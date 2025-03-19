Progressive Reports February 2025 Results

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OHIO, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) today reported the following results for the month ended February 28, 2025:

February (millions, except per share amounts and ratios; unaudited) 2025

2024 Change Net premiums written $ 6,684 $ 5,720 17 % Net premiums earned $ 6,036 $ 5,129 18 % Net income $ 928 $ 737 26 % Per share available to common shareholders $ 1.58 $ 1.24 28 % Total pretax net realized gains (losses) on securities $ (110 ) $ 80 (238 ) % Combined ratio 82.6 86.8 (4.2 ) pts. Average diluted equivalent common shares 587.6 587.3 0 %





February (thousands; unaudited)

2025 2024 % Change Policies in Force Personal Lines Agency – auto 9,950 8,462 18 Direct – auto 14,395 11,541 25 Special lines 6,568 6,019 9 Property 3,556 3,164 12 Total Personal Lines 34,469 29,186 18 Commercial Lines 1,151 1,098 5 Companywide 35,620 30,284 18

See Progressive’s complete monthly earnings release for additional information.

About Progressive

Progressive Insurance® makes it easy to understand, buy and use car insurance , home insurance , and other protection needs. Progressive offers choices so consumers can reach us however it’s most convenient for them — online at progressive.com , by phone at 1-800-PROGRESSIVE, via the Progressive mobile app, or in-person with a local agent.

Progressive provides insurance for personal and commercial autos and trucks, motorcycles, boats, recreational vehicles, and homes; it is the second largest personal auto insurer in the country, a leading seller of commercial auto, motorcycle , and boat insurance, and one of the top 15 homeowners insurance carriers.

Founded in 1937, Progressive continues its long history of offering shopping tools and services that save customers time and money, like Name Your Price®, Snapshot®, and HomeQuote Explorer®.

The Common Shares of The Progressive Corporation, the Mayfield Village, Ohio-based holding company, trade publicly at NYSE: PGR.

Company Contact:

Douglas S. Constantine

(440) 395-3707

investor_relations@progressive.com

The Progressive Corporation

300 North Commons Blvd.

Mayfield Village, Ohio 44143

http://www.progressive.com

Download PDF: Progressive February 2025 Complete Earnings Release