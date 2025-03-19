Diabetic Care Devices Market Report 2025 - Global Diabetes Care Market Sees Surge in CGM Adoption & Home Care Solutions

Dublin, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diabetic Care Devices Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Diabetic Care Devices Market was valued at USD 16.6 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 26.8 Billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 10.1%.
This report provides an analysis of the market for diabetes monitoring devices, along with a competitive landscape and profiles of key companies that include their revenues, product portfolios and recent activities. It analyzes trends and market dynamics, including drivers, limitations, challenges, and opportunities, and discusses historical, current and potential market size.
The report will enable readers to make informed decisions about the production and licensing of goods and services, as well as market developments and trends. The study segments the market by product type, including self-monitoring blood glucose (SMBG) devices such as blood glucose meter devices, blood glucose test strips, lancets and lancet devices; and continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) device products, including transmitters and receivers. A regional market analysis, including country-level analysis, is provided for all segments.
Report Segmentation
Self-monitoring blood glucose (SMBG) devices:
- Blood glucose meter devices
- Blood glucose test strips
- Lancets and lancet devices
Continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems:
- Sensors and transmitters
- Receivers
End users:
- Hospitals
- Home care settings
- Diagnostic centers
The report includes:
- 30 data tables and 47 additional tables
- An analysis of the global market for diabetes care devices, including self-glucose monitoring devices and continuous glucose monitoring systems
- Analyses of the global market trends, with market revenue data (sales figures) for 2021-2022, estimates for 2023, forecasts for 2024, and projected CAGRs through 2029
- Estimates of the market size and revenue prospects, along with a corresponding market share analysis by product type and sub-type, end user and region
- Discussion of the market potential and opportunities in the diabetes care industry, along with an analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario and technological advances
- Facts and figures pertaining to R&D activity, industry-specific challenges, and the impact of macroeconomic factors
- Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and practices of leading companies
- Patent analysis featuring key granted and published patents
- Emerging new developments and clinical trials in the diabetes care market
- Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook
- Profiles of leading companies, including Abbott, Medtronic, Dexcom Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and LifeScan IP Holdings
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|103
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$16.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$26.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Market Definitions
- Diabetes Mellitus
- Types of Diabetes
- Self-Monitoring Diabetic Care Devices
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Increasing Prevalence of Diabetes
- Increasing Aging Population
- Demand for Better Personal Diabetes Management Tools
- Healthcare and Reimbursement Policies
- Increasing Focus on Preventive Healthcare
- Market Restraints
- Lack of Continuous Data
- High Cost of CGMs
- Limited Access in Low-Income Regions
- Opportunities in the Market
- Need for Diabetes Management Solutions
- Partnerships
- Market Challenges
- Lack of Glucose Meter and CGM Accuracy
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Implantable CGM Technology
- AI Integration in CGM Monitoring
- Non-Invasive CGM System
- Clinical Trials
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Global Market for Diabetes Monitoring Devices, by Type
- Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices
- Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Systems
- Global Market for Diabetes Monitoring Devices, by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Rest of the World
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
- Industry Scenario
- Competitive Landscape
Chapter 7 Sustainability in the Diabetic Care Devices Market: An ESG Perspective
- ESG Performance Analysis
- Environmental Performance
- Social Performance
- Governance Performance
- Concluding Remarks
Company Profiles
- Abbott
- Acon Laboratories Inc.
- Agamatrix
- Arkray Inc.
- B. Braun SE
- Dexcom Inc.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- I-Sens Inc.
- Lifescan IP Holdings
- Medtronic
- PHC Holdings Corp.
- Senseonics
- Sinocare
- Terumo Corp.
- Ypsomed
