Bioxytran Signs NDA with the University of Georgia to Evaluate Galectin Antagonists for Bird Flu Treatment in Chickens

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIOXYTRAN, INC. (OTCQB: BIXT) (the “Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing oral and intravenous drugs to treat viral diseases, announced today the signing of a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) with the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia by and on behalf of the University of Georgia. The collaboration will focus on evaluating Bioxytran’s galectin antagonist as a potential treatment for chickens infected with Bird Flu. The research will be led by Dr. Daniel Perez, a renowned expert in virology and poultry medicine, who holds multiple prestigious positions at the University of Georgia, including CVI Affiliated Faculty and Caswell Eidson Chair in Poultry Medicine.

Bioxytran’s leading drug candidate, ProLectin-M, is a novel galectin antagonist designed to combat viral infections by targeting galectins, which are proteins implicated in viral replication, inflammation, and fibrosis. In vitro studies have demonstrated its effectiveness against viruses similar to the Bird Flu virus, raising hopes for its potential application in poultry and beyond.

About Bioxytran, Inc.

Bioxytran, Inc. is at the forefront of developing complex carbohydrate-based therapeutics to address critical unmet medical needs in virology, degenerative diseases, and hypoxia. The company’s three core platform technologies—glycovirology, cancer metastasis, and oxygen delivery—underpin its innovative pipeline. In addition to ProLectin-M, Bioxytran is advancing programs for pulmonary fibrosis and stroke treatment. For more information, visit www.bioxytraninc.com

