Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. Declares Class A & Preferred Share Dividend

TORONTO, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (the "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.10000 for each Class A share ($1.20 annualized) and $0.05833 for each Preferred share ($0.700 annualized). Distributions are payable April 10, 2025 to shareholders on record as at March 31, 2025.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $8.85 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $12.27 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $21.12 per unit.

The Company invests in a portfolio of four publicly traded Canadian life insurance companies as follows: Great-West Lifeco Inc., Industrial Alliance Insurance & Financial Services Inc., Manulife Financial Corporation and Sun Life Financial Inc.

Distribution Details Class A Share (LFE) $0.10000 Preferred Share (LFE.PR.B) $0.05833 Record Date: March 31, 2025 Payable Date: April 10, 2025



Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372

Local: 416-304-4443

www.lifesplit.com

info@quadravest.com