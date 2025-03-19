EagleView Enhances Its Drone Solution to Help Insurance Carriers Improve Claims Triage Processes

Rochester, NY, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EagleView, a leading provider of drone and asset intelligence for the insurance industry, is now expanding its drone offering to provide insurance carriers with more complete options for obtaining property inspections, property analysis reports, and repair estimates.

The company’s current offering, EagleView AssessTM, uses American-made drones to capture imagery and then harnesses machine learning and artificial intelligence to detect roof abnormalities. This helps validate and resolve claims, while also helping reduce human errors and subjectivity. EagleView AssessTM, in addition to its drone-based roof inspection and damage analysis capabilities, now offers property repair estimates to help insurance carriers further streamline claims processing and reduce operational costs, while also delivering more accurate and comprehensive evaluations. The result for property insurers is that the process becomes faster, more cost effective, and even more impactful.

“By further enhancing the options and features for EagleView AssessTM, we took the next logical step in driving innovation within the claims evaluation sector of the insurance industry,” said Piers Dormeyer, CEO of EagleView. “We have been providing our aerial imagery and property data to insurance companies for over 20 years, and property insurers trust us to provide the photographic documentation, damage detection, and insights they need to make the right claims decisions.”

The process is simple: a drone inspection is conducted, damage analysis is completed, and a repair estimate is created and returned through email or an estimatics platform. EagleView integrates seamlessly with the leading claims estimatics platform, providing a truly value-added and efficient end-to-end inspection and repair estimate solution.

“While there are many standard claims adjusting practices throughout the industry, it is the variations that individualize each carrier and define how they respond to claims,” said Courtney Cooke, EagleView’s vice president for its insurance drone solutions. “Our job is to meet each carrier where they need us, and these enhancements offer more choices and flexibility for our insurance clients.”

For more information about EagleView AssessTM solutions for insurance, click here.

About EagleView

EagleView is a leader in geospatial technology providing solutions that revolutionize how its customers work. Known for its expansive 3 billion+ imagery library, EagleView property intelligence covers 94 percent of the U.S. population. EagleView holds more than 300 patents and leverages this technology portfolio to offer cutting-edge software, imagery, and analytics across various industries, driving faster and smarter decisions.

Attachment