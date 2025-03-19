Sheer Persistence and Resolve: the incredible true story of a woman with boundless determination to pursue and succeed in an engineering career in the challenging environment of the 1980s offshore oil and gas industry.

Charleston, SC, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the early 1980s, careers in the oil and gas industries were primarily male-dominated, and technology was rapidly advancing. Sally Goodson, a young engineering graduate, had the opportunity to work in the unique culture of the offshore oil and gas industry as one of the first women in charge of designing, building, and installing offshore oil rigs. The story of her experiences, including living on the rigs as the only woman, is told in Upstream Dream.

Meet Sally Goodson, an accomplished engineer, consultant, and industry professional whose journey to the top was fraught with challenges. Now, she shares her story in her new book Upstream Dream for people of every background to resonate with—holding to the tenets that belief in yourself, your skills, and your dreams can get you anywhere in life, even with insurmountable roadblocks in your way.

“It was her determination to succeed as an engineer that gave her the motivation to conquer the technical challenges of the 1980s offshore oil and gas industry and her enthusiasm that allowed her to overcome some of the cultural biases she encountered along the way,” said Sally of her younger self.

Upstream Dream is Sally’s telling memoir of her journey from a young, upstart college grad to becoming a significant influencer of global energy standards. It’s perfect for all readers who want to learn about the offshore oil and gas industry's challenging technical and cultural advancements in the 1980s.

Upstream Dream is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of her social media platforms

Facebook: Sally Goodson

LinkedIn: Sarah Goodson

About the Author:

Sally Goodson, founder of Goodson Energy Advisors LLC, has nearly 40 years of experience in the oil and gas industry. After earning a B.E. from Vanderbilt University in 1979, she worked on offshore platform design and project economics for Chevron. She later earned an MBA from Southern Methodist University and joined the American Petroleum Institute, where she managed API audits and standards committees. Sally, a global expert on energy standards, has spoken internationally on API Standards. Now retired, she resides in Southeastern North Carolina with her Maine Coon cat, Tiffany.

Media Contact: Sally Goodson, sallygoodson@verizon.net

Available for interviews: Author, Sally Goodson

Attachment