Adera Introduces Kestrel, West Coquitlam’s Newest Stacked Townhome Community

COQUITLAM, British Columbia, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Adera Development Corporation (Adera) presents its newest mass timber (Smartwood®) hybrid stacked townhome community, Kestrel , located in West Coquitlam, B.C. Its latest residential development marks the homebuilder’s sixth Coquitlam project and one they are deeply proud of.

Kestrel, located near the Burquitlam Skytrain Station, will boast 118 stacked townhomes, ranging in size from one to three-bedrooms, providing versatile options for professionals, growing families or move-down buyers alike. Incorporated in the design is Adera’s proprietary SmartWood® and QuietHome™ technology, reaffirming the homebuilder’s commitment to sustainable development and design. These innovations reflect Adera’s Buildings for Better Lives vision that drives Adera’s focus on community livability, building efficiency, environmental responsibility, and overall wellness.

As part of its commitment to sustainability, Kestrel prioritizes wellness of the community, incorporating versatile amenities that aim to connect residents. With 6,500 square feet of premium amenities space, residents will get to enjoy a gym facility, dog and car wash station, and a co-working space. Residents can enjoy exclusive access to Adera’s West Coast Club, a multi-purpose amenity space designed to foster both wellness and community connection. For residents looking to elevate their homes, upper-level units come with Adera’s signature private rooftop terraces with optional hot tub additions.

For remote professionals, co-working spaces provide a productive environment outside of the home. Social and recreational options include a lounge, music room, games room, and theatre. This is in addition to a dedicated crafts room designed to inspire creativity and celebrate those that love to DIY. Families will also appreciate the outdoor spaces, including a children’s play area, making this community ideal for all.

“We are thrilled to introduce Kestrel, our latest stacked townhome project, which reflects our dedication to sustainable, innovative design,” says Eric Andreasen, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Sales at Adera Development. “This project symbolizes our objective of building vibrant, connected communities in Metro Vancouver, places where people thrive together. We're excited to contribute to the growth and vitality of the area.”

The project is located in the rapidly evolving West Coquitlam area, a neighbourhood experiencing significant transformation thanks to British Columbia's transit-oriented development initiatives. Kestrel is just a 15-minute walk from the Burquitlam SkyTrain station, providing seamless access to this vital transportation hub.

Additionally, Kestrel is close to top educational institutions, including Simon Fraser University, highly rated schools like Miller Park Elementary and Port Moody Secondary School, as well as major shopping destinations such as Lougheed Town Centre and Coquitlam Centre, making it an ideal location for families, students, and professionals of all kinds.

Each unit comes equipped with high-quality Samsung appliances, with an option to upgrade to premium Fisher & Paykel packages. Inside, you'll find thoughtfully designed interiors featuring modern, open-concept layouts with wide-plank laminate flooring. Kitchens are equipped with sleek quartz countertops, soft-close cabinetry, and polished chrome fixtures, while bathrooms boast spa-inspired finishes, including porcelain tile and optional frameless glass shower enclosures. Built-in storage solutions and expansive windows maximize natural light, creating bright, functional spaces tailored for everyday living.

About Adera Development

With over 55 years of experience, Adera Development has built a world-class, award-winning portfolio, including more than 4 million square feet of commercial space and over 12,800 homes, condos, and townhomes. It has emerged as one of the leading multi-disciplinary real estate development organizations and mass timber leaders in British Columbia. Adera remains dedicated to delivering value through a commitment to the communities it builds, its customers, the environment, and the pursuit of agile innovation in developments, such as its SmartWood® and QuietHome™ technologies. To learn more about Adera, visit adera.com .

