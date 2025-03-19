Capital One’s Muse Wins “Point of Sale Innovation Award” in 9th Annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinTech Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global FinTech market, today announced that Capital One has been selected as winner of the “Point of Sale Innovation Award” in the 9th annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards program, recognizing the breakthrough Muse solution , a Capital One Navigator product and digital sales tool.

What is Capital One’s Muse

Muse enables car dealers to prospect and connect with leads anywhere using state of the art, tap-to-scan technology, expanding a car dealership’s digital footprint into the physical world. All car dealership associates, including sales teams and receptionists, can receive a Muse card — a premium, physical NFC card that can be used anytime.

How Does Capital One’s Muse Card Work

When the Muse card is tapped to a customer’s phone, it links directly to the salesperson’s online profile where the customer can view dealer inventory and pricing, as well as pre-qualification options that don’t impact their credit score. Customers can also save the salesperson’s contact information. The lead is attributed directly to the salesperson once the customer consents to submit their information.

All data and customer details from Muse interactions are sent to both Capital One Dealer Navigator and the dealership’s existing CRM so dealers know where their leads are coming from. The intuitive tap-to-scan technology combined with Muse’s ability to connect with existing CRMs helps make integration simple. Dealers can also save their Muse card to their Apple Wallet and create links and QR codes to their personalized profiles for their social media accounts or SMS messages.

How Can Auto Dealers Use Muse

“Muse helps streamline the car buying process for buyers and sellers by helping dealers enhance lead management. Dealers are looking for new and creative ways to connect with customers. Protecting a lead is crucial but leads can easily be lost if not handled properly. Traditional methods of managing leads can fall short,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, FinTech Breakthrough. “Muse from Capital One expands a dealership’s digital footprint, allowing more lead generation entry points, from business cards to the service bay. By connecting buyers with dealers through digital solutions, individuals and dealers can navigate the car buying process with confidence and clarity.”

The FinTech Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the FinTech innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Digital Banking, Personal Finance, Cryptocurrencies, Lending, Payments, Investments, RegTech, InsurTech and many more.

“We’re incredibly excited to receive a FinTech Breakthrough award for our Muse product. This innovative tool can reduce the time and effort required to capture and manage leads, allowing sales and dealership teams to focus more on customer relationships and the fun aspects of buying a car, like the test drive,” said Sanjiv Yajnik , President of Financial Services, Capital One. “We’ll continue focusing on developing powerful tools that facilitate both meaningful face-to-face interactions between dealers and their customers, and the simplicity of completing steps of the car buying process digitally—driving the auto industry towards excellence.”

About FinTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership around the globe, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring breakthrough innovation in Financial Technologies and Services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the standout achievements of FinTech companies and products in categories that include Payments, Personal Finance, Cryptocurrency, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech, InsurTech and more. For more information visit FinTechBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Capital One

Capital One Financial Corporation (www.capitalone.com) is a financial holding company which, along with its subsidiaries, had $351.0 billion in deposits and $481.7 billion in total assets as of March 31, 2024. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Capital One offers a broad spectrum of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients through a variety of channels. Capital One, N.A. has branches and Cafes located primarily in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia. A Fortune 500 company, Capital One trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “COF” and is included in the S&P 100 index.