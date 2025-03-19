ProMach’s Pet Care Solutions Team Attending 2025 Petfood Forum to Support Dedicated Processing & Packaging Solutions for the Pet Care Industry

CINCINNATI, Ohio, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProMach, a worldwide leader in processing and packaging solutions, will showcase their Pet Care Solutions team and global portfolio of pet care capabilities at booth #2501 at the Petfood Forum in Kansas City, Missouri, April 28 – 30.

Supported by industry experts from more than a dozen product brands, ProMach’s Pet Care Solutions is strategically positioned for solving the unique challenges of producing and packaging wet food, kibble, treats, and more, to ensure products maintain their utmost freshness, taste, and shelf stability—crucial factors in satisfying discerning pet owners.

From standalone systems to fully integrated lines, ProMach Pet Care Solutions provides retort, cooking, sterilizing, filling, canning, labeling, coding, case packing, cartoning, and palletizing for virtually any type of pet care packaging. Companies looking to grow or expand their pet care operations will have the opportunity to interact with these experts and take part in personal guided tours of ProMach’s solutions.

The ProMach Pet Care Solution team is also a worldwide leader of canning solutions, with a portfolio of pet care solutions that includes Zacmi, one of the world’s premier providers of can filling and seaming for the food and pet care industry, Allpax, a leader in the retort market, and Sentry, best-in-class can handling and conveyance systems.

“ProMach’s investments in a number of targeted markets offers our customers more complete processing and packaging solutions,” said Scott Smith, SVP – Strategic Marketing & Business Development. “Our strategic position in these markets is a mix of new and innovative solutions, as well as ongoing acquisitions that intentionally strengthen our overall product portfolio. For us, pet food is one of those focused market segments, and we are excited to showcase ProMach’s Pet Care Solutions team at this year’s Petfood Forum,” added Smith.

Leading the Pet Care Solutions team is Jason Beard, Vice President of Global Sales for Modern, a ProMach product brand that provides automation for filling and sealing dry, liquid, semi-viscous or viscous product into nearly any type of preformed cup or tray.

“ProMach’s dedicated team of product brands for this market provides vast industry knowledge and best-in-class solutions to companies involved in the production of Pet Care products,” says

Beard. “We’ve streamlined customer interaction to provide focused solutions which are central to those companies in the Pet Care space.” Beard offers, “It is an extremely efficient and cost-effective

way for our pet care customers to build new production lines or improve throughput on their existing lines.”

In addition to ProMach’s booth, Troy Snader, Senior Vice President of Business Development, will be presenting “Sustainable Solutions for Pet Food Packaging: From Machines to Materials” at 10:00

a.m. on Wednesday, April 30 as part of the Petfood Tech Talk stage that will showcase the latest products and capabilities from suppliers and innovators assisting pet food companies worldwide.

This presentation will highlight the latest machinery considerations for sustainable films and container recycling solutions. Mr. Snader will share valuable insights and real-world examples into what pet care producers need to package pet foods effectively, while considering overall environmental impact.

For more information about ProMach’s Pet Care Solutions, please visit: https://go.promachbuilt.com/PetCareSolutions

About ProMach

ProMach is a family of best-in-class packaging and processing solution brands serving manufacturers of all sizes and geographies in the food, beverage, pharmaceutical, personal care,

and household and industrial goods industries. ProMach brands operate across the entire production line: processing, filling, bottling, capping, decorative labeling, flexibles and trays,

pharma, handling and sterilizing, labeling and coding, and robotics and end of line. ProMach also provides systems and integration including turnkey solutions, design/build, engineering services,

and productivity software to optimize production line design and deliver maximum uptime.

ProMach designs, manufactures, integrates, and supports the most sophisticated and advanced packaging and processing solutions in the global marketplace. Its diverse customer base, from

Fortune 500 companies to smaller, privately held businesses worldwide, depends on reliable, flexible, technologically advanced equipment and integrated solutions. ProMach is headquartered

near Cincinnati, Ohio, with manufacturing facilities and offices throughout North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. For more information about ProMach, visit www.ProMachBuilt.com and for more information on ProMach Careers, visit www.ProMachCareers.com.



