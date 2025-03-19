Cultured Marble Market Global Forecast Report 2025 - Countertops Dominate Cultured Marble Market While Flooring Emerges as Fastest-Growing Segment

Dublin, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cultured Marble Market by Type, Application, End-Use Industry and Region (2024-2029)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The cultured marble market has been segmented based on Type (Polyester, Cement, Composite, and Sintered), Application (Countertops, Vanities, Bathtubs, Flooring, and Others), End-use Industry (Residential, and Non-residential), and by Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa).
The cultured marble market is projected to register a CAGR of 5.8% between 2024 and 2029, in terms of value. The synthetic leather market size is projected to reach USD 6.25 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.8% from USD 4.73 billion in 2024. The countertops, by application segment is estimated to account for the largest share in terms of value of the cultured marble market in 2023. Flooring, by application likely to be the fastest growing type of cultured marble market in terms of value.
Cultured marble, is manufactured with a precise blend of polyester resin, catalyst, fillers, and pigments that are mixed thoroughly and then poured into polished molds that have been coated with a clear gelcoat. It is molded into various shapes, including sinks, countertops, and shower walls. The material is designed to mimic the appearance of natural marble but is more affordable and easier to maintain. Cultured marble is known for its smooth, glossy finish and can be customized in different colors and patterns. It is often used in bathroom and kitchen applications due to its durability and aesthetic appeal.
Flooring, by application is fastest growing application segment of cultured marble market
Cultured marble in flooring application is popular choice as it offers luxurious appearance, and practical benefits. Its non-porous surface mimics the elegance of natural stone while offering superior durability and ease of maintenance. The primary advantage of cultured marble is its resistance to stains and moisture. Further, its seamless installation adds up to its appeal as it minimizes grout lines and creates sleek and polished surface.
Non-residential, by end use industry is fastest growing end-use industry segment of cultured marble market
The non-residential segment of the cultured marble market is expanding at its fastest pace due to the growing need for cos-effective mmaterial for aesthetic and decorative puproses. Hospiatlity, healthcare and retail are adopting these materials to enhance functionality and aesthetics. Unlike natural stone, cultured amrble can be molded into specific shapes and sizes, making it ideal for unique design requirements in non-residential spaces such as retail stores, corporate offices, and public restrooms. Cultured marble are resistant to stains, moisture, and bacteria, making it ideal for high-traffic environments.
Asia Pacific, by region is forecasted to be the fastest growing segment of cultured marble market during the forecast period.
Asia Pacific has emerged as the fastest-growing cultured marble market due to increased industrialization, urbanization, and rising disposable incomes. The low labor costs and extensive industrial bases in China, and India have made them key production hubs for cultured marble products. In addition factors driving the demand of cultured marble are its affordability to natural stone making an attractive choice for homeowners and businesses looking for a luxurious look without the high price tag of quarried stone.
Competitive Landscape
The key companies profiled in this report are LX Hausys Ltd. (South Korea), Corian (DuPont) (US), Lotte Chemical Corporation (South Korea), MarCraft, Inc. (US), Antolini Luigi & C. S.p.A (Italy), KalingaStone (Classsic Marble Company) (India), Rynone Manufacturing Corp. (US), Xiamen Byroca Industries Co., Ltd. (China), Hangzhou Nabel China Co., Ltd. (China), Patrician Marble Company (US).
This report provides insights on the following:
- Analysis of key drivers (Growth in residential and commercial construction), restraints (Presence of alternative material), opportunities (Economic growth and increase in per capita consumption), and challenges (Economic slowdown and supply chain volatility) influencing the growth of the cultured marble market.
- Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insight of upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launch in the cultured marble market.
- Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the cultured marble market across varied regions.
- Market Diversification: Exclusive information about the new products & service untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in cultured marble market.
- Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and service offerings of leading players like, LX Hausys Ltd. (South Korea), Corian (DuPont) (US), Lotte Chemical Corporation (South Korea), MarCraft, Inc. (US), Antolini Luigi & C. S.p.A (Italy), KalingaStone (Classsic Marble Company) (India), Rynone Manufacturing Corp. (US), Xiamen Byroca Industries Co., Ltd. (China), Hangzhou Nabel China Co., Ltd. (China), Patrician Marble Company (US) among other in the cultured marble market.
Key Topics Covered:
Premium Insights
- Attractive Opportunities in Cultured Marble Market
- Cultured Marble Market, by Region
- Asia-Pacific: Cultured Marble Market, by Application and Country
- Regional Analysis: Cultured Marble Market, by End-use Industry
- Cultured Marble Market, by Major Country
Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Increase in Demand for Affordable, Luxury, and Customized Cultured Marble
- Growth in Residential and Commercial Construction
- Restraints
- Presence of Alternative Materials
- Opportunities
- Economic Growth and Increase in Per Capita Consumption
- Challenges
- Economic Slowdown and Supply Chain Volatility
Industry Trends
- Supply Chain Analysis
- Raw Material Suppliers
- Cultured Marble Manufacturers
- Inspection & Packaging
- Distribution
- Application
- Pricing Analysis
- Trade Analysis
- Regulatory Landscape
- Ecosystem Analysis
- Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business
- Investment and Funding Scenario
- Patent Analysis
- Technology Analysis
- Key Technologies
- Polymer-based Composites
- Gel Coating Technology
- Vacuum Casting Technology
- Complimentary Technologies
- Surface Sealing and Coating
- CNC Machining
- Adjacent Technologies
- Quartz Surface
- Natural Stone Processing
- Key Technologies
- Impact of AI/Generative AI (Gen AI) on Cultured Marble Market
Case Study Analysis
- Cultured Marble Solutions for Luxury Condo Development
- Cultured Marble for Commercial Hotel Renovation
Company Profiles
Key Players
- LX Hausys Ltd.
- Corian (Dupont)
- Lotte Chemical Corporation
- Marcraft, Inc.
- Antolini Luigi & C.S.P.A.
- Kalinga Stone (Classic Marble Company)
- Rynone Manufacturing Corp.
- Xiamen Bayroca Industries Co. Ltd.
- Hangzhou Nabel China Co. Ltd.
- Patrician Marble Company
Other Players
- Alamo Marble, Ltd.
- Marble Masters
- Rainbow Marble & Granite Inc.
- Complete Home Concepts
- Jubilee Company
- Grani Marmo Classic LLC
- MM Products
- Fujian Pengxiang Industrial Co. Ltd.
- Vietnam White Marble Company
- Bao Lai Group
- Xiamen Yuanda Stone Co. Ltd.
- Xiamen SRS Trading Co. Ltd.
- Jordan Marble & Granite
- Guangdong Bitto New Material Technologies Co. Ltd.
- Yunfu Leigei Stone Co. Ltd.
- Kaiping Fuliya Industrial Co. Ltd.
