LOBO EV Technologies Ltd. and Roundtree Lab Strengthen Partnership as Roundtree Initiates HIPAA Compliance for Smart Medical Beds

WUXI, China, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LOBO EV Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: LOBO) (“LOBO” or the “Company”), an innovative designer and manufacturer of e-mobility and AI-powered solutions, and Roundtree Lab, LLC (“Roundtree”), a leader in AI-driven healthcare innovations, today announced the next phase of their strategic partnership: Roundtree’s initiation of HIPAA compliance certification for the smart medical beds produced under their exclusive manufacturing agreement.

This significant step reinforces the companies’ shared commitment to data security, regulatory compliance, and enhanced patient care as they prepare to introduce smart medical beds to healthcare facilities across the United States. Achieving Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliance will ensure that sensitive patient information collected and processed by the embedded smart technology remains secure and adheres to U.S. healthcare regulations.

Key Highlights of This Next Phase

1. HIPAA Compliance for Smart Medical Beds



Roundtree is initiating a comprehensive compliance framework to align its smart technology with HIPAA privacy and security regulations.

This ensures that electronic patient health information (ePHI) handled by the smart medical beds meets strict U.S. regulatory standards.

2. Advancing Market Readiness and Adoption



HIPAA compliance will enable faster adoption of smart medical beds in U.S. hospitals and healthcare facilities.

Compliance will also support partnerships with insurance providers, government agencies, and healthcare networks that require strict regulatory adherence.

3. Expanding LOBO’s Presence in the Healthcare Sector



This milestone further solidifies LOBO’s strategic diversification into the U.S. medical device market.

LOBO’s manufacturing expertise will be instrumental in delivering secure, compliant, and intelligent patient transport solutions to hospitals nationwide.

Management Commentary

LOBO CEO Huajian Xu emphasized the importance of this initiative:

"Ensuring compliance with U.S. healthcare regulations is a critical step in our journey to bring smart medical solutions to the market. Roundtree’s commitment to HIPAA certification will enable our smart medical beds to meet the highest security and privacy standards, giving hospitals confidence in adopting this transformative technology. This partnership continues to show LOBO’s ability to expand beyond mobility solutions into smart healthcare innovations. By combining our expertise in manufacturing and AI-driven automation with Roundtree’s pioneering healthcare solutions, we are creating a seamless, technology-driven approach to patient care."

Roundtree CEO Gordon Franklin highlighted the strategic significance of this step:

"Achieving HIPAA compliance is fundamental to integrating smart healthcare solutions into the medical system. Patient data security and regulatory adherence are crucial for the adoption of advanced medical technologies, and we are fully committed to meeting these standards. Our collaboration with LOBO is progressing rapidly, and this next step brings us closer to revolutionizing patient transport and care through intelligent smart medical beds. With LOBO’s manufacturing excellence and our focus on AI-driven healthcare innovation, we are set to make a lasting impact on the U.S. healthcare industry."

Looking Ahead

With HIPAA certification underway, LOBO and Roundtree are actively preparing for commercial deployment and large-scale adoption of the smart medical beds. Following compliance approval, the companies will focus on:

Expanding distribution channels across U.S. hospitals and healthcare providers. Establishing strategic partnerships with medical institutions and insurance companies. Enhancing AI capabilities to further optimize patient care and operational efficiency.



About LOBO EV Technologies Ltd.

LOBO EV Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: LOBO) is an innovative designer, developer, manufacturer, and seller of e-bicycles, e-mopeds, e-tricycles, and electric off-highway four-wheeled shuttles. The Company also specializes in AI-powered multimedia interactive systems and is expanding into medical technology manufacturing. By leveraging cutting-edge AI, connectivity, and automation, LOBO aims to provide intelligent, efficient, and secure mobility and healthcare solutions.

For more information, visit: https://www.loboebike.com and https://loboev.io.

About Roundtree Lab, LLC

Roundtree Lab, LLC is a leader in AI-driven healthcare solutions, specializing in smart medical devices and patient transport innovations. By integrating artificial intelligence and automation, Roundtree is committed to improving hospital efficiency, patient safety, and healthcare operations.

Safe Harbor Statement

