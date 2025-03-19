Construction Resources Company, LLC Acquires MVP Granite Countertops, Premier Surfaces Fabrication Business in the Greater Charleston, SC Area

Atlanta, Georgia, USA, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Construction Resources Company, LLC has completed the acquisition of MVP Granite Countertops which provides surfaces and countertop fabrication & installation services for professional builders, interior designers, and remodelers in the greater Charleston, SC area. Jamey Nelson, President of MVP Granite Countertops, and his leadership team will remain with Construction Resources following the acquisition.

“We are thrilled to welcome MVP Granite Countertops to the Construction Resources family. As we aim to grow our broader Construction Resources business in Charleston, this acquisition unlocks greater services for our shared customers through MVP’s trusted slab fabrication & install services. We will continue to invest in the team’s growth and proven success with their customers.” – Mitch Hires, CEO of Construction Resources

“I’m proud of what my team has accomplished over the past ~7 years since joining MVP Granite Countertops, and we couldn’t be more excited to join Construction Resources and help shape their growth in Charleston. We look forward to the opportunities and customer value this partnership will bring.” – Jamey Nelson, President of MVP Granite Countertops

About Construction Resources

Construction Resources, who was acquired by The Home Depot in December 2023, is a leading distributor of design-oriented surfaces, appliances, and specialty products for professional contractors & designers focused on renovation, remodeling, and residential home building.

