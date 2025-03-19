GCC in the Retail and Consumer Goods Market Size to Surpass USD 76.9 Billion by 2032 Owing to Rising Adoption of AI and Digital Transformation | Research SNS Insider

Pune, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCC in the Retail and Consumer Goods Market Size Analysis:

“The GCC in the Retail and Consumer Goods Market size was USD 19.1 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 76.9 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 15.1% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”





GCC in the Retail and Consumer Goods Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 19.1 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 76.9 Billion CAGR CAGR of 15.1% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022

AI and Automation Revolutionizing Retail: Enhancing Efficiency, Supply Chains, and Customer Engagement

Automation and AI are revolutionizing retail operations by maximizing inventory, improving customer interactions, and optimizing supply chain efficiency. AI-based algorithms forecast demand, monitor stock, and reduce excess inventory, while chatbots ensure 24/7 automated customer service. Robotic process automation (RPA) automates order processing and logistics, cutting errors and turnaround times. The strategic employment of AI in supply chains guarantees resilience and flexibility. Accenture's acquisition of Joshua Tree Group in 2024 will enhance AI-driven automation in warehouses. GCCs use data analysis to maximize marketing, reduce risk, and gain competitiveness, creating customized customer experiences and sustainable growth in a dynamic market.

By Industry Verticals, the Food & Beverage Sector Dominates the GCC Market with a 48% Share, Driven by Supply Chain and Digital Innovation.

The Food & Beverage industry led the GCC market with a 48% share in 2023 due to the sector's demand for effective management of supply chains, digital marketing, and customer service operations. Firms in this industry are focusing on GCC solutions to streamline logistics, minimize operational expense, and maximize customer experience.

Fashion & Apparel and Home Goods segments are also gaining popularity, albeit with lower market shares, using data-driven logistics and focused consumer engagement strategies.

By Customer Segment, Large Enterprises Dominate the GCC Market with a 32% Share, Driving Digital Transformation and Efficiency.

Large corporations led the GCC market with a 32% stake in 2023, drawing on their global reach and intricate supply chains. Multinational consumer goods companies and retailers are increasingly investing in GCCs to improve operational effectiveness, lower costs, and promote digital transformation. With enormous operations that need smooth coordination, these corporations depend on AI-based analytics, automation, and cloud technology to streamline supply chains and enhance customer experiences. GCCs offer scalable solutions that simplify processes, enhance productivity, and drive competitiveness in an ever-changing marketplace. Their embracement of the latest technology confirms their position of leadership in the retail and consumer goods industry.

By Service, Supply Chain Management Dominates GCC Market with 38% Share, Driving Efficiency and AI-Powered Optimization.

Supply Chain Management was at the forefront of the GCC market with a 38% market share in 2023, spurred by real-time tracking, inventory optimization, and AI-driven demand forecasting demands. Companies invest more in GCC-led solutions to automate logistics, increase operational efficiency, and reduce disruptions. AI-powered analytics help make intelligent decisions, and there are seamless supply chain operations under dynamic market conditions. As global logistics networks become increasingly complex, businesses are counting on GCCs to improve responsiveness, contain costs, and deliver superior service. Such intense emphasis on supply chain efficiency emphasizes its importance in maintaining competitiveness as well as aligning with changing consumer needs in the retail industry.

GCC in the Retail and Consumer Goods Market Segmentation:

By Industry Verticals

Food and Beverage

Fashion and Apparel

Home Goods

By Customer

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

By Service

Research and Development (R&D)

Supply Chain Management

IT Service

Customer Support Services

Finance and Accounting

Marketing and Sales





Asia Pacific Dominates GCC Market with 56% Share in 2023, Driven by Cost Advantages and Skilled Workforce.

Asia Pacific maintained the highest market share of 56% in 2023 due to cost benefits, highly skilled labor, and robust infrastructure. India and the Philippines are key locations for GCC operations, with tax concessions and government-supported programs like India's GCC 2.0, which facilitates high-value services.

As per the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (2023), India has more than 1,400 GCCs, adding over USD 35 billion to the economy with a growth rate of 11% YoY. Government offers, speedy digitalization, and the region's capability to efficiently scale operations provide the Asia Pacific as a top choice for multinational corporations to set up or expand their GCCs.

Recent Developments

October 2024: Accenture acquired Joshua Tree Group to enhance AI-driven supply chain automation.

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com]

