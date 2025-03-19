Dovre Group Plc Managers’ Transactions March 19, 2025, at 3:45 pm
Dovre Group Plc: Managers' Transactions – Koskelo Ilari
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Ilari Koskelo
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Dovre Group Plc
LEI: 7437000NA1I6Y1OQWL24
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 100940/4/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2025-03-18
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008098
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 9609 Unit price: 0.22 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 9609 Volume weighted average price: 0.22 EUR
DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
www.dovregroup.com