Dovre Group Plc Managers’ Transactions March 19, 2025, at 3:45 pm

Dovre Group Plc: Managers' Transactions – Koskelo Ilari

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Ilari Koskelo

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Dovre Group Plc

LEI: 7437000NA1I6Y1OQWL24

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 100940/4/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-03-18

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008098

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 9609 Unit price: 0.22 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 9609 Volume weighted average price: 0.22 EUR

DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Major media

www.dovregroup.com