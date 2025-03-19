Laserfiche Named “Best InsurTech Solution” in 2025 FinTech Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinTech Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global FinTech market, today announced that Laserfiche is the winner of the “Best InsurTech Solution” award in the 9th annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards program.

Insurers can streamline the entire value chain with Laserfiche: from policy creation to claims processing and underwriting to risk management. Laserfiche tools such as Intelligent Data Capture, Process Automation, and low-code integration enable insurers to eliminate manual data entry, streamline document processing, and seamlessly connect core insurance applications.

Mergers and acquisitions are faster and easier by using Laserfiche to transfer and standardize policyholder data. Compliance with regulatory standards, including HIPAA and GDPR, take less time and resources with Laserfiche’s robust records management, audit trail and security tools.

Insurers also get a holistic view of client information with Laserfiche’s AI capture tools. By streamlining data capture and classification, information is accessible within a few clicks. Organizations are then able to redirect staff hours from searching for data to client service.

“Laserfiche helps you to reimagine your insurance value chain operations and drive efficiencies. Insurance companies are prioritizing the customer experience to stay competitive. Claims management is often the defining moment in the customer journey with many claimants finding the process daunting. Companies need to ensure clarity and support at every step,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, FinTech Breakthrough. “Laserfiche revolutionizes this critical process by digitizing and automating claims workflows, ensuring a seamless, transparent user experience. By delivering unified, low-code solutions that integrate seamlessly with core insurance applications, Laserfiche helps insurers optimize the entire enterprise information lifecycle, driving superior service delivery and operational agility.”

The FinTech Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the FinTech innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Digital Banking, Personal Finance, Cryptocurrencies, Lending, Payments, Investments, RegTech, InsurTech and many more.

“We’re proud to be FinTech Breakthrough’s choice for ‘Best InsurTech Solution.’ Through continuous innovation and a deep understanding of the evolving insurance landscape, we equip insurers with the tools they need, and we stand as a trusted partner for insurers striving to lead,” said Joman Kwong, strategic solutions manager, financial services, at Laserfiche. “Customer-centric innovation will remain at the core of our strategy along with our commitment to digital-first experiences, operational efficiency, and customer satisfaction.”

Additionally, Laserfiche’s low-code integration tools like iPaaS and direct API integrations enable seamless connections between Laserfiche and core insurance applications, making it easier to automate business processes and share data across multiple applications. Insurers can also leverage prebuilt solution templates to jumpstart their transforming operations.

About FinTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership around the globe, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring breakthrough innovation in Financial Technologies and Services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the standout achievements of FinTech companies and products in categories that include Payments, Personal Finance, Cryptocurrency, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech, InsurTech and more. For more information visit FinTechBreakthrough.com .

About Laserfiche

Laserfiche is a leading enterprise platform for document management and content-centric workflow automation. Through scalable workflows, forms, no-code templates and AI-enabled capture, the Laserfiche® platform accelerates how business gets done.

Laserfiche pioneered the paperless office with enterprise content management. Today, Laserfiche’s cloud-first development approach incorporates innovations in machine learning and AI to enable organizations globally to transform into digital businesses. Customers in every industry — including government, education, financial services, healthcare and manufacturing — use Laserfiche to boost productivity, scale their business and deliver digital-first customer experiences.

Laserfiche employees are committed to the company’s vision of empowering customers and inspiring people to reimagine how technology can transform lives.