Corrosion Innovations Announces Promotions in the Executive Management Team

HOUSTON, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corrosion Innovations, the global leader in surface decontamination, corrosion prevention, removal, and substrate contamination testing, proudly announces significant advancements within its executive leadership team.

Marlin Lester, who has served as CEO for the past five years, will be elevated to the role of Vice Chairman of the board. During his tenure, Marlin's visionary leadership propelled Corrosion Innovations from a small chemical manufacturer to the forefront of the industry. With over three decades of experience, including leadership roles at top asset protection firms in the Gulf of Mexico Region, Marlin oversaw the development of groundbreaking technologies, securing multiple patents and introducing three revolutionary products. His strategic acumen also facilitated the acquisition of two major competitors, consolidating Corrosion Innovations as the largest manufacturer in its sector.

Reflecting on his time as CEO, Marlin remarked, "It has been an honor and a career challenge to serve as CEO of Corrosion Innovations. The dedication and excellence of our team, from the board to every team member, have been instrumental in our success. I am confident in the future under the leadership of Mr. Gregg Taney."

Stepping into the role of CEO is Gregg Taney, who has served as the company's President for the past three years. Gregg brings 24 years of extensive experience in manufacturing, distribution, and sales leadership to his new position. Under his stewardship, Corrosion Innovations experienced rapid growth, expanding its distributor network and pioneering advancements in market trends and technology. As CEO, Gregg plans to continue this trajectory, focusing on product diversification, global expansion, and the development of innovative, cost-effective solutions.

"I am extremely honored to be named CEO and look forward to the opportunities ahead," said Gregg Taney. "Our industry is ripe for innovation, and we are committed to delivering safer, more efficient solutions. I am fortunate to build upon Marlin's impressive legacy and work alongside our exceptional team as we enter this exciting new phase."

Corrosion Innovations remains dedicated to advancing industry standards through innovation and superior service, driving forward with a clear vision for future growth and success.

About Corrosion Innovations

Corrosion Innovations is a leading provider of surface decontamination, corrosion prevention, removal, and substrate contamination testing solutions worldwide. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, Corrosion Innovations continues to redefine industry standards through cutting-edge technology and strategic growth initiatives.