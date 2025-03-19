Lily AI and A.L.C. to Discuss the Divide Between “Merchant Speak” and “Consumer Speak” in Luxury Brands at Shoptalk Spring

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lily AI , the leading AI-powered product content optimization platform for retailers and brands, today announced it will be hosting a Techtalk at Shoptalk Spring 2025 in Las Vegas. The session, entitled “The Search for Smarter Shopping: How A.L.C. Elevates Digital Experiences with Lily AI,” will be a conversation about how A.L.C. is boosting product discoverability and sales, and curating smarter, more fulfilling shopping experiences.

Lily AI co-Founder and CEO, Purva Gupta, will be joined by Hilary Peterson, SVP of eCommerce and Digital Marketing of A.L.C. on the Techtalks Stage on Wednesday, March 26 at 12 p.m. PDT to discuss A.L.C.'s partnership with Lily AI, and share how the Company is bridging the gap between product data and customer intent by integrating AI-powered product attributes and content optimization across its marketing and ecommerce stack.

The Techtalks stage offers a series of high-impact discussions over three days, featuring cutting-edge retail technologies that are driving digital transformation across the industry.

Attendees can visit Lily AI at Booth #1914 to experience firsthand how its AI-powered product content optimization platform is transforming online shopping search and discovery. They can also learn about the evolving needs and expectations of online shoppers in a new report from the Company, The Search for Smarter Shopping: The Power of Product Content .

The findings reinforce known opportunities for retailers, including:

Merchant speak, or industry jargon, creates a product disconnect between consumers and retailers

The lack of detailed and understandable product content is sending consumers to the store, or causing them to abandon their purchase altogether

Brand loyalty can’t overcome a poor search experience; consumers will find alternatives

Retailers with good search experiences are rewarded; relevant and high-quality product details are imperative

AI will empower a new era of online shopping growth and profitability



About Lily AI

Lily AI is the leading AI-powered Product Content Optimization Platform that bridges the gap between consumers, merchants, marketers, and machines. Lily AI is transforming eCommerce and advertising by using AI to decode consumers’ true shopping intent and bridge the language and metadata gap between how retailers describe their products and how consumers express what they want. The Lily platform dynamically converts nuanced consumer language into precise product understanding, helping consumers easily navigate millions of products in order to find the perfect item for their unique context. Leveraging a suite of advanced AI technologies fueled by high-quality, human-verified proprietary data, Lily optimizes product content, enabling retailers to understand complex consumer search behaviors, improve product attributes, titles and descriptions, and personalize shopping experiences, resulting in operational efficiency and increased sales. More information can be found at https://www.lily.ai/ .

Media Contact:

Zer0 to 5ive for Lily AI

Abby Tydings

abby@0to5.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/17836204-d7d8-4e1c-a1b3-85703893c962