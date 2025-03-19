Guillain-Barre Syndrome Diagnostics Market Forecast Report 2025-2030, with Cadwell, Natus Medical, Nihon Kohden, Medtronic, Bionen Medical Devices, Deymed Diagnostic, Neurosoft, Alpine Biomed and more

Dublin, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Guillain-Barre Syndrome Diagnostics Market Size, Share & Trends Report by Test (Lumbar Puncture, Electromyography), End-Use (Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories), and Region with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Guillain-Barre Syndrome Diagnostics Market was valued at USD 144.5 million in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 169.9 million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 2.80%. driven by several key factors.

A significant contributor is the increasing incidence of Guillain-Barre syndrome (GBS), particularly in regions with high rates of infectious diseases. Infections such as respiratory or gastrointestinal illnesses often precede GBS, leading to a heightened demand for effective diagnostic tools. For instance, a study from the University of Minnesota in October 2023 highlighted that 67% of GBS cases were preceded by such infections, underscoring the need for timely diagnosis.



Advancements in diagnostic techniques have also played a crucial role in market expansion. Innovations in electromyography (EMG) and nerve conduction studies have enhanced the accuracy and speed of GBS diagnosis. These technological improvements enable healthcare professionals to detect the syndrome earlier, facilitating prompt intervention and better patient outcomes. The integration of advanced diagnostic tools in clinical settings has become increasingly prevalent, reflecting a commitment to improving patient care.



The growing awareness of GBS among healthcare providers and the general population has further propelled the diagnostics market. Educational initiatives and increased information dissemination have led to earlier recognition of symptoms and subsequent diagnostic testing. This heightened awareness ensures that patients receive timely and appropriate care, reducing the risk of severe complications associated with delayed diagnosis. Consequently, the demand for diagnostic services has risen, contributing to market growth.



The expanding geriatric population has influenced the market for GBS diagnostics. Older individuals are more susceptible to infections that can trigger GBS, necessitating effective diagnostic measures. According to the World Health Organization's 2021 forecast, by 2030, one in six individuals worldwide will be over 60, with their numbers expected to grow from 1 billion in 2020 to 2.1 billion by 2050. This demographic shift underscores the importance of accessible and accurate diagnostic tools to manage the anticipated increase in GBS cases among the elderly.



Key players in the market are implementing strategic initiatives such as geographical expansion, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures to strengthen their market presence.



Guillain-Barre Syndrome Diagnostics Market Report Highlights

The test segment of the market includes lumbar puncture, electromyography, nerve conduction studies, and others. The lumbar puncture segment led the market in 2024, accounting for the largest revenue share of 45.1%, and is expected to experience the fastest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3% during the forecast period, driven by its essential role in confirming GBS diagnosis.

The end-use segment comprises hospitals & clinics, and diagnostic laboratories. In 2024, the hospitals & clinics segment led the market, capturing a revenue share of 63.0%, driving significant growth through the integration of advanced diagnostic tools and improved patient management protocols.

Asia Pacific dominated the global market with a revenue share of 41.8% in 2024. Factors such as rising awareness, improving healthcare infrastructure, and increasing diagnostic rates are driving market expansion.

This report addresses:

Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making.

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030.

Growth opportunities and trend analyses.

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment.

Competition strategy and market share analysis.

Product innovation listings for you to stay ahead of the curve.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $144.5 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $169.9 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.2.1. Test outlook

2.2.2. End use outlook

2.2.3. Regional outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) Diagnostics Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.2. Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) Diagnostics Market Analysis Tools

3.2.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.2.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.2.3. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

3.2.4. Case Studies



Chapter 4. Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) Diagnostics Market: Test Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Test Market Share, 2024 & 2030

4.2. Segment Dashboard

4.3. Global Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) Diagnostics Market by Product Test Outlook

4.4. Lumbar Puncture

4.5. Nerve Conduction Studies

4.6. Electromyography

4.7. Others



Chapter 5. Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) Diagnostics Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. End Use Market Share, 2024 & 2030

5.2. Segment Dashboard

5.3. Global Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) Diagnostics Market by End Use Outlook

5.4. Hospitals and Clinics

5.5. Diagnostic Laboratories

5.6. Others



Chapter 6. Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) Diagnostics Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Product, by Test, by End Use

6.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030

6.2. Regional Market Dashboard

6.3. Global Regional Market Snapshot

6.4. Market Size, & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

7.2. Company/Competition Categorization

7.3. Key company market share/position analysis, 2024

7.4. Company Profiles

Cadwell Industries

Natus Medical Incorporated

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Medtronic

Bionen Medical Devices

Deymed Diagnostic

Neurosoft

Alpine Biomed

EMS Biomedical

Rochester Electro-Medical

