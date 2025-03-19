DMi Partners Named Finalist in Three Categories in the 2025 US Partnership Awards

PHILADELPHIA, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMi Partners (DMi), the award-winning full-service performance marketing agency specializing in affiliate, email, paid search, and SEO, today announces its triple finalist recognition at the prestigious Hello Partner 2025 US Partnership Awards . These awards celebrate the best in outcome-based performance, affiliate, brand, and influencer partnerships across the industry.

DMi has been shortlisted twice in the Best Influencer Marketing Partnership category for its high-impact collaborations with a national retail chain selling shoes, handbags, and fashion accessories, and Liquid I.V. These campaigns stood out for delivering authentic, engaging influencer content that successfully drove brand awareness, consumer engagement, and measurable sales impact.

Additionally, DMi secured a finalist spot in the Best Use of a Small Budget category for its resourceful and results-driven campaign with an American consumer electronics company, demonstrating how strategic planning, creativity, and data-driven execution can achieve exceptional results for modest budgets.

“Being named a finalist in these categories is a testament to our team’s relentless focus on innovation, creativity, and measurable results,” said Patrick McKenna, CEO and Founder of DMi Partners. “We take pride in crafting campaigns that engage audiences and drive real business growth for our clients. These nominations highlight our ability to develop tailored marketing strategies that maximize impact, regardless of budget.”

McKenna continued, “At DMi, we continue to push the boundaries of performance-driven influencer marketing, leveraging data intelligence, audience insights, and creative execution to build powerful partnerships that drive success.”

The 2025 US Partnership Awards winners will be revealed during a live ceremony on April 24 at the PI LIVE USA Conference, which will be held at the Hard Rock Seminole in Hollywood, Florida, from April 22 to 25, 2025.

About DMi Partners

DMi Partners is a full-service performance marketing agency working with today's leading consumer, B2B, and e-commerce brands like Henkel, Sargento, and Anthropologie. The agency's innovative email and affiliate management accompanies a best-in-class suite of digital services, including SEO, paid search, e-commerce, branding, interactive social media marketing, and advanced marketing analytics designed to engage target audiences to drive revenue.

Founded in 2003, DMi Partners today has over 100 clients and 85 team members nationwide, including Philadelphia, California, Georgia, and Colorado. Staffed by big-agency talent and offering the personal attention and agility of a boutique, DMi Partners has been recognized for managing award-winning campaigns and a proven track record of delivering the highest quality marketing strategy, execution, and results. Learn more by visiting www.DMiPartners.com and LinkedIn , X (formerly Twitter) , Facebook , and Instagram , or contact us at info@DMiPartners.com .