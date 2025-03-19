Exosome Therapeutics Market Report 2025: 120+ Drug Candidates in Pipeline, Market to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2040, Growing at 41.1% CAGR

Dublin, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Exosome Therapeutics Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035, by Type of Therapeutic, Target Indication, Therapeutic Area, Route of Administration and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global exosome therapy is estimated to grow from USD 0.03 billion in 2029 to USD 1.4 billion by 2040, at a CAGR of 41.1% during the forecast period, till 2035.

Owing to the various benefits, such as enhanced tissue regeneration, reduced inflammation and chronic pain, and target specificity, exosome therapies have garnered significant attention in the recent past. Various studies have demonstrated the high efficacy and therapeutic superiority of exosome therapeutics in disease diagnosis, drug delivery and therapeutic applications. It is worth highlighting that over 120 therapeutic candidates are currently being investigated for treating myriads of disease indications, across the globe. This depicts the extensive development efforts being undertaken by drug developers in this domain. More than 40% of the total number of drugs are in various phases of clinical development. Of the total candidates, seven exosome therapies, including EXOMSC-COV19 (Dermama Biotech Lab), Dex2 (Gustave Roussy Institute), SF-MSC-EX (Osmangazi University), are currently being tested in the advanced clinical stages of development.

At present, around 30% of exosome-based therapeutics are under development for the treatment of various cancers. This innovative approach uses exosomes as a means to deliver drugs specifically to cancer cells, and these therapies are still in the early phases of research. Notable types of cancer being investigated for exosome delivery systems include breast cancer, lung cancer, melanoma, and colon cancer. Considering the ongoing R&D efforts in this domain, promising clinical trial results and anticipated launch of late-stage exosome therapies, the market is anticipated to witness notable growth over the next decade.

Exosome Therapy Market: Key Insights

The report delves into the current state of the exosome therapy market and identifies potential growth opportunities within the industry. Some key findings from the report include:

Close to 60 players, worldwide, have taken initiatives to develop exosome therapeutics; the market is characterized by the presence of start-ups and small companies.

The current pipeline features more than 120 exosome therapeutics that are being evaluated across different phases of development; most of these are designed for intravenous administration.

3,000+ patients have been recruited / enrolled in clinical trials evaluating exosome related therapies and biomarkers across different geographies.

More than 530 grants have been awarded for the ongoing R&D efforts for exosome therapeutics; the University of California has been awarded the maximum grant amount of USD 21 million.

A variety of investors, having realized the benefits and future opportunities in this field, have invested more than USD 570 million across more than 30 instances.

The rising interest of stakeholders in exosome therapeutics is also reflected by the increasing number of partnerships established by various industry and non-industry players.

Stakeholders have participated in various global events to discuss the research outcomes, and affiliated challenges as well as opportunities existing in this domain.

At present, more than 30 start-ups are driving innovation in this domain; a variety of R&D initiatives have been undertaken by these players over the last few years for the development of exosome therapeutics.

Lack of efficacy, the COVID-19 pandemic, limited patient enrollment, and scarce funding are among the key reasons that have led to the discontinuation of studies sponsored by various industry and non-industry players.

With the rising demand for therapeutic advances in drug safety, the market for exosome therapeutics is expected to grow at an annualized rate of 41.1% between 2029-2040.

Exosome Therapy Market: Key Segments



Autologous Therapies are Likely to Capture Largest Share of the Exosome Therapy Market

Based on the type of therapy, the market is segmented into allogenic therapy and autologous therapy. It is anticipated that the autologous therapy segment will hold the maximum share of the exosome therapy market in 2029. However, it is worth highlighting that allogeneic therapy is likely to grow at a relatively higher CAGR.

Retinitis Pigmentosa is Likely to be the Fastest Growing Segment of the Exosome Therapy Market During the Forecast Period

Based on the target disease indication, the market is segmented into degenerative meniscal injury, dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, fistula perianal and retinitis pigmentosa. It is anticipated that fistula perianal will hold the maximum share of the exosome therapy market in 2029. However, it is worth highlighting that the exosome therapy market for retinitis pigmentosa is likely to grow at a relatively higher CAGR.

Rectal Disorders Segment is the Fastest Growing Segment of the Exosome Therapy Market

Based on the therapeutic area, the market is segmented into dermatological disorders, musculoskeletal disorders, ophthalmic disorders and rectal disorders. While the rectal disorders segment is likely to hold a relatively higher market share, it is worth highlighting that the ophthalmic diseases segment is expected to witness substantial market growth in the coming years.

