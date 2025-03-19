Global FinTech Innovators Recognized in 9th Annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the world’s most innovative companies, technologies and products in the FinTech market, today announced the winners of the organization's 9th annual awards program, showcasing technologies and companies that drive innovation and exemplify the best in FinTech technology solutions across the globe.

The FinTech Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the FinTech innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Digital Banking, Personal Finance, Decentralized Finance, Lending, Payments, Investments, RegTech, InsurTech and more. The 2025 FinTech Breakthrough Awards program attracted thousands of nominations from across the globe.

The FinTech industry continues to evolve rapidly, with embedded finance, artificial intelligence, and blockchain technology emerging as key drivers of innovation. The growing demand for seamless digital experiences and personalized financial solutions is pushing companies to develop smarter, more automated platforms that enhance user experience and improve operational efficiency. Additionally, the rise of decentralized finance (DeFi) and the integration of real-time data and machine learning are transforming how financial services are delivered and consumed.

“As we unveil the results of our 2025 program, it's clear that the pace of innovation in FinTech continues to accelerate,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, FinTech Breakthrough. “From the growing influence of embedded finance to the increasing role of artificial intelligence and automation, the FinTech industry is undergoing a major transformation. This year’s winners are at the forefront of this shift, providing breakthrough solutions that empower businesses and consumers alike. We are thrilled to celebrate the incredible achievements of our 2025 FinTech Breakthrough Award winners.”

All FinTech Breakthrough Award nominations were evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the financial services and technology industries, with the winning products and companies selected based on a variety of criteria, including most innovative and technologically advanced products and services.

The 2025 FinTech Breakthrough Award winners include:

Consumer Lending

Best Consumer Lending Platform: Versatile Credit

Best Consumer Lending Company: Happy Money

Best Overall Digital Lending Product: Fig Financial

Consumer Lending Innovation Award: Lendbuzz

Business Lending

Best Business Lending Platform: Amount

Best Lending Infrastructure Platform: Setpoint

Best Overall LendTech Company: QuickFi

Wealth Management

Best Wealth Management Product: Zoe Financial

Wealth Management Innovation Award: eMoney Advisor

Best Financial Advisory Platform: intelliflo

Best Wealth Management Company: Zephyr Informa

Personal Finance

Personal Finance Innovation Award: TomoCredit

Best Personal Finance Product: InComm Payments, InComm Benefits HSA

Best Personal Budgeting Service: Brightfin

Retirement Planning & Management

Best Retirement Planning Solution: WBI

Retirement Management Innovation Award: Flourish

Best Retirement Management Platform: PensionBee

Consumer Payments

Best Consumer Payments Platform: Elevate

Best Consumer Payments Product: Hopper

Best Overall Commerce Platform: VELA Payments

Best Credit Card Payments Solution: FIS, FIS® Payments One Credit platform

Best Consumer Payments Company: Planet

B2B Payments

Best B2B Payments Platform: Payroc

Best Small Business Payments Solution: Payoneer

Best Payment Enablement Platform: Branch

B2B Payments Innovation Award: Verto

Point-of-Sale

Best Point of Sale Solution: myPOS, myPOS Sigma

Best Point of Sale Platform: Aevi

Point of Sale Innovation Award: Capital One's Muse, a Navigator product

Investments

Best Retail Investment Platform: EquityZen

Best Alternative Investment Platform: Canoe Intelligence

Best Stock Trading App: Nemo Money

Best Institutional Investment Solution: Charles River Development, Charles River Investment Management Solution (IMS)

Best Real Estate Investment Platform: Kiavi

Best Trading Platform: Libertex

Financial Education & Wellness

Best Student Loan Management Platform: Candidly

Best Financial Coaching Platform: Financial Finesse

Best Financial Wellness Solution Provider: Remitly

Consumer Banking

Best Consumer Banking Mobile App: Revolut

Digital Banking Innovation Award: Jenius Bank, Jenius Savings

Banking Innovation Award: Posh.ai

Analytics and Risk Management

Best Overall Analytics Platform: Numerix

Best Risk Management Service: Barchart

Best Risk Management Platform: LogicGate

Banking Infrastructure

Best Banking Infrastructure Platform: Astadia, an Amdocs company

Best Open Banking API: MX

Identity and Privacy

Best Identity Verification Solution: Vouched

Global Verification Platform of the Year: Sumsub

Best Overall Digital Identity Solution Provider: LexisNexis Risk Solutions

Fraud Prevention & Transaction Security

Best Fraud Prevention Platform: Mastercard, Mastercard Transaction Fraud Monitoring (TFM)

Fraud Prevention Innovation Award: NICE Actimize

Best Financial Transaction Security Platform: GeoComply

Best AML Solution: Abrigo

Best Financial Transaction Security Company: Vcheck

InsurTech

Best InsurTech Solution: Laserfiche

Best InsurTech Solution for Life Insurance: Bestow

InsurTech Innovation Award: Earnix

RegTech

Best RegTech Platform: Vixio

Best RegTech Company: Green Check

RegTech Innovation Award: InvestorCOM

Decentralized Finance

Best DeFi Asset Management Solution: iCapital, iCapital DLT

Best DeFi Infrastructure Platform: Blockdaemon

Best Asset Tokenization Platform: Platonic

Cryptocurrency

Best Cryptocurrency Exchange: Gemini

Best Cryptocurrency Wallet: Nexo

Spend Management & Procurement

Best Spend Management Platform: Procurify

Best AP Solution: Tipalti

Best Overall eProcurement Software: Omnea

Tax and Accounting

Best Overall Accounting Platform: Xero

Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS)

Best BaaS Platform: Mbanq

Best BaaS Solution Provider: Pathward

Industry Leadership

Best FinTech Company CEO: Brian Fahey, MyComplianceOffice

Best Employee Benefits Solution: Betterment at Work

Best FinTech Startup: Orb

Best Overall FinTech Software: Bottomline

Best Overall FinTech Mobile App: Snap Finance

Best Use of AI in FinTech: Ramp

About FinTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership around the globe, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Financial Technologies and Services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of FinTech companies and products in categories including Payments, Personal Finance, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech, InsurTech and more. For more information visit FinTechBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.