BexBack Launches No KYC, 100x Leverage Crypto Futures Trading, Double Deposit Bonus & $50 Welcome Bonus

SINGAPORE, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following President Donald Trump's announcement to include Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), Solana (SOL), and Cardano (ADA) in the U.S. Strategic Crypto Reserve, the crypto market has experienced significant volatility. This led Bitcoin to surge past $94,000, while other major altcoins followed suit, reaffirming short-term market turbulence.

As analysts predict continued volatility, simply holding spot positions may not generate profits. 100x leverage futures trading has become the preferred tool for experienced investors looking to maximize returns from market fluctuations. To meet growing demand, BexBack Exchange is offering exclusive promotions:

100% Deposit Bonus – Double your funds instantly.

– Double your funds instantly. $50 Welcome Bonus – For new users after completing their first trade.

– For new users after completing their first trade. 100x Leverage on Crypto Trading – Maximize potential profits.

– Maximize potential profits. No KYC Required – Start trading immediately without identity verification.

How Does 100x Leverage Work?

With 100x leverage, traders can control larger positions with less capital. For example:

A 1 BTC long position with 100x leverage equals 100 BTC in trading value .

with equals . If Bitcoin rises to $105,000, the profit is 5 BTC, yielding a 500% return.

About BexBack



BexBack is a leading platform offering 100x leverage on BTC, ETH, ADA, SOL, and XRP futures contracts. It’s trusted by 500,000+ traders worldwide and provides:

No KYC Required – Start trading immediately, no complex verification needed.

– Start trading immediately, no complex verification needed. 100% Deposit Bonus – Double your capital and increase your profit potential.

– Double your capital and increase your profit potential. High-Leverage Trading – Trade with up to 100x leverage for enhanced capital efficiency.

– Trade with up to 100x leverage for enhanced capital efficiency. $50 Welcome Bonus – New users receive $50 after completing one trade within one week of registration.

– New users receive $50 after completing one trade within one week of registration. Demo Account – Practice risk-free trading with 10 BTC in virtual funds.

– Practice risk-free trading with 10 BTC in virtual funds. Comprehensive Trading Options – Trade via Web and mobile applications with advanced tools.

– Trade via Web and mobile applications with advanced tools. Fast, Precise Execution – No slippage, no spread, and seamless trading.

– No slippage, no spread, and seamless trading. Global 24/7 Support – Dedicated customer service available anytime, anywhere.

– Dedicated customer service available anytime, anywhere. Lucrative Affiliate Program – Earn up to 50% commission on referred traders' fees.



Sign up today to claim your 100% deposit bonus and $50 welcome bonus, and start trading with 100x leverage!

Website: www.bexback.com

Contact: business@bexback.com

Contact:

Amanda

business@bexback.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by BexBack. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector--including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining--complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/442bde6f-8dca-47cd-8b20-1f71c039ad58

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/35757608-961f-4f0b-af9d-9bd5af6ffedf

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6147c4c8-fa52-4dd5-92eb-c3f9c85d8419

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/269c1af7-d653-480b-99cb-a8f1f8fdd88a