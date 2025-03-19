ONGOING DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Maravai LifeSciences

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Maravai LifeSciences To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. ("Maravai" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MRVI) and reminds investors of the May 5, 2025 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) Maravai lacked adequate internal controls over financial reporting related to revenue recognition; (2) as a result, the Company inaccurately recognized revenue on certain transactions during fiscal 2024; (3) its goodwill was overstated; ; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On February 25, 2025, before the market opened, Maravai announced it was postponing its fiscal 2024 earnings release and would delay filing its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. The Company had identified an error in revenue recognition that “resulted in approximately $3.9 million in revenue being recorded in the final week of the second quarter of 2024 upon shipment when it should have been recorded in the first week of the third quarter of 2024 upon receipt by the customer.” The Company had identified “a material weakness in its internal controls over revenue recognition.” Maravai also required additional time to “complete its assessment of a potential non-cash impairment charge related to goodwill associated with its previous acquisition of Alphazyme LLC.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.87, or 21.70%, to close at $3.14 per share on February 25, 2025, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Maravai's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

