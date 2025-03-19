Therapeutic Antibodies, Biosimilars & RNA Therapy Sales Report - Top-Selling Biologic Drugs & Market Trends for 2024

Dublin, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2024 Sales of Therapeutic Antibodies, Proteins, Biosimilars, Gene & Cell Therapy and Therapeutic RNA" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a compilation and analysis of the sales data of originator recombinant therapeutic proteins and antibodies in the calendar year 2024. In addition, publicly available 2024 sales data of biosimilar antibodies and proteins as well as of new biologic modalities such as gene and cell therapy and RNA (antisense, siRNA) are included in the report.

Individual product sales data are presented within the following groups:

Cancer Antibodies

Non-TNF Anti-Inflammatory mAbs

Cardiometabolic Antibodies

Anti-TNF Antibodies

Ophthalmic Antibodies

Insulin & Insulin Analogs

Coagulation Factors

Enzyme Replacement Therapy

Neuromodulators (botulinumtoxins)

Established Therapeutic Proteins

Anti-Infective Antibodies

Migraine Antibodies

Other Proteins

Biosimilar Antibodies & Proteins

Gene, Cell & RNA Therapy

In the analytical part of the report, sales data from 2012 to 2024 are summarized for the class of products and their growth rates reported. The percentage of antibody sales of total biologics sales was calculated. The time course of sales of established therapeutic proteins (erythropoietins, interferon, G-CSF, hGH and FSH) are presented for the period of 2012-2024.

Sales and growth rates of cancer antibodies were analyzed by subgroup:

Anti-PD-1 & PD-L1 Antibodies (Abs)

Other Immuno-Oncology (I-O) Abs

Anti-Her2 Abs

Anti-EGFR Abs

Anti-VEGF/-R Abs

Anti-CD20 Abs

Other Cancer Abs

In addition, 2024 sales data of target-specific cancer antibodies were calculated for PD-1; PD-L1; PD-1 x LAG3 FDC; PD-1 x CTLA4; PD-1 x VEGF; CD38; CTLA4; CD19 (x CD3); CCR4; Cell-Surface Glycoprotein CS1; RANKL; Nectin-4; CD30; TROP-2; CD79b; BCMA (x CD3); Folate Receptor 1; gp100 (x CD3); Ganglioside GD2; Interleukin-6; Tissue Factor; DLL3; CLDN18.2; IL-2R?/? (IL-15 superagonist).

Sales and growth rates of non-TNF anti-inflammatory antibodies were analyzed by therapeutic area:

Dermatology

Rheumatoid & Autoimmune

Neuro-Inflammation

Pulmonary & Respiratory

Gastrointestinal

In addition, 2024 sales data of target-specific non-TNF anti-inflammatory antibodies were calculated for Interleukin-4 Receptor (IL-4R); p40 of IL-12/2;, p19 of IL-23; IL-17(R); IL-13; IL-31; Complement C5; B7-1 & B7-2 (CD80 & CD86); IL-6 Receptor; IL-1; BLyS +/- APRIL; Interferon alpha Receptor; Interferon gamma; Complement protein component 1 (C1s); CD20; FcRn; IL-5 (Receptor); IgE; TSLP and alpha(4)beta(7) integrin

Scope

To highlight commercial success of novel antibody drug modalities, development of sales and growth rates of antibody-drug conjugates and of bispecific antibodies are shown for the years 2012/2015 to 2024.

Company specific sales data for biosimilar antibodies and proteins are highlighted in a Table for the years 2020 to 2023 as far as published which allows a ranking of biosimilar companies based on total biosimilar revenues.

Total sales for novel biologic drug modalities, i.e. gene and cell therapy and RNA-based biologics (antisense, siRNA, PMOs), are presented and were considered if published.

Sales of innovator therapeutic antibodies and proteins were summarized per company and a ranking list was prepared for the TOP 30 companies regarding biologics sales in 2024.

A total of 75 innovator therapeutic antibodies and proteins reached blockbuster status with 2024 sales exceeding US$ 1 billion, two drop outs were observed.

Key Topics Covered:

Biologics Sales per Class of Branded Originator Products

Sales of Established Therapeutic Proteins 2012-2024

Cancer Antibodies: Sales and Growth Rates by Subgroup 2013-2024

Target-Specific Sales of Cancer Antibodies in 2024

Non-TNF Anti-Inflammatory Antibodies: Sales and Growth Rates by Therapeutic Area 2013-2024

Target-Specific Sales of Non-TNF Anti-Inflammatory Antibodies in 2024

Antibody-Drug Conjugates: Sales by Product 2012-2024

Antibody-Drug Conjugates: Growth Rates by Product 2012-2024

Bispecific Antibodies and FDCs: Sales by Product 2015-2024

Bispecific Antibodies and FDCs: Growth Rates by Product 2015-2024

Biosimilar Antibodies & Proteins: Published Sales Data for 2024 by Company

Other Biologics Based on DNA, RNA & Cells: Published Sales Data for 2024 by Product Category

Top 30 Company Ranking List for Sales of Innovator Biologics 2024

Blockbuster Biologics in 2024 (by generic name)

Individual Biologic Product Sales 2024

Cancer Antibodies

PD-1 & PD-L1 Immuno-Oncology Antibodies

Other Immuno-Oncology Antibodies

. Cancer Antibodies Her2 EGF-R CD20 VEGF & VEGF-R

Other Cancer Antibodies

Non-TNF Anti-Inflammatory Antibodies

Dermatology

Rheumatoid & Autoimmune

Neuro-Inflammation (multiple sclerosis, myasthenia gravis)

Pulmonary & Respiratory

Gastrointestinal

Cardiometabolic Antibodies

Anti-TNF Antibodies

Ophthalmic Antibodies

Insulin and Insulin Analogs

Recombinant Coagulation Factors

Enzyme Replacement Therapy (ERT)

Neuromodulators (botulinumtoxins)

Established Therapeutic Proteins

Erythropoiesis Stimulating Agent (ESA)

human Growth Hormone (hGH)

Interferon beta (IFN-?)

Follicle Stimulating Hormone (FSH)

Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factor (G-CSF)

Migraine & Neurodegenerative Disease Antibodies

Anti-Infective Antibodies

Other Proteins

Cardiometabolic Proteins

Cancer Proteins

Various Proteins

Selected Biosimilar Antibodies & Proteins

Selected Other Biologics

RNA

Cell Therapy

DNA / Gene Therapy

