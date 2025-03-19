Calling All History Buffs: New Book DEAR FOLKS AT HOME Shares Epistolary Account of Philippine-American War

Charleston, SC, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Like many from his generation, Russell “Russ” H. Sackett never knew his grandfather Eugene H. Sackett, yet he discovered a lot about him through the letters he wrote home while stationed in the Philippines after enlisting in the 1st North Dakota Volunteers during the Spanish-American War. Just as the extraordinary preservation efforts of Andrew Carroll, who serves as the founding director of the Center for American War Letters at Chapman University in California, were inspired by a family member so, too, were Sackett’s. After being entrusted with his grandfather’s wartime correspondence and a collection of 300 stereoscopic cards by his Aunt Mary, Sackett felt compelled to preserve his own family’s history and began meticulously researching the Philippine-American War, cross referencing events with his grandfather’s missives. The result of his efforts is a new book offering a fascinating look at the Philippine-American war from the eyes of a North Dakota volunteer. “There is something for every history buff to enjoy,” Sackett says.

In “Dear Folks at Home,” Sackett has compiled a collection of letters to chronicle his grandfather Eugene’s experience as a volunteer in the North Dakota regiment. Originally called to fight the Spaniards during the Spanish-American War, Eugene was sent to the Pacific Theater. However, by the time he and his comrades arrived in the Philippines, the Spanish-American War had ended, and the Philippine-American War had begun. The letters Eugene wrote to his parents offer unique insight into the insurrection and subsequent conflict in the Philippines, reflecting the sentiment of American soldiers stationed there while also offering readers a firsthand account of a lesser-known war in American history.

Russell H. Sackett began his career in cultural resources management as an archeologist before becoming a historic architect. With a lifelong interest in history, he began researching his grandfather’s wartime experiences after received a collection of his letters from his aunt. “Dear Folks at Home” is his first book.

