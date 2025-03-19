Diabetic Care Devices Market Report 2025 - Global Diabetes Care Market Sees Surge in CGM Adoption & Home Care Solutions

Dublin, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diabetic Care Devices Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Diabetic Care Devices Market was valued at USD 16.6 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 26.8 Billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 10.1%.



This report provides an analysis of the market for diabetes monitoring devices, along with a competitive landscape and profiles of key companies that include their revenues, product portfolios and recent activities. It analyzes trends and market dynamics, including drivers, limitations, challenges, and opportunities, and discusses historical, current and potential market size.

The report will enable readers to make informed decisions about the production and licensing of goods and services, as well as market developments and trends. The study segments the market by product type, including self-monitoring blood glucose (SMBG) devices such as blood glucose meter devices, blood glucose test strips, lancets and lancet devices; and continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) device products, including transmitters and receivers. A regional market analysis, including country-level analysis, is provided for all segments.

Report Segmentation



Self-monitoring blood glucose (SMBG) devices:

Blood glucose meter devices

Blood glucose test strips

Lancets and lancet devices

Continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems:

Sensors and transmitters

Receivers

End users:

Hospitals

Home care settings

Diagnostic centers

The report includes:

30 data tables and 47 additional tables

An analysis of the global market for diabetes care devices, including self-glucose monitoring devices and continuous glucose monitoring systems

Analyses of the global market trends, with market revenue data (sales figures) for 2021-2022, estimates for 2023, forecasts for 2024, and projected CAGRs through 2029

Estimates of the market size and revenue prospects, along with a corresponding market share analysis by product type and sub-type, end user and region

Discussion of the market potential and opportunities in the diabetes care industry, along with an analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario and technological advances

Facts and figures pertaining to R&D activity, industry-specific challenges, and the impact of macroeconomic factors

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and practices of leading companies

Patent analysis featuring key granted and published patents

Emerging new developments and clinical trials in the diabetes care market

Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook

Profiles of leading companies, including Abbott, Medtronic, Dexcom Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and LifeScan IP Holdings

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 103 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $16.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $26.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Market Definitions

Diabetes Mellitus

Types of Diabetes

Self-Monitoring Diabetic Care Devices

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Increasing Prevalence of Diabetes Increasing Aging Population Demand for Better Personal Diabetes Management Tools Healthcare and Reimbursement Policies Increasing Focus on Preventive Healthcare

Market Restraints Lack of Continuous Data High Cost of CGMs Limited Access in Low-Income Regions

Opportunities in the Market Need for Diabetes Management Solutions Partnerships

Market Challenges Lack of Glucose Meter and CGM Accuracy



Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Implantable CGM Technology

AI Integration in CGM Monitoring

Non-Invasive CGM System

Clinical Trials

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis

Global Market for Diabetes Monitoring Devices, by Type Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Systems

Global Market for Diabetes Monitoring Devices, by Region North America Europe Asia-Pacific South America Rest of the World



Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

Industry Scenario

Competitive Landscape

Chapter 7 Sustainability in the Diabetic Care Devices Market: An ESG Perspective

ESG Performance Analysis

Environmental Performance

Social Performance

Governance Performance

Concluding Remarks

Company Profiles

Abbott

Acon Laboratories Inc.

Agamatrix

Arkray Inc.

B. Braun SE

Dexcom Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

I-Sens Inc.

Lifescan IP Holdings

Medtronic

PHC Holdings Corp.

Senseonics

Sinocare

Terumo Corp.

Ypsomed

