in 2021-2023

Diagopreutic Private Limited

Diatherax

IPLEXMED

Magnify Bioscience Inc.

Chapter 7 Sustainability in the In Vitro Diagnostics Industry: An ESG Perspective

Importance of ESG in In Vitro Diagnostics Manufacturing Industry

ESG Practices in the In Vitro Diagnostics Industry

Environmental Performance

Social Performance

Governance Performance

Company Role in ESG Development

ESG Risk Ratings

BCC Research Viewpoint

Chapter 8 Appendix

Research Methodology

References

Company Profiles

Abbott

BD

Biomerieux

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Bio-Techne

Bruker

Danaher Corp.

EKF Diagnostics Holdings PLC

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Hologic Inc.

JSR Corp.

Quidelortho Corp.

Siemens Heathnieers AG

Sysmex Corp.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3y7zds

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment