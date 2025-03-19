ISS North America Names Chely Wright as Head of Corporate Social Responsibility & New Markets

NEW YORK, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ISS North America, a leading workplace experience and facility management company and one of the world’s largest private employers with 320,000 employees, has announced the appointment of Chely Wright as Senior Vice President and Head of Corporate Social Responsibility & New Markets for North America. This strategic hire demonstrates ISS’ continued commitment to both curated, client-centric service offerings in the region and re-defining the impact of workplace experience and facilities management on people, places and communities.

In her new role at ISS, Wright will drive initiatives that strengthen and grow the company’s client relationships and celebrate its internal culture, including a focus on new partnerships and ventures that bring together like-minded corporate partners and community organizations to drive impact — locally and globally. Her approach centers on empowering ISS’ people, building intentional client and supplier partnerships, and aligning ISS’ global ethos with the unique needs of the North American market. Already Wright is helping to host an event by Guckenheimer, the ISS corporate dining and food service brand, to raise funds for the Pasadena and Altadena communities and empower food suppliers hard hit by the wildfires.

Wright brings a unique blend of advocacy, artistry and corporate expertise to ISS in North America. Most recently, she served as Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Officer at Unispace, a global workplace strategy, design and construction firm, where she spearheaded award-winning DEI initiatives within the organization and empowered clients such as Kenvue, Kraft Heinz, Zoom and Orrick to foster inclusive workplaces through curated partnerships that brought together renowned artists, community organizations and nonprofits. Prior to her role at Unispace, Wright also counseled Procter & Gamble, Morgan Stanley and other global companies on corporate impact, diversity and inclusion, and worked closely with advocacy organizations GLSEN, GLAAD and the Human Rights Campaign.

“At ISS, care for our people, clients and communities are at the center of all we do,” Wright shared. “I’m looking forward to building on this people-first approach to establish new corporate and community partnerships that drive impact for the people and places that shape our communities and planet.”

Prior to her corporate career, Wright was named the Academy of Country Music’s Top Female Vocalist in 1994 and went on to celebrate chart-topping radio success and industry recognition. In 2010, she became a trailblazer as the first country music artist to identify publicly as LGBTQ+. Her book, “Like Me: Confessions of a Heartland Country Singer” (Random House), led to appearances on the Oprah Winfrey Show and the Ellen DeGeneres Show. “Wish Me Away,” the documentary film about her coming out, received critical acclaim including an Emmy-nomination. Wright’s latest book, “My Moment: 106 Women on Fighting for Themselves” (Simon and Schuster, 2022) underscores her ongoing commitment to the power of storytelling.

A champion of inclusivity, Wright founded the LikeMe Organization, a nonprofit supporting the LGBTQ+ community, and served as Vice Chair on the Board of Directors for GLSEN, which focuses on safe and inclusive education for LGBTQ+ youth, from 2020 to 2024. At Unispace, she established partnerships with organizations like the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) and the National Minority Supplier Diversity Council (NMSDC) to enhance supplier diversity.

“My past experiences have taught me invaluable lessons about the power of community and the importance of aligning top-down strategy with grassroots champions, internally and with clients too. Great things happen when there’s unity at every level,” she says.

Steve Quick, CEO of ISS Americas, said that Wright's multifaceted background in storytelling through her music, advocacy and corporate leadership is exactly the kind of disruptive experience and fresh perspective needed to drive meaningful impact within the broader industry, promoting a culture of impact and social responsibility. “We believe that great people can and do make a difference. It is our responsibility — to the planet, our people and the communities we serve — to move with intentionality and care in all we do. This is exactly how Chely has lived her life and how she’s chosen to share the power of her own personal journey. We are thrilled to have her at the helm of our corporate social responsibility partnerships, positioning ISS and our clients to lead with even greater distinction and impact in North America.”

