Edible Garden Awarded Top 50 Ranking in 2024 FoodTech 500 Global Rankings for Innovation and Sustainability Leadership

2024 FoodTech 500

BELVIDERE, NJ, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic and sustainable produce and products, today announced that it has been named a 2024 FoodTech 500 company by Forward Fooding, a leading AgriFoodTech organization.

The FoodTech 500 is a prestigious list that recognizes top global entrepreneurial companies at the intersection of food, technology, and sustainability. After evaluating more than 2,000 companies from over 50 countries, Edible Garden earned a place in the top 50 based on three key factors: business size, digital presence, and sustainability practices.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized among the world's leading FoodTech companies in the 2024 FoodTech 500 rankings, earning a spot in the top 50," said Jim Kras, CEO of Edible Garden. "Being named alongside the most promising AgriFoodTech innovators is a testament to our team's dedication and hard work in driving sustainability and resilience within the food system. Through our Zero-Waste Inspired® mission, we remain committed to tackling some of the most pressing challenges in food production today while pioneering solutions for a more sustainable future."

"At Edible Garden, we are dedicated to harnessing cutting-edge technology to drive sustainability, efficiency, and food security. Our patented GreenThumb software and Self-watering displays, as well as advanced greenhouse growing techniques, and localized supply chain expertise enable us to maximize yields, minimize waste, and optimize costs. These innovations not only enhance operational efficiency but also extend product shelf life, reduce shrinkage, and contribute to a more sustainable food ecosystem—benefiting retailers, consumers, and the environment alike."

"As we move forward, our goal is to further expand our footprint and continue leading the charge in sustainable food production. We are grateful for the recognition by Forward Fooding and remain committed to driving innovation in the AgriFoodTech sector, helping to build a future where food is produced responsibly, efficiently, and sustainably for generations to come."

About The FoodTech 500

Inspired by the Fortune 500, the FoodTech 500 drafts the definitive list of the most groundbreaking global businesses at the intersection of food, technology & sustainability. The FoodTech 500’s mission is to shine a spotlight on the leading global innovators across the AgriFoodTech ecosystem, from farm to fork. These entrepreneurs and the companies they have founded are creating impactful solutions to better the global food system.

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products backed by Zero-Waste Inspired® next generation farming. Offered at over 5,000 stores in the US, Edible Garden is disrupting the CEA and sustainability technology movement with its safety-in-farming protocols, use of sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software and self-watering in-store displays. The Company currently operates its own state-of-the-art greenhouses and processing facilities in Belvidere, New Jersey and Grand Rapids, Michigan, and has a network of contract growers, all strategically located near major markets in the U.S. Its proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 patented (US Nos.: US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2 and US 11,830, 088 B2) software optimizes growing in vertical and traditional greenhouses while seeking to reduce pollution-generating food miles. Its proprietary patented (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) Self-watering display is designed to increase plant shelf life and provide an enhanced in-store plant display experience. Edible Garden is also a developer of ingredients and proteins, providing an accessible line of plant and whey protein powders under the Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands. In addition, the Company’s Kick. Sports Nutrition line features premium performance products that cater to today’s health-conscious athletes. Furthermore, Edible Garden offers a line of sustainable food flavoring products such as Pulp gourmet sauces and chili-based products. For more information on Pulp products go to https://www.pulpflavors.com/. For more information on Vitamin Whey® products go to https://vitaminwhey.com/. For more information on Edible Garden go to https://ediblegardenag.com/.

Investor Contacts:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1020

EDBL@crescendo-ir.com









