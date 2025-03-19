In-Vitro Diagnostics Technology and Global Market Report 2025-2029: Rise in Home Care Testing Devices, Demand for POC Testing Units, and Growing Demand for AI & IoT

Dublin, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "In Vitro Diagnostics: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The In Vitro Diagnostics Market was valued at USD 94.7 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 141.9 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 8.40%.
This report covers the in vitro diagnostic (IVD) technologies as well as in vitro diagnostic devices used in hospitals and point-of-care (POC) facilities to diagnose diseases. It also details the current and future market potential of in vitro diagnostic technology and includes an analysis of this market's competitive environment. The report covers market drivers, restraints, opportunities, product approvals, regulatory scenario assessments and emerging technologies. It features market projections and estimates of the market shares of key players through 2029.
The immunochemistry segment was valued at $31.1 billion in 2023 and is estimated to grow at 5.5% CAGR during the forecast period. This segment's market share of 35.5% in 2023 and its medium growth rate are attributed to factors such as the growth of the use of diagnosis procedures in clinics and the rise in demand for technologies to analyze blood samples for infections and disorders. The increase in virus or bacterial infection rates among different age groups has also increased the demand for immunochemistry procedures.
In-vitro diagnostics (IVD), of the utmost importance in the global healthcare industry, are the highest revenue segment of the medical device market, valued in the multi-billion-dollar range. IVD includes analyzers, reagents, disposable and reusable products, and accessory software products used by both clinical and research laboratories around the world. IVDs range from simple self-use tests to state-of-the-art genomic tests performed in laboratories and can be used in the diagnosis of infectious and chronic diseases, as well as for preventive care and drug therapy monitoring.
IVDs are of significant value to the general public, as they are deemed not only as indispensable tools of medical diagnoses but also as decision-making aids for disease prevention and timely treatment to enhance well-being and keep healthcare costs under check. In addition, IVDs are also one of the vital aids that address the needs of governments, payers and patients by delivering optimal, individualized and affordable treatments.
These factors and rapid technological developments should drive the growth of the IVD market in the next five years. The market is also expected to be driven by the aging demographics of the developed world, the rising demand and improving healthcare infrastructure in the developing world and, most importantly, the shift from curative to preventive healthcare for both infectious and chronic diseases such as diabetes. Further, two emerging segments of IVDs companion diagnostics and next-generation sequencing techniques - are expected to contribute to the market growth of IVDs through the decade.
Global Market Trends
The most significant market trend during 2020 was the origin and global spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Originating in late 2019 in China, the virus quickly became a global pandemic. Global health organizations and diagnostic manufacturers quickly developed and approved tests for the virus. This effort overwhelmed all other trends in 2020. One effect of this activity was a complete halt of merger and acquisition activity among major diagnostic manufacturers in 2020.
Because of its large population and its position as a medical technology innovation hub, North America is the global leader in terms of IVD utilization. It remains the largest market. The emerging markets of India, China, Russia and Brazil are poised to grow at double-digit growth rates due to rising incomes, growing healthcare budgets and heightened health awareness among the population.
The report includes:
- 41 data tables and 54 additional tables
- Analysis of global market trends, with data from 2021-2023, estimates for 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029
- Estimates of the size of the market for in vitro diagnostics (IVD) technologies, revenues, and market shares by technology, product, application, end user and region
- Assessment of market dynamics such as drivers, restraints and opportunities
- Discussion of how the rise in the number of respiratory infections, hospital acquired infections (HAIs), and sexually transmitted diseases are creating a constant need for IVD testing in hospitals and laboratories
- Discussion of IVD for neglected infectious diseases, chemistry-based portable analysis and microfluidic platform-based POC tests
- A discussion on ESG challenges and practices in the industry
- Assessment of the competitive landscape, including the market shares of key companies, their product portfolios and financial overviews
- Information on recent mergers, acquisitions, expansions, collaborations, investments, divestments and product launches
- Profiles of the leading companies, including F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Abbott, Sysmex Corp., Danaher, BD, and Siemens Healthineers AG
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|159
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$94.7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$141.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
Chapter 2 Market and Technology Background
- Introduction
- In vitro Diagnostics Technology
- Overview
- Classification of In Vitro Diagnostic Elements
- Importance of In Vitro Diagnostics Technologies and Quality Control
- Difference Between In Vitro and In Vivo Diagnostics
- Regulations in the IVD Industry
- Regulation of IVD Products in Different Countries
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Overview
- Market Drivers
- Rise in Population of Older Adults: Dependence on Diagnosis Procedures
- Integration of Artificial Intelligence in Vitro Diagnostics
- Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
- Improving the Quality of Point-of-Care Testing (POCT)
- Market Restraints
- Challenges Associated with Technologies Product Packaging
- Increases in Shipping Costs or Service Issues
- Laboratory Assistant's Inability to Handle Laboratory Equipment and Consumables
- Market Opportunities
- Rise in Home Care Testing Devices
- Demand for Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Units
- Growing Demand for AI and the Internet of Things
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Emerging Technologies in the IVD Market
- Artificial Intelligence
- Modified Old IVD Techniques
- Liquid Biopsy
- Automated In Vitro Diagnostic Devices
- Emerging Developments in In Vitro Diagnostics
- FDA Approval
- Rise in Demand for Personalized Medicine
- Lab Automation and Digital Health Platform
- Portability Option in IVD Devices
- Home Care Kits for Cancer Diagnosis
- FDA Approved In Vitro Diagnostic Devices: AI Enabled
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Market Analysis by Technology
- Immunochemistry
- POC Testing
- Hematology
- Molecular Diagnostics
- Tissue Diagnostics
- Clinical Microbiology
- Market Analysis by Application
- Diabetes
- Nephrology
- Blood Glucose Evaluation and Monitoring (BGEM)
- Oncology
- Cardiology
- Infectious Diseases
- Other Applications
- Market Analysis by End User
- Diagnostic Laboratory
- Hospitals and Clinics
- Point-of-Care (POC) Centers
- Other End Users
- Geographical Breakdown
- Market Analysis by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
- Introduction
- Global Analysis of Company Market Ranking
- Glimpse of Leading In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Companies in China
- Agreements, Collaborations and Partnerships
- bioMerieux Agreements
- Siemens Healthineers and Sysmex Enter into a Global Agreement
- Roche Enters into Agreement with Path AI
- Quidel Corp. Signs Agreement to Acquire Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
- In Vitro Diagnostics Companies and Start-Ups in 2021-2023
- Diagopreutic Private Limited
- Diatherax
- IPLEXMED
- Magnify Bioscience Inc.
Chapter 7 Sustainability in the In Vitro Diagnostics Industry: An ESG Perspective
- Importance of ESG in In Vitro Diagnostics Manufacturing Industry
- ESG Practices in the In Vitro Diagnostics Industry
- Environmental Performance
- Social Performance
- Governance Performance
- Company Role in ESG Development
- ESG Risk Ratings
- BCC Research Viewpoint
Chapter 8 Appendix
- Research Methodology
- References
Company Profiles
- Abbott
- BD
- Biomerieux
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Bio-Techne
- Bruker
- Danaher Corp.
- EKF Diagnostics Holdings PLC
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Hologic Inc.
- JSR Corp.
- Quidelortho Corp.
- Siemens Heathnieers AG
- Sysmex Corp.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
