Spirit Blockchain Capital Supports EOS Network’s Vaulta Evolution, Reinforcing Commitment to Web3 Banking

Vancouver, BC, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc. (CSE: SPIR) (“Spirit”), a leader in blockchain-based asset management, congratulates the EOS Network on its strategic rebranding to Vaulta. Spirit believes this transformation marks a significant milestone in the evolution of Web3 banking, reinforcing Spirit’s commitment to integrating blockchain technology into traditional finance, fostering innovation, and creating sustainable value.

The Financial Industry’s Digital Transformation

Spirit believes the traditional banking industry is undergoing a profound transformation as institutions worldwide embrace digital technologies to enhance operational efficiency, improve customer experiences, and remain competitive in a rapidly evolving financial landscape. Spirit notes that traditional banks are increasingly investing in blockchain, artificial intelligence, and decentralized finance (DeFi) solutions to modernize their infrastructure and meet the growing demand for digital-first financial services.

One of the most significant advancements in this space is the integration of blockchain technology into banking operations, which can enable faster, more secure, and cost-efficient transactions. Global financial institutions such as JPMorgan, HSBC, and Citi have implemented blockchain-based solutions for cross-border payments, tokenized assets, and trade finance, demonstrating the tangible benefits of distributed ledger technology.

A prime example of blockchain adoption in traditional banking is ATB Financial, an Alberta-based institution that has been at the forefront of financial innovation. More recently, ATB has actively engaged with Canada’s cryptocurrency industry, signalling a progressive stance towards digital assets and blockchain integration.

This digital shift is not limited to large financial institutions—regional banks and fintech companies are also leveraging blockchain to provide seamless financial services, reduce costs, and enhance transparency. Spirit believes that the industry will move towards a more decentralized financial ecosystem, and that partnerships between traditional financial players and blockchain innovators will be essential to driving meaningful progress.

Vaulta: The Future of Finance

Vaulta offers a secure, scalable, and inclusive financial ecosystem. By leveraging decentralized technology, Vaulta aims to redefine the banking landscape, providing innovative financial products that cater to the growing global demand for cryptocurrency and digital assets.

Spirit Blockchain Capital’s Role in Supporting Vaulta’s Vision

Spirit Blockchain Capital is committed to supporting Vaulta’s vision through strategic initiatives that include:

Real World Asset (RWA) Tokenization – Utilizing blockchain technology to tokenize traditional assets, enabling fractional ownership and increased liquidity.

Innovative Yield-Generating Strategies – Developing new methods to generate returns within the digital asset space, enhancing investment opportunities for clients.

Expansion of Digital Asset Offerings – Broadening the range of digital assets and services available to investors, catering to diverse investment preferences.

Strategic Partnership and Shared Vision

The longstanding partnership between Spirit Blockchain Capital and Vaulta (formerly EOS Network Ventures) has been instrumental in advancing blockchain integration within traditional finance. Vaulta’s strategic investment in Spirit has strengthened the company’s financial position while reinforcing a shared commitment to driving innovation in the blockchain industry.

Spirit’s Commitment to Supporting Financial Institutions

Spirit Blockchain Capital is dedicated to assisting financial institutions in their digital transformation journeys. Through its collaboration with Vaulta, Spirit aims to:

Develop Blockchain-Based Solutions – Creating and implementing blockchain applications that enhance operational efficiency, security, and customer satisfaction for traditional banks transitioning to digital platforms.

Provide Strategic Advisory Services – Offering expertise and guidance to financial institutions navigating the complexities of digital transformation, ensuring compliance with regulatory standards and alignment with industry best practices.

Facilitate Collaborative Initiatives – Partnering with banks and fintech companies to develop innovative financial products and services that meet the evolving needs of consumers in the digital age.

Expanding Revenue Opportunities

This strategic collaboration is expected to unlock new revenue streams for Spirit Blockchain Capital by:

Capturing New Market Segments – Attracting clients from traditional financial institutions seeking to adopt blockchain solutions, thereby expanding Spirit’s customer base.

Enhancing Service Offerings – Diversifying Spirit’s portfolio with cutting-edge digital financial services, seeking to appeal to a broader spectrum of clients and increasing market competitiveness.

Strengthening Industry Partnerships – Building robust relationships with established financial entities, leading to collaborative ventures and co-developed products that drive mutual growth.

Looking Ahead

As Vaulta seeks to usher in a new era of Web3 banking, Spirit Blockchain Capital remains dedicated to bridging the gap between traditional finance and decentralized finance (DeFi). Through joint efforts, Spirit and Vaulta aim to set new standards in the financial industry, driving global adoption of blockchain solutions.

About Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc.

Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc. is a leading investment company at the forefront of the blockchain industry. Through its operational business line and asset management services, Spirit provides investors with opportunities for capital appreciation, focusing on innovation, strategic investments, and operational excellence.

Forward-Looking Statements

