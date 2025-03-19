Trisura to Speak at National Bank Financial Services Conference

TORONTO, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- David Clare, President and Chief Executive Officer of Trisura Group Ltd. (“Trisura” or “Trisura Group”) (TSX: TSU), will participate in a fireside chat as a part of the National Bank Financial Services Conference on Wednesday, March 26, 2025.

A link to access a replay of the webcast will be available in the ‘Events’ section of Trisura’s website.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd. is a specialty insurance provider operating in the Surety, Warranty, Corporate Insurance, Program and Fronting business lines of the market. Trisura has investments in wholly owned subsidiaries through which it conducts insurance operations. Those operations are primarily in Canada and the United States. Trisura Group Ltd. is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “TSU”.

Further information is available at https://www.trisura.com. Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information. Details regarding the operations of Trisura Group Ltd. are also set forth in regulatory filings. A copy of the filings may be obtained on Trisura Group’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

For more information, please contact:

Name: Bryan Sinclair

Tel: 416 607 2135

Email: bryan.sinclair@trisura.com