Cultured Marble Market Global Forecast Report 2025 - Countertops Dominate Cultured Marble Market While Flooring Emerges as Fastest-Growing Segment

Dublin, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cultured Marble Market by Type, Application, End-Use Industry and Region (2024-2029)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cultured marble market has been segmented based on Type (Polyester, Cement, Composite, and Sintered), Application (Countertops, Vanities, Bathtubs, Flooring, and Others), End-use Industry (Residential, and Non-residential), and by Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa).

The cultured marble market is projected to register a CAGR of 5.8% between 2024 and 2029, in terms of value. The synthetic leather market size is projected to reach USD 6.25 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.8% from USD 4.73 billion in 2024. The countertops, by application segment is estimated to account for the largest share in terms of value of the cultured marble market in 2023. Flooring, by application likely to be the fastest growing type of cultured marble market in terms of value.



Cultured marble, is manufactured with a precise blend of polyester resin, catalyst, fillers, and pigments that are mixed thoroughly and then poured into polished molds that have been coated with a clear gelcoat. It is molded into various shapes, including sinks, countertops, and shower walls. The material is designed to mimic the appearance of natural marble but is more affordable and easier to maintain. Cultured marble is known for its smooth, glossy finish and can be customized in different colors and patterns. It is often used in bathroom and kitchen applications due to its durability and aesthetic appeal.



Flooring, by application is fastest growing application segment of cultured marble market



Cultured marble in flooring application is popular choice as it offers luxurious appearance, and practical benefits. Its non-porous surface mimics the elegance of natural stone while offering superior durability and ease of maintenance. The primary advantage of cultured marble is its resistance to stains and moisture. Further, its seamless installation adds up to its appeal as it minimizes grout lines and creates sleek and polished surface.



Non-residential, by end use industry is fastest growing end-use industry segment of cultured marble market



The non-residential segment of the cultured marble market is expanding at its fastest pace due to the growing need for cos-effective mmaterial for aesthetic and decorative puproses. Hospiatlity, healthcare and retail are adopting these materials to enhance functionality and aesthetics. Unlike natural stone, cultured amrble can be molded into specific shapes and sizes, making it ideal for unique design requirements in non-residential spaces such as retail stores, corporate offices, and public restrooms. Cultured marble are resistant to stains, moisture, and bacteria, making it ideal for high-traffic environments.



Asia Pacific, by region is forecasted to be the fastest growing segment of cultured marble market during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific has emerged as the fastest-growing cultured marble market due to increased industrialization, urbanization, and rising disposable incomes. The low labor costs and extensive industrial bases in China, and India have made them key production hubs for cultured marble products. In addition factors driving the demand of cultured marble are its affordability to natural stone making an attractive choice for homeowners and businesses looking for a luxurious look without the high price tag of quarried stone.

Competitive Landscape

The key companies profiled in this report are LX Hausys Ltd. (South Korea), Corian (DuPont) (US), Lotte Chemical Corporation (South Korea), MarCraft, Inc. (US), Antolini Luigi & C. S.p.A (Italy), KalingaStone (Classsic Marble Company) (India), Rynone Manufacturing Corp. (US), Xiamen Byroca Industries Co., Ltd. (China), Hangzhou Nabel China Co., Ltd. (China), Patrician Marble Company (US).



This report provides insights on the following:

Analysis of key drivers (Growth in residential and commercial construction), restraints (Presence of alternative material), opportunities (Economic growth and increase in per capita consumption), and challenges (Economic slowdown and supply chain volatility) influencing the growth of the cultured marble market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insight of upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launch in the cultured marble market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the cultured marble market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exclusive information about the new products & service untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in cultured marble market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and service offerings of leading players like, LX Hausys Ltd. (South Korea), Corian (DuPont) (US), Lotte Chemical Corporation (South Korea), MarCraft, Inc. (US), Antolini Luigi & C. S.p.A (Italy), KalingaStone (Classsic Marble Company) (India), Rynone Manufacturing Corp. (US), Xiamen Byroca Industries Co., Ltd. (China), Hangzhou Nabel China Co., Ltd. (China), Patrician Marble Company (US) among other in the cultured marble market.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 238 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.73 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $6.25 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Premium Insights

Attractive Opportunities in Cultured Marble Market

Cultured Marble Market, by Region

Asia-Pacific: Cultured Marble Market, by Application and Country

Regional Analysis: Cultured Marble Market, by End-use Industry

Cultured Marble Market, by Major Country

Market Dynamics

Drivers Increase in Demand for Affordable, Luxury, and Customized Cultured Marble Growth in Residential and Commercial Construction

Restraints Presence of Alternative Materials

Opportunities Economic Growth and Increase in Per Capita Consumption

Challenges Economic Slowdown and Supply Chain Volatility



Industry Trends

Supply Chain Analysis Raw Material Suppliers Cultured Marble Manufacturers Inspection & Packaging Distribution Application

Pricing Analysis

Trade Analysis

Regulatory Landscape

Ecosystem Analysis

Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

Investment and Funding Scenario

Patent Analysis

Technology Analysis Key Technologies Polymer-based Composites Gel Coating Technology Vacuum Casting Technology Complimentary Technologies Surface Sealing and Coating CNC Machining Adjacent Technologies Quartz Surface Natural Stone Processing

Impact of AI/Generative AI (Gen AI) on Cultured Marble Market

Case Study Analysis

Cultured Marble Solutions for Luxury Condo Development

Cultured Marble for Commercial Hotel Renovation

Company Profiles

Key Players

LX Hausys Ltd.

Corian (Dupont)

Lotte Chemical Corporation

Marcraft, Inc.

Antolini Luigi & C.S.P.A.

Kalinga Stone (Classic Marble Company)

Rynone Manufacturing Corp.

Xiamen Bayroca Industries Co. Ltd.

Hangzhou Nabel China Co. Ltd.

Patrician Marble Company

Other Players

Alamo Marble, Ltd.

Marble Masters

Rainbow Marble & Granite Inc.

Complete Home Concepts

Jubilee Company

Grani Marmo Classic LLC

MM Products

Fujian Pengxiang Industrial Co. Ltd.

Vietnam White Marble Company

Bao Lai Group

Xiamen Yuanda Stone Co. Ltd.

Xiamen SRS Trading Co. Ltd.

Jordan Marble & Granite

Guangdong Bitto New Material Technologies Co. Ltd.

Yunfu Leigei Stone Co. Ltd.

Kaiping Fuliya Industrial Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9afkcu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.