Vitrification Market to Reach USD 33.04 Billion by 2032, Growing at 16.75% CAGR – SNS Insider

Pune, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, the Vitrification Market size was valued at USD 8.23 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 33.04 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 16.75% from 2024 to 2032. The market’s rapid growth is fueled by increasing demand for fertility preservation, advancements in cryopreservation technologies, and the rising prevalence of infertility worldwide.

Market analysis

Increasing awareness regarding fertility preservation among women who are postponing the delivery of a baby owing to career or personal commitments is one of the prominent driving factors for the vitrification market. Vitrification, an ultra-fast freezing process that has significantly improved rates of oocyte, embryo and other biological material survival through minimizing ice crystal formation. It is also known that the factors that are contributing to the increase of infertility, such as lifestyle changes, environmental pollution, and other medical conditions, have further raised the need for assisted reproductive technologies (ART), including in vitro fertilization (IVF). Several governments and healthcare organizations are also investing in fertility treatments, which will boost the growth of the market. The European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology (ESHRE) has been promoting awareness about fertility preservation and continues to support research around cryopreservation technologies specifically.





Segment Analysis

By Specimen

In 2023, the oocyte segment held the largest share in terms of revenue, accounted for 42.50% of the market share. Oocyte vitrification, in particular, has become widely adopted because of its importance in preserving fertility, especially for women who are considering cancer treatments or choosing elective egg freezing. This technique allows for high survival rates after thawing, and as a result, it is the favored method of choice for IVF. Another major segment is embryo vitrification, which is commonly used in IVF cycles to preserve excess embryos for later use. Sperm vitrification is a smaller market, but it is gaining traction in the field of male fertility preservation and donor sperm programs. Also driving market growth is the increasing use of vitrification to preserve ovarian tissue and stem cells, most notably in the fields of regenerative medicine and research.

By End-Use

In 2023, the IVF clinics segment held the highest market share of 60.15%, as IVF procedures are increasing in number worldwide. Vitrification technologies are mainly used in IVF clinics as cryopreservation is crucial for preserving oocytes, embryos, and sperm cells for future use. The increasing success of IVF treatments and the rising acceptance of ARTs among couples with infertility are further supporting the growing segment. Hospitals and research institutions are also among the major end-users, employing vitrification for the preservation of fertility, stem cell research, and organ transplantation. This trend is anticipated to accelerate market growth in the coming years due to the increasing number of specialty fertility centers and the growing number of cryobanking services.

Vitrification Market Segmentation

By Specimen

Oocytes Devices Kits & Consumables

Embryo Devices Kits & Consumables

Sperm

By End-Use

IVF Clinics

Biobanks

Regional Analysis

In 2023, Europe held the largest share of the global vitrification market at 41.78% of revenue. This is due to its advanced healthcare information and supportive government policies regarding fertility preservation awareness. Due to increasing cases of infertility and a rising demand for IVF treatments, the UK, Germany, and France are leading in the implementation of vitrification technologies. The European Commission’s Horizon Europe is a significant tool for funding research and innovation in reproductive health, supporting the further growth of this market. North America also represents a substantial market, with factors such as high healthcare spending, technological innovations, and the presence of prominent market players fuelling growth. The U.S. has the largest market share in the region, with growing adoption of elective egg freezing and fertility preservation among women. Based on CDC data, over 300,000 IVF cycles are performed each year in the U.S., a number that has steadily increased, creating demand for vitrification technologies.

Rapid enhancement in the healthcare infrastructure in the Asia-Pacific region along with increasing personal disposable income and rising awareness about the fertility treatment amongst the people, are the major factors anticipated to propel the Asia-Pacific fertility treatment market at the highest pace during the forecast period. Countries such as China, India, and Japan invest more in reproductive health, and their governments are working to lower infertility rates and ensure better access to ART. A case in point is India’s National Health Mission (NHM), which runs schemes to improve fertility care services, especially in rural India.

Recent Developments

In 2023 the company Vitrolife AB commercialized a next-generation vitrification kit to resize oocytes and embryos to have increased post-recovery survival rates. With advanced cryoprotectants and a simple design, the kit is ideal for IVF clinics.

In January 2024, CooperSurgical Inc. received FDA approval for its innovative vitrification solution, enhancing cryopreserved specimens' viability. The solution is expected to set new standards in fertility preservation.





