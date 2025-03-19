Bismuth Global Strategic Industry Report 2024-2030 - Non-Toxic Bismuth Alternatives Rise as Lead Substitutes in Various Applications

Dublin, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bismuth - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Bismuth was valued at US$450.9 Million in 2024 and is projected to reach US$634.9 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



Bismuth is primarily used in alloys with low melting points, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and as a pigment in paints and ceramics. Additionally, it finds application in the production of fire detection and suppression system devices due to its unique thermal properties. The push towards environmentally friendly materials is a significant growth driver for bismuth. As industries and regulatory bodies move away from toxic materials such as lead, bismuth's importance is increasing, particularly in applications such as water systems, plumbing, and solders.

These applications benefit from bismuth's non-toxicity and comparable physical properties to lead. This shift is driven by both regulatory changes and growing consumer awareness and demand for safer, more sustainable products. The expanding range of applications in non-toxic pigments and cosmetic products also illustrates the adaptability and safety of bismuth, enhancing its market appeal.



Technological advancements in bismuth-based pharmaceuticals represent another major trend. Bismuth compounds are extensively used in medicinal treatments, notably in bismuth subsalicylate (Pepto-Bismol), used to treat minor digestive disturbances. Research into new pharmaceutical applications is ongoing, with recent studies exploring bismuth's antibacterial properties for treating bacterial infections and even cancer. This research is propelling interest and investment in bismuth's pharmaceutical applications, potentially opening new, lucrative markets for the metal.



Moreover, innovations in bismuth alloys and compounds are expanding its use in electronic devices and as a component in automatic sprinkler systems, where bismuth's low melting point allows for rapid response to heat. The evolving electronics industry, aiming for more efficient and compact devices, finds these properties increasingly beneficial. Overall, the growing scope of applications, coupled with a shift towards non-toxic materials and advanced pharmaceutical uses, is shaping the future of the bismuth market, promising continued expansion and diversification.

Product (Bismuth Oxide, Bismuth Oxychloride-BiOCI, Bismuth Subnitrate, Bismuth Subcarbonate, Bismuth Aluminate)

Application (Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics, Construction Industry, Automotive Industry, Chemical Industry, Other Applications)

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 176 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $450.9 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $634.9 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9% Regions Covered Global





