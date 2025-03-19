InComm Payments Recognized for HSA Innovations in 2025 FinTech Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinTech Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global FinTech market, today announced that InComm Payments has been selected as winner of the “Best Personal Finance Product” award in the 9th annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards program, recognizing the breakthrough innovation of the InComm Benefits Health Savings Account (HSA) solution.

InComm Payments and its InComm Benefits division* provide employee benefit programs with automated and intuitive spendings accounts, including HSAs. The InComm Benefits HSA is designed to help employees maximize their account funds, particularly in situations when they are unsure if an expense is eligible for reimbursement. The solution gives employees the option to connect two accounts on one card: the HSA and a Backup Account. When an employee makes a purchase using their InComm Benefits HSA card, the solution automatically detects and routes eligible expenses to the HSA, while non-eligible expenses are charged to the Backup Account.

Most recently, InComm Benefits expanded its HSA solution to offer Cash Back** on all eligible transactions. This industry-first offering encourages account holders to use their HSA card and avoid missing eligible expenses. Coupled with other features such as receipt tracking and record keeping tools, as well as automated Internal Revenue Service (IRS) rules and account management, the InComm Benefits HSA makes it easier for employees to both spend funds on healthcare expenses and save funds for potential growth opportunities.

“As employers strive to deepen their relationships with their employees, InComm Benefits provides an HSA product that helps drive enrollment and dollar contributions. Although a number of companies offer their employees an HSA, many employees are unsure when or how to use it, consequently missing out on saving money they are entitled to,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, FinTech Breakthrough. “By addressing employees’ hesitancy about HSAs, InComm Benefits has created an HSA that benefits both spenders and savers and helps employees maximize their HSA funds. We’re thrilled to single out the InComm Benefits HSA with ‘Best Personal Finance Product’ for 2025!”

The FinTech Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the FinTech innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Digital Banking, Personal Finance, Cryptocurrencies, Lending, Payments, Investments, RegTech, InsurTech and many more.

“Managing healthcare expenses can be a major source of stress for employees, and businesses have an opportunity to alleviate that stress with an effective HSA as part of their benefit offerings,” said Brian Parlotto, Executive Vice President at InComm Payments. “Thank you to FinTech Breakthrough for recognizing our team’s continuing hard work to meet this need. We look forward to helping more businesses provide their employees with a new way to HSA.”

For more information about InComm Benefits and its automated HSA solutions, visit www.InCommPayments.com/benefits .

*InComm is a financial technology company, not an FDIC-insured bank. Banking services are provided by Coastal Community Bank, Member FDIC. The InComm Visa® Debit Card is issued by Coastal Community Bank pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. InComm spending accounts are FDIC insured up to $250,000 per depositor through Coastal Community Bank, Member FDIC. FDIC insurance only covers the failure of an FDIC-insured bank. FDIC insurance is available through pass-through insurance at Coastal Community Bank, Member FDIC, if certain conditions have been met.

Investment products are provided by Devenir Group, LLC. Investment products are not insured by Coastal Community Bank, the FDIC, or any Federal Government Agency, are not a deposit, and may lose value.

**Subject to terms and conditions .

About FinTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership around the globe, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring breakthrough innovation in Financial Technologies and Services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the standout achievements of FinTech companies and products in categories that include Payments, Personal Finance, Cryptocurrency, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech, InsurTech and more. For more information visit FinTechBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About InComm Payments

InComm Payments is an innovative global payments technology provider. Leveraging dynamic technology and proven expertise, InComm Payments delivers enhanced end-to-end payment platforms and emerging financial technology solutions through a single integration, helping businesses grow across a wide range of industries including retail, healthcare, tolling & transit, incentives, mobile payments, digital currencies and financial services. By enabling omnichannel connections and alternative payment options to an ever-expanding consumer base in an increasingly digital ecosystem, InComm Payments creates seamless and valuable commerce experiences across the globe. With three decades of experience, over 525,000 points of retail and online distribution, 412 global patents and a presence in more than 40 countries, InComm Payments leads the payments industry from its headquarters in Atlanta, Ga. Learn more at www.InCommPayments.com .