Fistula Tract Segment is Likely to Capture Largest Share of the Exosome Therapy Market in 2029

Based on the route of administration, the market is segmented into fistula tract, intra-articular and intra-ocular. It is anticipated that the fistula tract segment will hold the maximum share of the exosome therapy market in 2029. However, it is worth highlighting that the intraocular segment is likely to grow at a relatively higher CAGR.

Asia-Pacific Accounts for the Largest Share of the Market

Based on key geographical regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World. The majority share is expected to be captured by drug developers based in Asia-Pacific. It is worth highlighting that, over the years, the market in Europe is expected to grow at a higher CAGR.

Some Key Players in the Exosome Therapy Market include:

Coya Therapeutics

Evox Therapeutics

Curexsys

EV Therapeutics

SHIFTBIO

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. INTRODUCTION

Overview of Exosomes

Exosome Biogenesis

Applications of Exosomes

Mechanism of Exosome Therapy

Advantages of Exosome Therapy

Risks and Future Perspectives Associated with Exosome Therapeutics

4. EXOSOME THERAPEUTICS: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Analysis Methodology and Key Parameters

Exosome Therapeutics Market Landscape

Exosome Therapy Developers

5. EXOSOME THERAPY : COMPANY PROFILES

Coya Therapeutics

Evox Therapeutics

Curexsys

EV Therapeutics

SHIFTBIO

6. EXOSOME THERAPY: DRUG PROFILES

AEGLE Therapeutics Company Overview AGLE-102: Product Portfolio

AVEM Healthcare Company Overview Ardoxso: Product Portfolio Recent Developments and Future Outlook

Cellular Biomedicine Group Company Overview Financial Information haMPC-Exos: Product Portfolio hMSC-Exos: Product Portfolio Undisclosed Drug 1: Product Portfolio Recent Developments and Future Outlook

OBCTCD24 Company Overview CovenD24: Product Portfolio Recent Developments and Future Outlook

ReNeuron Company Overview Financial Information Undisclosed Drug 1: Product Portfolio Recent Developments and Future Outlook

Stem Cell Medicine Company Overview Undisclosed Drug 1: Product Portfolio Recent Developments and Future Outlook



7. CLINICAL TRIAL ANALYSIS

8. ACADEMIC GRANT ANALYSIS

9. GLOBAL EVENT ANALYSIS

List of Global Events Related to Exosomes

10. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

11. FUNDING AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

12. START-UP HEALTH INDEXING

Analysis Methodology and Key Parameters

Analysis by Pipeline Strength

Analysis by Pipeline Maturity

Analysis by Indication Diversity

Analysis by Number of Partnerships

Analysis by Financial Support

Start-up Health Indexing: Roots Analysis Perspective

Most Active Start-ups

13. CASE STUDY: EXOSOME DEVELOPMENT AND MANUFACTURING COMPANIES

14. DRUG FAILURE ANALYSIS

15. MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

Exosome Therapy Market for Allogeneic Therapy, 2029-2040 (USD Million)

Exosome Therapy Market for Autologous Therapy, 2029-2040 (USD Million)

Exosome Therapy Market for Degenerative Meniscal Injury, 2031-2040 (USD Million)

Exosome Therapy Market for Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa, 2030-2040 (USD Million)

Exosome Therapy Market for Fistula Perianal, 2029-2040 (USD Million)

Exosome Therapy Market for Retinitis Pigmentosa, 2029-2040 (USD Million)

Exosome Therapy Market for Dermatological Disorders, 2030-2040 (USD Million)

Exosome Therapy Market for Muscoskeletal Disorders, 2031-2040 (USD Million)

Exosome Therapy Market for Ophthalmic Disorders, 2029-2040 (USD Million)

Exosome Therapy Market for Rectal Disorders, 2029-2040 (USD Million)

Fistula Tract Exosome Therapy Market, 2029-2040 (USD Million)

Intra-articular Exosome Therapy Market, 2031-2040 (USD Million)

Intra-ocular Exosome Therapy Market, 2029-2040 (USD Million)

Exosome Therapy Market Geographical Distribution, 2029-2040 (USD Million)

Erciyes University's Drug: Sales Forecast, 2029-2040 (USD Million)

Synovial Fluid-Derived Mesenchymal Stem Cells: Sales Forecast, 2031-2040 (USD Million)

AGLE-102: Sales Forecast, 2030-2040 (USD Million)

Trehan University of Medical Sciences' Drug: Sales Forecast, 2029-2040 (USD Million)

ReNeuron' Drug: Sales Forecast, 2029-2040 (USD Million)

16. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

Capricor Therapeutics

Exogenus Therapeutics

ILIAS Biologics

