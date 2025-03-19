TransPerfect Announces GlobalLink Integration for ServiceNow

NEW YORK, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransPerfect, the world’s largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business, today announced an integration of its GlobalLink® technology with ServiceNow, an AI platform offering apps that help customers connect and automate their workflows.

GlobalLink for ServiceNow, a Now Certified App, is TransPerfect’s all-in-one, generative AI-powered solution to initiate, automate, control, track, and complete all facets of the translation process, all within the ServiceNow user interface. The combination of ServiceNow’s workflow automation platform and GlobalLink’s translation management capabilities provides users with an intuitive and comprehensive solution for managing global content with minimal IT overhead.

Key benefits include:

Unified ServiceNow Integration: Combines multiple integration points into one solution, simplifying deployments and ensuring seamless operation across all ServiceNow modules.





Automated Service Portal Translation: Enables consistent, real-time localization with minimal manual effort, enhancing the global user experience and reducing service support overhead.





Rapid Feature Updates: Clients benefit from a responsive solution that evolves according to their needs, ensuring they always have access to the latest features and improvements.



TransPerfect is a Silver sponsor of ServiceNow’s Knowledge 2025 and will offer live demos during the event May 6-8 in Las Vegas. To learn more about GlobalLink for ServiceNow or to schedule a demo during Knowledge 2025, visit TransPerfect’s dedicated partner page.

TransPerfect President and Co-CEO Phil Shawe stated, “This GlobalLink integration with ServiceNow enables our joint customers to manage global content in the systems they already work with today.”

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world’s largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business. From offices in over 140 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect’s GlobalLink® technology to simplify the management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow moves with the pace of innovation to help customers transform organizations across every industry while upholding a trustworthy, human-centered approach to deploying its products and services at scale. The AI platform for business transformation connects people, processes, data, and devices to increase productivity and maximize business outcomes. For more information, visit www.servicenow.com.

Contact:

Ryan Simper +1 212.689.5555

mediainquiry@transperfect.com